North Shore Racks Introduces New Road Bike Adaptor

Oct 7, 2022
by NorthShoreRacks  

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Racks

The wait is finally over, introducing the NSR-Road Bike Adaptor. While this project took many twists and turns the final result is a robust, simple and stylish solution for loading both road and gravel bikes in our patented cradle design.



The road bike adaptor simply replaces the front wheel of a bike using either a 9mm x 100mm quick release axle, or a 12mm x 100mm threaded axle, then slots into the rack cradle and secures with a NSR branded Voile strap.




While North Shore Rack’s primary focus is still mountain bikes, the goal of the Road Bike Adaptor is to add greater versatility to our current bike rack line-up. Click here or more information on the Adaptor including installation and bike fitment.

Photo Credit: Jenna Mae Miller
Instagram: @jennamaephotography

47 Comments

  • 23 1
 $100 each (!!). No wonder they were scared to put it in the release.

As much as I love my NSR, this seems a bit of a clunky solution. But I guess it would work.
  • 1 0
 I was in agreement that it sounded expensive, then I looked up the cost of a Yakima Fork Adaptor ($125), Thule's is $75.

Scale of production is a little different for NS Racks I think, so being right in between and doing 2 sizes makes it kind of elegant in it's own simple sort of way.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, I'm disappointed they didn't come up with a wheel on solution. Not that it matters to me really though, I've moved on to 1up.
  • 1 0
 @gwys: guess that would have necessitated a sort of wheel basket, which would have been pricier. Couldn't hang a road bike by the fork/frame - most roadies are far too precious about their bikes for that. Plus the bikes can be a bit fragile
  • 4 0
 At least it doesn't wear the paint off the fork crown...
  • 2 0
 It took 15yrs to develop, price reflects that.
  • 2 0
 Not sure what part of this people aren't liking. It looks solid, won't damage bikes, made by a local small business, reasonably priced compared to market alternatives. I'm stoked on these and gonna buy a couple.
  • 1 0
 Find these unbranded on Amazon for $20 and add a strap...
  • 23 1
 looks more like a hack than an official fix
  • 5 7
 i thought the whole point(pointless) of road biking is so yo ucan ride the bike..on the roads? this is the most pointless thing I have ever seen. A close tie with the Reverb
  • 1 0
 @mininhi: YES... nail on the head! But this is probably for ppl who bought gravel bikes only to realize they don't have anywhere to ride them... at least you can put it on your rack and show it off
  • 1 0
 @mininhi: Sometimes you gotta ride in a different province or somewhere hundreds of KMs away, or maybe you're moving house, etc. Not as many reasons to use a rack for a road bike, but they do exist!
  • 20 0
 "Great idea and fantastic solution" - no one ever
  • 15 1
 one of the biggest benefits of a rack that you don't have to take the wheels off your bike is that you don't forget your front axle is sitting on the rear bumper while you drive off.
  • 2 0
 Can you explain how you’d leave your axle behind with the setup?

The way I see it, either you have a QR axle that stays with the wheel (don’t forget that!), or you have a thru axle and you’d be dragging the bike on the ground without it.
  • 2 0
 @pmhobson: yeah you got me there. guess that was a bit of a dumb comment lol.
  • 15 2
 You can always tell when a company has no engineers, but they have 40 marketing/social media employees.
  • 8 1
 The irony of your statement is, they have no marketing people. It is a small Mom & Pop business that started out of their garage, they don't have anywhere close to 40 empoyees in total.

Just sayin'....
  • 4 0
 @tonestar: It shows. Can't believe people still buy them with the options out there these days.
  • 6 0
 I have always just flipped the bikes backwards and dropped the handlebar/stem junction in the cradle
  • 4 0
 You guys know you can just flip a road bike around and hang it on a North Shore rack by the handlebars right?
  • 2 0
 Can’t believe I waited a couple years for what is essentially a truck bed fork mounting block and a bungee cord. I was hoping NSR’s solution would have allowed the front wheel to stay on the bike.
  • 1 0
 Looks like this will work with bikes that have big ass fenders too, which is great! Tray racks and fenders don't get along well, and there is interference with lots of other front axle mounted racks for bikes with fenders too.
  • 6 1
 gross.
  • 4 0
 Let me take my front wheel off to get it on my hitch bicycle rack
  • 4 3
 I’ve waited my entire life for this, as I get older road riding is taking over from off-road. This will help delay the purchase of an ebike.
  • 10 0
 Your entire life?
  • 1 0
 You've been edging for a really long time.
  • 1 0
 I just rest my road bike on the top horizontal tube of the nsr-4 with a rag underneath it. The bike sits nicely on this tube between the fork and downtube.
  • 2 1
 People ride the North Shore on road bikes? I've only seen it on GoPro so it looks feasible. Wink
  • 2 0
 The rack costs more than that Mazda . HAHA
  • 3 1
 A what now?
  • 1 0
 Great addition! I can now bring my entire fleet with me!
  • 1 0
 Roadies need to shuttle to…
  • 4 1
 *too
  • 6 0
 @TimnberG: first one seemed correct.
  • 1 0
 This is what you get when someone had too much caffeine in the office!
  • 1 0
 Consider the 1up comment now inserted. Carry on…
  • 1 0
 Cool. Another NS thing I can make in an hour with my welder.
  • 1 0
 Why not just by a 1up to start with?
  • 1 0
 for when you want to be a little bougie.
  • 6 5
 Road bikes, why?
  • 3 1
 What not??
  • 3 1
 Probably because their customers are asking for this option to make their existing rack more versatile. Plus, with the current gravel bike boon, there seems to be even more demand.
  • 1 0
 ew
  • 1 0
 hmmmmmm
  • 1 0
 OMG finally





