Iconic North Shore Teeter Totters Saved After Ontario Liability Ruling

Jul 3, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Image Credit: Pinkbike User Leelau
Image Credit: Pinkbike User Leelau

Five teeter totters on Mount Fromme that were set to be dismantled following a liability case in Ontario have been saved following the advocacy work of the NSMBA.

The case in question held Bruce County liable when a man broke his neck and ended up paraplegic following a fall off a similar obstacle in 2008. The court claimed that the rider was insufficiently warned about the dangers of the obstacle, setting a legal precedent for municipalities to oversee safety measures and own responsibility for accidents.

As a result, the North Vancouver district told the North Shore Mountain Biking Association (NSMBA) it would move to dismantle five teeter totters on Mount Fromme between now and the end of the year. The teeter totters set to be dismantled included the one on Ladies Only, which is claimed to be the first in the world for mountain bikes, and the one on Pipeline on which a rider from Idaho died in 2013.

Mike Little, the North Vancouver Mayor told globalnews.ca, "The simplest solution was to remove the teeter-totters. I’m a heritage guy and I would love to retain them for that, but we do have to manage the risk."

However, thanks to pressure from the NSMBA, Mayor Little confirmed yesterday that after a meeting with the Municipal Insurance Association the teeter totters would stay in place for the time being with better signage and alternative routes to be put in, something which most of the at risk see saws already have.

Mayor Little told globalnews.ca, "We do see mountain biking as being a significant part of our identity for North Vancouver and we definitely want to keep that active and healthy in our community, but we always have to reassess when safety matters come up and make sure that the risks are being mitigated in an appropriate and reasonable way."

Cooper Quinn, president of the North Shore Mountain Biking Association, described the news as "awesome". He said, "I think it speaks to the district really reacting to the community’s reaction and understanding, listening to the people and trying to find a balance between risk management and the value of the resources that we have. It means a lot to the people who built them decades ago and the people who, you know, are still learning, getting the ability level to such that they can ride them in the future here.“

Posted In:
Industry News Trail Advocacy


14 Comments

  • + 20
 Fuck a mountain biker who gets hurt on trails then tries to sue the trail builder.
  • + 7
 Yup, this reminds me of the MTBer who tried to sue Whistler because he got injured riding like a jackass. These people suck so bad.
  • + 1
 People will sure for damn near anything even if it was their own fault
  • + 1
 @scott-townes:
Have a read guys here are the trial details for Campbell v. Bruce (County), 2015 ONSC 230:

blg.com/en/News-And-Publications/Publication_4517

Basically the ruling went in favor of the plaintiff due to the County not providing adequate warning signage, skills required and the layout of an easy totter leading directly to a difficult totter where ultimately the injury was sustained.

Sucks for Campbell that he was injured so seriously.
  • + 11
 Fuck it feels good to see reason and sense win one these days!
  • + 6
 Shout out to all of you People and the NSMBA who sent emails and raised awareness across social media platforms. A key part of what it means to ride Fromme has been saved and thats FUCKING AWESOME! Now let's all continue to work on riding Grannies on Fromme to keep the powers to be from turning it into a bloody hiking trail. There are trail counters out there apparently keeping tabs on the volume of riders using the trail.
  • + 2
 Thank you to Pinkbike for giving us the skinny on this story. And a tip of the hat to the Mayor for making the right call! I understand it's hard to balance risk liability and whilst maintaining the historical character of these trails. This is a win for this generation of riders, as well as the tots just starting in the sport.
  • + 3
 Bravo NSMBA and DNV! Probably more concise to call it "advocacy" rather than "pressure from"...
  • + 1
 DUDE THANK YOU NSMBA! This is why I want to give you all my money. I am so thankful for you fighting to keep the trails true North Shore MTB trails.
  • + 2
 f*ck yeah! What kind of a*shole turns on their fellow mountain bikers just because they’re a lousy rider?!
  • + 1
 Should be quadriplegic or tetraplegic, not paraplegic in the article. Other than that, good news!
  • + 1
 “People shooting ski areas should be sued... well, they should!”
-License to Thrill
  • + 1
 Must have been riding Enduro!
  • + 2
 Awww yissss

