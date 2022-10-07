North Shore Racks Introduces New Road Bike Adaptor

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Racks
The wait is finally over, introducing the NSR-Road Bike Adaptor. While this project took many twists and turns the final result is a robust, simple and stylish solution for loading both road and gravel bikes in our patented cradle design.
The road bike adaptor simply replaces the front wheel of a bike using either a 9mm x 100mm quick release axle, or a 12mm x 100mm threaded axle, then slots into the rack cradle and secures with a NSR branded Voile strap.
While North Shore Rack’s primary focus is still mountain bikes, the goal of the Road Bike Adaptor is to add greater versatility to our current bike rack line-up. Click here
or more information on the Adaptor including installation and bike fitment.
Photo Credit: Jenna Mae Miller
Instagram: @jennamaephotography
47 Comments
As much as I love my NSR, this seems a bit of a clunky solution. But I guess it would work.
Scale of production is a little different for NS Racks I think, so being right in between and doing 2 sizes makes it kind of elegant in it's own simple sort of way.
The way I see it, either you have a QR axle that stays with the wheel (don’t forget that!), or you have a thru axle and you’d be dragging the bike on the ground without it.
Just sayin'....