Race Report: Northwest Cup & Pro GRT Round 4

Within the blink of an eye, the Northwest Cup season is halfway over and the Pro Gravity Race Tour season has come to an end. The best riders from around the country gathered once last time for the Pro GRT Finals, and the NW Cup round 4 of course, at Tamarack Resort in Donnelly, Idaho. Last season we faced Tamarack in the middle of fire season which meant it was "raining" ash and smoke filled the air. This year, it couldn't have been better. The slight breeze and hot sun made for the perfect temperature. It was dusty and dry but after a wet, snowy weekend last round, no one could complain.
For more photos from the race click here
Quick Facts:
> Round 4 of the Northwest Cup
> Round 4 & Finals of the Pro Gravity Race Tour
> Tamarack Resort in Donnelly, Idaho
> June 14-16, 2019
> 310 riders
> For trail information see belowTamarack Resort mountain biking trails
For full results click here.
1 Comment
Post a Comment