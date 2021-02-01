Not a Review: The Moots Womble is More than Just a Boomer Bike

AXS drivetrain & dropper. Wireless drivetrains are still sci-fi to me. I’m glad Moots aren’t retrogrouches when it comes to spec; just because it’s an “old soul” frame shouldn’t preclude it from having some futuristic tech. I absolutely love the performance of AXS. It may not shift under power quite as well as Shimano, but having those little robots handle your gearing is effortless and impressive.



The 175mm RockShox Reverb AXS post worked perfectly and had no issues over the several months I had the Womble. I will say my brain doesn’t want to go back to sub-200mm drop posts, even as a fairly short guy, and there was still room to add more dropper travel on my size Medium frame...



Also, the Pike Ultimate RCT3 was as impressive as ever. I really like this fork.

