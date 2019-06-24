Race Report: Northwest Cup & Pro GRT Round 4

Although he crashed in his race run and was unable to finish his race run he was able to get some points from seeding and this picture so the weekend was worth it right? (Pro Men)

After Nikolas Clarke blew up the corner, Dylan Brown was left with the dusty remains. (Pro Men)

Bodie Heflin's time was a 00:03:53.83 putting him in the top 10. (Cat 2 Men 15-18.)

Putting down a 00:03:39.46, Rachel Pageau found herself on the podium in the number four spot. (Pro Women)

Unfortunately unable to put down a clean race run, Bryce Straud came in at the bottom of the pack with a time of 00:03:32.71. (Pro Men)

With her second win of the season, Ella Erickson smashed the competition with a 00:03:34.96. Her time was 11 seconds faster than the rider behind her and would have put her in fourth in Pro Women. (Cat 1 Women 0-18.)

Finding himself in the two spot, Jayson Harper put down a 00:05:33.36. (Cat 3 Men 15-18.)

The rock slab at the top of Cat 1 and Cat 2 took out rider after rider due to the slippery dust.

Support among teammates and competitors is crucial in racing.

After moving up from one of the smallest categories in the series, Cat 3 0-10, to the second biggest category this season, Cat 2 Men 0-14, he worked to put down a 00:04:08.23. The category had 31 riders in total. (Cat 3 0-10)

Six seconds faster than the rider ahead of him, Tanner Demara found himself in the top ten with a time of 00:04:05.12. (Cat 2 19-29)

Finding time in her race run, Claire Buchar found herself in first after seeding second. Buchar finished with a 00:03:22.14, just under three seconds faster than the next rider. (Pro Women)

Chris Kovarik found himself in the hot seat for a just a minute, fortunately, he got to share it with his best friend.

Sponsored by his mom, Bryce Dunn just missed the podium with a 00:06:32.44. (Cat 3 Men 0-10)

Traveling from Whitefish, Montana, Andre Storm's time of 00:04:09.91 put him near the bottom of his cat. (Cat 2 Men 15-18.)

The track was loose!

Unable to put down a perfect run, Mark Harper was caught by the rider behind him, Adrian Kelso. Harper's time was a 00:06:44.13 and Kelso's time was a 00:06:19.25. (Cat 3 Men 40-59 and Cat 3 Men 19-39)

Rhys Ewing had a tire explosion during his seeding run in the final corner and flew off the track. Luckily, he was able to get it fixed by race time and finished with a 00:03:05.56. (Pro Men)

Should have bought the ODI plate.

With .68 seconds to spare, Tyler Ervin found himself on the top of the podium with a 00:03:04.30. That would have put him in the top half of Pro Men. (Cat 1 Men 0-18.)

After making the pass, Kristine Krauss finished with a 00:04:14.94, 11 seconds faster than the rider behind her. (Cat 1 Women 19+)

With how much dust was on the course, riders had to wash their bikes.

Charles Frydendal couldn't quite keep it together in the final turn during his seeding run and was unable to make up time in his race run. His time was 00:03:12.74. (Pro Men)

Alex Mallen found himself in the number two spot in his second race of the season. His time was 00:03:46.71. (Cat 2 Men 0-14)

Jumpin Jerry Vanderpool, just missed a podium spot with a 00:04:32.34. (Cat 2 Men 50+)

In her second race of the season, Ashtyn Lamb put down a 00:06:34.59 which was nearly 9 seconds faster than the rider behind her. (Cat 3 Women 11-18.)

Junior Ex riders, Spencer Ervin and Ethan Lieb practiced together throughout the weekend. While Ervin found himself in third and on the podium with a 00:03:08.15, Lieb suffered from a back injury and finished with a 00:03:13.41. (Cat 1 Men 0-18.)

Simon Tellier was getting loose during practice. In his race run, Tellier finished with a 00:03:10.99. (Pro Men)

Blowing out this last corner may have cost him a podium spot Vann Pollard the podium spot. Pollard came in fourth with a time of 00:03:49.93. (Cat 2 Men 0-14)

The quickest way up the hill was in dad's golf cart.

Andrew Seales got his first win of the season with a 00:03:11.61. He was 7 seconds faster than the rider behind him. (Cat 1 Men 19-29)

Shoutout to Fox for providing this lucky racer with a brand new Pro Frame helmet!

Neko Mulally took the overall in the Pro GRT 2019 series.

Junior Women Podium (Left to right): Sydney Haberman, Ella Erickson, Taylor Ostgaard. Junior Men Podium (Left to Right): (Not pictured Logan Merringer), Spencer Ervin, Tyler Ervin, Daniel McMaster, Ryan Wischmeyer.

Pro Women Podium (Left to right): Kera Linn, Samantha Soriano, Claire Buchar, Camila Nogueira, Rachel Pageau. Pro Men Podium (Left to right): Kendall McLean, Nikolas Nestroff, Neko Mullaly, Bruce Klein, Kiran MacKinnon.