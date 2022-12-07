Northwest Tune-Up, Bike, Music & Beer Festival, Returns to Bellingham, WA, July 14-16, 2023

BELLINGHAM, Washington – The Northwest Tune-Up, the Pacific Northwest’s premier bikes, music and beer festival, will return to beautiful Bellingham, WA, July 14-16. With all the ingredients to make 2023 even more epic than the festival’s inaugural year, this two-and-a-half-day, family friendly event will feature a greater variety of bike competitions, more spectator-friendly events, and another all-time lineup of world-class bands. This year, the music will play deeper into the night, long past the stunning sunsets that backdrop the festival grounds along the shores of Bellingham Bay.
Nestled in the northwest corner of Washington state, Bellingham has grown into a cultural hotspot of the West Coast. Known for its easy access to the Cascade Mountains, unparalleled trail networks and recreational opportunities, the town has flourished with a passionate community on the forefront of mountain biking, craft brewing, music and art. The Tune-Up is focused on bringing those cultures together in one epicenter to celebrate and promote a healthy future in and around the outdoors.
Bellingham’s Waterfront District will again serve as the main hub of the event, hosting bike competitions, mountain and urban bike demos, clinics, kids activities, art vendors, an exhibitor village, beer tasting, and, of course, the main stage featuring world-famous bands. Regular shuttles will transport riders and their bikes to the trails of nearby Galbraith & Chuckanut Mountains for demos, clinics and racing. The action-packed festival has something for everyone.
Hunter Motto, head of music for the Crocodile in Seattle, is once again at the helm of music curation. As last year’s mastermind, he brought Grammy award-winning artists to the stage. This year, he’s designing another exceptional roster of world-renowned musical acts.
“Last year, the evenings came absolutely alive with an amazing array of musicians, thanks to Hunter’s dedication and experience with artists and bands. We had Chali 2na and Cut Chemist, the Allah Las, Devotchka, The Dip and PJ Morton. Just an incredible lineup of diversity that offered pure excitement. Hunter is already hard at work for 2023, and we’re excited to announce our artist lineup over the coming months,” said Brandon Watts, Tune-Up managing director.
Born of a community-building ethos with a dedication to protecting our environment, the Tune-Up is partnering with local nonprofit Sustainable Connections to create an environmentally responsible event, identifying alternatives for power, waste and water to reduce impact as much as possible. With attendees expected from both near and far in 2023, the festival is poised to become the Northwest’s legendary summertime event, a true community-first celebration.
Get our biggest ticket discounts starting January 7 with our presale 3-day festival passes, just $100 for a limited time! Find more details on nwtuneup.com
The Northwest Tune-Up is part of Bellingham's signature event program in partnership with the City of Bellingham and Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism, aimed to encourage commerce, maximize national and regional exposure, enhance the existing quality of life for residents, and help build a legacy for recreation in the Whatcom County.
