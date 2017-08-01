Northwest Tech Introduces Custom Bike Apparel

Cyclists are big on customizing their bikes—purchasing certain products to get the build we're after, right down to color matching parts with accents in the paint job—valve stems, nuts and bolts you name it. However, until more recently we hadn't really had much of an opportunity for custom apparel.
Earlier this year we broke news on NZO's Click Kit custom color program, and while picking the desired colors for a jersey or short is cool and all, that's all it is. What if you want to make some adjustments that will truly make the garment yours, fitting the unique measurements of your body? Custom apparel at the next level? Having the ability to amend the inseam length on a short or select the sleeve length you want (short, three-quarter, or long) in addition to colors sounds great and Northwest Tech's new bike program is aiming to do just that. Full details in their release below:
For Mountain Bikers who want true, one-of-a-kind riding apparel, we're excited to introduce our new line of customizable bike wear
. Just like our winter snow outerwear—all of our bike wear is made in the USA and backed by our 100% satisfaction policy.
Our approach to design puts the rider first, allowing you to select from an assortment of color options, jersey sleeve or inseam lengths, and optional features—all to make your bike kit one-of-a-kind. Being riders ourselves, we demand premium materials including 4-way stretch fabrics and waterproof zippers, combined with durable double needle stitching throughout.
Rider inspired. Designed by you.
Welcome to Northwest Tech Bike.
Northwest Tech custom mountain bike jerseys
feature an ultra-comfortable 4-way stretch moisture wicking fabric and are available in short, three-quarter and long sleeve jersey length options. For extra storage, riders can also choose to add an optional stash pocket to their jerseys, featuring a sleek waterproof zipper.
Built with premium features like ultra comfortable 4-way stretch DWR fabric, waterproof zippers, an adjustable waist band, and the option to select from three different inseam length options—the new Northwest Tech mountain bike shorts
are packed full of best-in-class features every rider desires.
Just like our winter snow jackets
and snow pants
, we offer 100% satisfaction on all custom Northwest Tech Bike orders.
If you are not in love with the fit, style, or manufacturing of your custom order within seven days, we will issue a full refund for any unworn products. Love it or we take it back. Guaranteed.Customize Your Bike Kit >
About Northwest Tech:Northwest Tech
started with the simple idea of designing a one-of-a-kind snow jacket. A jacket that was customized by the rider, for the rider. A jacket that had exactly what you desired – high-quality waterproofing, technical features, rad colors and an awesome fit. Fast forward to 2017 and we’ve expanded our custom product offering - now manufacturing and distributing customizable snow and bike outerwear to winter enthusiasts and mountain bikers worldwide.
We were born from the desire to customize and recognize that winter enthusiast and mountain bikers alike all desire unique style, and individuality. Whether it’s your new winter snow bibs, a new mountain bike jersey, or your full winter outerwear kit—no one wants to see their new gear out on the trail or sitting next to them on the chairlift each season.
With Northwest Tech, your snow & mountain bike outerwear will never be considered "last season". Every design is timeless and customized entirely by you.
