North Shore Racks Introduces New Road Bike Adaptor

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Racks

The wait is finally over, introducing the NSR-Road Bike Adaptor. While this project took many twists and turns the final result is a robust, simple and stylish solution for loading both road and gravel bikes in our patented cradle design.The road bike adaptor simply replaces the front wheel of a bike using either a 9mm x 100mm quick release axle, or a 12mm x 100mm threaded axle, then slots into the rack cradle and secures with a NSR branded Voile strap.While North Shore Rack’s primary focus is still mountain bikes, the goal of the Road Bike Adaptor is to add greater versatility to our current bike rack line-up. Click here or more information on the Adaptor including installation and bike fitment.Photo Credit: Jenna Mae MillerInstagram: @jennamaephotography