Not a Review: Trickstuff Introduces New Version of its Piccola HD Brakes with 3D Printed Titanium Levers

Apr 24, 2025
by Brian Park  
Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium

I've written about additive manufacturing once or twice (okay maybe slightly more), and somehow that means every new additive manufacturing product the bike industry hits my inbox.

Truth be told, I look at additive manufacturing like the AI of the manufacturing world—it's helpful to individuals and powerful at scale in the right use cases, but it also gets used as a way to drive hype, and doesn't always translate to consumer value. The stem Levy tested a few years back is my benchmark for must unnecessary use of additive manufacturing in the industry. It's heavy, expensive, and rough looking. Worst of all, it doesn't take advantage of additive manufacturing's inherent advantages of small scale, consumer-led customization or iteration.

Trickstuff has a reputation for high-end, boutique brakes, and I believe the obscene power of their Maximas helped spur the shift to significantly more powerful brakes for the meat of the consumer MTB market over the past few years. So, when I saw their prototype 3D printed levers at Eurobike 2023, I was both excited and skeptical. The prototype levers were light and the finish felt amazing but I worried that the laser metal fusion process they use with TRUMPF machines wouldn't be precise enough for use at scale. I know of at least one other brake manufacturer who has gone down this road, and they abandoned the project after struggling with consistency.
Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium Details

• Brake Type: Hydraulic, 4-piston
• Lever Material: 3D-printed titanium
• Lever Weight: 14.5g (with bearings)
• Lever Adjustment w/ 2mm hex
• Pump Piston Diameter: 9mm
• Caliper Piston Diameter: 14mm / 17mm
• Caliper Material: Anodized 7075 aluminum
• Pump Body Material: Anodized 7075 aluminum
• Brake Hose: Kevlar
• Hose Connection: Angled (Pump), & Banjo (Caliper)
• Brake Fluid: Bionol (Mineral Oil)
• Brake Caliper Mount: Post mount
• Pad Type: Trickstuff 850
• Rear Brake Weight: 228g (with pads, hardware, clamp) - verified
• Front Brake Weight: 212g (with pads, hardware, clamp) - verified
• Total System Weight: 440g (front + rear combined) - verified
• Piston Material: Hollow stainless steel
• Power Transmission: Linear
• Available Lever Colors: Black or Silver (pivot bolts in matching options)
• Brake Set Price: 1100 EURO / 1180 USD
• Lever Kit Price: 129,90 EURO / 129,90 USD
• Lever kits (Carbon and titanium) can be purchased individually and are backwards compatible to all Piccola and Piccola HD models
• Available starting June 2025
• More Info at trickstuff.com

Eurobike 2023 - Day 1 Randoms
The TRUMPF build plate for their 2023 prototypes at Eurobike.

Trickstuff has taken their sweet time bringing these levers to market but they're finally available on their Piccola HD brakes—replacing the previous carbon lever on the HD variant of the brakes. The quality is excellent—whatever time they took to commercialize the product was necessary and they've delivered a really nicely resolved lever. Paired to their well-regarded C42 calipers (also found on their Direttissima trail brakes), their press materials are quite proud of the new levers being light, strong, and grippy.

For context, I'm 195 lb right now (shut up I'm working on it), and I've used the two-piston (C22) version of the Piccolas on various XC bikes over the past few years. The radial cylinders and carbon lever blades give them the single best lever feel of any brake I've ever felt, until now. I've also spent recent time on four-piston SRAM Level Ultimates (being phased out in favour of the higher power Motive line), and current generation four piston XTR brakes, SRAM Mavens, Trickstuff Maximas, TRP DH Evos, Formula Cura 4s, and four-piston Hayes Dominions. Annoyingly, I haven't used Intend's Trinity brake yet. That'd be an interesting comparison as they're also radial and just 48g heavier than these. The only brake I rode back to back with the Piccola HDs were the Dominions.

I'm not a tech editor, so this isn't a review. I'm biased as hell, and this isn't the kind of product that makes sense in a price to performance group test. That said, I am a brake snob and an additive manufacturing dork, so you're stuck reading my thoughts on these.

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
That's some expensive dust. Photo: Trickstuff

How are they made?
Trickstuff's new lever is produced using additive manufacturing (aka 3D printing) from titanium powder. The project is a partnership with German industrial laser and machine tool brand TRUMPF, and I believe they're using Truprint laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) machines. Fine titanium powder is put down layer by layer and then selectively melted using a laser to build a part.

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
Photo: Trickstuff
Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
Photo: Trickstuff

This process allows them to produce complex internal structures to lower weight and increase strength in ways that would be difficult with the subtractive manufacturing of traditional CNC machines. For example, the lever's grippy honeycomb contact surface is much easier to do with additive than CNC. It's also a lot less wasteful, as they can reuse most of the left over titanium powder from each "build" for more parts in their subsequent builds.

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
I installed these on an Atherton S150 because it's got funky 3D printed covers going on and it just felt right. Please ignore the giant stack of spacers, I wanted to try the Ogle Component Design stem and 13-degree Ora bar, but needed to regain some bar height. Probably not the bar geometry of choice for this bike TBH.

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
It's no M-Arch, but I am okay with this level of branding integration.
Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
I designed these little cable clips for different sized housings. So satisfying. You can download the files for free and 3D print them yourself.

How do the new levers feel?

Much has been written about the supremacy of a radial master cylinder layout. Whatever the case, I will say that the ergonomics of the Piccola HD Titanium are the best I've ever felt. I run my brakes fairly far in on the bar, and set my bite point up fairly close to the grip. The compact lever just feels right.

Compared to the carbon lever on the two-piston Piccola Carbon, the titanium lever is definitely stiffer and more confidence inspiring. And yes, the promised grippiness is apparent. It's a unique finish and feels great to me.

The action is ultra light as well; and although I don't think light action is a big of a deal as YouTube might make it out to be, I do think it adds a lot to the lever feel.

photo
Photo: Trickstuff

How strong are they?

Trickstuff says the titanium lever went through the same impact tests, fatigue tests, and maximum load tests as their other levers, the latter from three different directions. According to them, a 70 kg adult can stand on the lever without it breaking (again, I need to lose some weight before I try this out). They say that while their carbon levers perform well in their tests, the titanium levers blow their results away. They also say that it's stronger than the original aluminum lever the Piccola was first introduced with.

I'm not about to do a destructive strength test vs the Piccola carbon lever I have, sorry. I will say that anecdotally it feels more robust and stiffer than the carbon version. If my bike is going to cartwheel through a talus field, I'd take my chances with the additive titanium levers.

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
14.5g is impressive in titanium.
photo
The carbon lever is still available if you want to save 1.5g.

How much do they weigh?

The dangerzone. Trickstuff Piccola HDs are light compared to the competition. The new levers are very light at a claimed 14.5g with hardware, although technically they're 1.5g heavier than the previous carbon versions of the lever.

I weighed the total system at 440g, actually 2g lighter than their claimed weights. For reference a set of XTR four piston brakes weighs just under 500g, and SRAM's new Motives weigh in at 584g.

When I installed them on my Atherton S150 they replaced some excellent Hayes Dominion A4 brakes. Using Trickstuff's Dächle Disc UL rotors in the same size (180 rear, 203 front), as well as Trickstuff bolts, PM-PM+20 adapter, and their MMX adapter, I was able to save about 220g (0.5lb) over the Dominions. Obviously it's not apples-to-apples, but that's a respectable weight savings.

Photo Trickstuff
Rider: Peter Kaiser

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
The C42 caliper is understated and versatile.

Are they powerful?

Reasonably, not obscenely. This is my first time trying the four piston C42 caliper, and it's more powerful (as expected) vs the two piston C22 caliper. I'd normally run a bigger brake on the Atherton, but I didn't feel under-gunned on the few Seymour laps I've put on these brakes so far.

If you already have Piccola HDs the performance is unchanged with the new levers—other than maybe you can get a bit more power with the stiffer lever feel. Trickstuff has a lot to say about the ratio between a 9mm master cylinder piston and the 14mm and 17mm pistons in the caliper translating to strong power, predictably linear feel, and good modulation. Whatever the reasons, the brake performs.

I hesitate to compare, because I haven't ridden them back to back, but they remind me of the non-servo-wave XTR lever feel in terms of how you access power. They don't have the ridiculous power of Maximas or Mavens. Compared to the Dominion A4s they replaced they do have a bit less power, but I will have to swap back to the A4s to confirm how much. I should also say that the few laps I've put on these brakes have been short; not really pushing them into fading territory or anything.

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
Definitely some generative-inspired structures, but I think they look great.

Other notes?

The system uses stainless steel pistons and Bionol mineral oil brake fluid, both apparently aimed at high heat tolerance and reducing fade. I'm just glad my garage is almost completely free of DOT fluid now (not for performance reasons, just simplicity in bleed kits really).

I think they look neat, without being obnoxious about additive manufacturing. There are too many brands that use additive manufacturing to create generative designs entirely for their organic looks, and it's just not my thing.

I absolutely love the hose angle adjustment. I have no idea why this isn't the most common way to guide hoses to wherever they need to go. I also love their reusable brake line fittings. So much less fuss than other systems.

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
Another photo of the grippy texture. Would it have been impossible to add some bite point adjustment while they were at it?

Complaints?

SO many different fasteners. My workbench is even more of a disaster than normal after installing these. Yes I'm sure they're all "optimized" or whatever, but the caveman home mechanic in me would love to see Trickstuff consolidate fastener types and sizes a bit across their whole lineup.

While it's impressive that Trickstuff has commercialized domestic European additive manufacturing for this project, I will say that I'm a little disappointed in the pace of innovation from Freiburg over the past few years. Without getting into the ethics of blatant trade dress theft, some of Trickstuff's visual copycats have managed to add some great features like bite-point and leverage ratio adjustments.

On the other hand, maybe Trickstuff doesn't need to mess with success because these are damn good brakes and they struggle to keep them in stock.

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
Available in black.
Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
And silver.

When are they available?

The brakes will be available in June.

Starting today April 24, 2025, Trickstuff (which is owned by DT) will officially begin its own distribution in the US, supplying brakes to online shops and retailers. Canada will follow shortly after. Their Service Center in the US has been up and running since last year.

Photo Luca Putzer
Rider: Andreas Tonelli. Photo: Luca Putzer

Are they worth it?

Not if you have to ask. It's a boutique product that pushes the limits of manufacturing, performance, aesthetics, and wallet pain. There's no such thing as worth it here, and this is not a brake you should look at if you want the most performance for the least dollars.

That said, I was surprised that the price for these has not increased over the previous carbon lever version. I'd have expected the additive titanium unit cost to be higher than the carbon levers. Either way, I don't think we need to worry about the profit margins on $1180 brakes.

I can't believe I'm saying this, but if you already own Trickstuff Piccolas or Piccola HDs, but want a stiffer lever, it might be worth looking at these.

Trickstuff Piccola HD Titanium
The S150 is probably not the most obvious choice for the Piccola HD Titaniums, but I've been enjoying this thing a lot. Still need to make a few changes.

Final Thoughts

This isn't a new brake, it's a new lever. But it does all add up to a hell of a brake. Especially on the light trail and all mountain side of things. And I like that they've differentiated the Piccola and the Piccola HD a bit more now.

It may not take advantage of additive manufacturing supply chain improvements that the brand didn't already have access to with its EU manufacturing. But it could. Not as in "download a brake lever" but maybe as in "manufacture some parts closer to where they're sold".

Yes, you could probably CNC this lever and get close, but it would be an annoying process. Despite my skepticism about additive manufacturing in this context, I have to say they've made good use of the technology.

You all said that Dario's Balmuda toaster analogy was helpful when he reviewed the two-piston Piccola Carbons, so I'll add my own appliance analogy here. These brakes are like a Sub Zero fridge: shockingly expensive, looks like a fridge, does fridge things really well for a long time, most people don't care, but the ones who care really care.



PHOTOS: Brian Park, Luca Putzer, & Trickstuff

122 Comments
  • 1113
 I was wondering how they would maintain their glacial production rate after the DT Swiss takeover, I should have known they'd have a solution. I've heard a rumour they may be moving over to ant milk for their brake fluid too.
  • 330
 Is that lactose free?
  • 167
 This - shall we look at bringing the production capacity up and perhaps price down of our very well regarded brake system, naaah lets just pointlessly 3d print some new brake levers.
  • 82
 They are in stock in multiple places for some time now. Has t been stock issues for a long time
  • 111
 You can get a Maxima or Diretissima from a few stores that have them in stock, it's not a problem anymore to buy them if you have the money
  • 481
 Ant milk works surprisingly well. It's just super uncomfortable sitting on that tiny stool all day.
  • 80
 Coincendence?

apnews.com/article/kenya-ants-belgian-teenagers-kws-be12a35b881bec461a8fd35eba0f7370
  • 215
flag tonybah (Apr 24, 2025 at 8:38) (Below Threshold)
 #TRUMPF

WTF

REALLY
  • 20
 @dstroud70: nah, those were, "watching" ants, not the milking variety ants....
  • 90
 "You can milk an ant?"

"Oh sure, you can milk most anything with nipples."

"I have nipples TrickStuff, can you milk me?"
  • 30
 @bashhard: I can confirm that, no more waiting, so I have to rent my flat and stay in a camper for a while
  • 50
 @bok-CZ: So you own a house, a camper, and a mountain bike with Trickstuff brakes. You rich bastard.
  • 30
 @cmi85: If you buy a "Brake Set Price: 1100 EURO / 1180 USD" they will gladly milk you hard
  • 40
 @mcharza: honestly, its my gf's flat, I only have yeti with trickstuff brakes, tiny camper and 18 years old civic Big Grin
  • 20
 @bok-CZ: Explanation accepted!
  • 560
 With these you can be afraid of chrashing for completely different reasons now.
  • 500
 Can't afford to crash.
  • 746
 @bigtim: welcome to what it’s like riding in the US…
  • 20
 Never thought I'd see a day where '3D printing' and 'titanium' were in the same sentence. What are they using, titanium powder?
  • 40
 Now the material costs of a crash can be greater than the healthcare bill, even for Americans
  • 20
 @cmi85: Atherton (and previously Robotbike) have been printing the lugs for their frames since the very beginning. I thought the technique was called SLS (selective laser sintering) and I don't quite see how this technique is different. But yeah, that's titanium as well.
  • 21
 @vinay: I had to Google what a bike frame lug is.
  • 10
 @cmi85: Many frames back in the days had cast lugs in which the tubes would be hard soldered. No need for a welding jig. Later frames had the lugs made from steel plate. This obviously also allows for the manufacturer to trim these lugs in pretty shapes, which you may typically find on some classic looking steel road racing frames. But yeah, some carbon frames these days have their tubes connected by lugs. Even goes for some aluminum frames like the S-series by Atherton (which uses machined lugs). A riding buddy back in the days loved riding his Miyata mountainbike frame. It was made from 2xxx series aluminum. It is quite fatigue resistant so it can be built light which in turn makes it quite flexible. Yet (as far as I know) Al2xxxT3 can't be welded. So his frame was lugged as well.
  • 360
 Trickstuff: “CNC is too easy to copy, let’s do it with lasers and dust!”
  • 320
 “ According to them, a 70 kg adult can stand on the lever without it breaking”

It seams that Sram established the universal standing on things Test for bike components
  • 290
 I can stand on my pedals too so that must mean they are safe
  • 30
 I'd prefer bite tests.
  • 20
 I find the universal 70kg adult standing (so static) test hard to translate to my way of breaking stuff. It typically isn't some adult stepping on my lever blade and falling asleep like that. It is more the dynamic situation of the tip of the lever blade taking the first blow when crashing into something hence the area around the pivot being subjected to some bending. Those who indeed see their brakes being subjected to such a static situation however, it is great to know it is being tested like that of course.
  • 40
 What adult weights 70kg? We’re not roadies
  • 22
 @meathooker: Many female mountainbikers are well below 70kg. This is kg, not lbs.
  • 160
 I always thought that, at a given weight, carbon fibre beats everything in terms of stiffness. Especially in an application like a brake lever where the forces are basically all in one direction. Am i mistaken? Genuinely curious, if anyone who knows stuff could educate me.

I only had carbon levers once (sram X0s) and, although the brakes in general were not the easiest to live with, the levers were so much nicer feeling than anything I've tried since. Especially in cold weather.
  • 221
 maybe? i dont know the specifics of Ti and carbon's stiffness, but you can make far superior shapes with 3d printing than you can with molding carbon which is where the stiffness will come from so even if carbon is stiffer per mass than titanium the shapes you can make with Ti could make up the difference and then some
  • 20
 Carbon does not transfer cold as well as aluminum which is one of my favourite reasons to run carbon levers (especially for winter fat biking).
  • 185
 "The S150 is probably not the most obvious choice for the Piccola HD Titaniums, but I've been enjoying this thing a lot. Still need to make a few changes.". EXACTLY, get rid of that orange fork!
  • 21
 honest question, why should he get rid of the fork?
  • 10
 @vhdh666: I don't really get along with the GripX damper. Also it's really bright on an otherwise understated bike.
  • 10
 @brianpark: yeah true, it is a bit "loud" on that bike. In that way, @sewer-rat was correct.

I don't have experience with the GripX damper. Is it, let's say "simpler" than the Grip2 damper? I loved them.
  • 110
 @brianpark I have both the Trinity and the old Piccola HD with carbon levers. Weight aside, the Trinity’s are a fair bit stronger, easier to way easier to bleed and also cheaper. Definitely worth the weight penalty.
The Trinity’s also have better lever feel, but judging from your article this maybe about the same with the new Ti levers.
  • 60
 Thanks for the comparison! You’re not making me want a set any less…
  • 131
 They're hot, and if I were a handlebar I'd marry them
  • 90
 The way the reservoir is machined, compact, pressed in so close to the bars...that right there, I got a lob on for that.
  • 100
 Best not a review I've ever read. You have a magnificent machine sir.
  • 100
 Now were all waiting on Dale Stone to do his review!
  • 82
 I run nothing but trickstuff now. I actually had a set of Piccola HD, but I was a little less than impressed with their power. A very squishy lever feel like the XTR without servowave. I think the Piccola break pump is definitely more suited towards the two piston caliper, I don't think that brake pump flows enough fluid to actually make use of the four piston caliper. Why i stuck the Diresttissma and Maxima. They are very expensive on the front end, but they are simply the best feeling mountain bike break out there. I've got a set of maven and motive ultimates I'm trying out and they feel pretty good but the fit and finish and feel of trickstuff is unsurpassed other than intend.
  • 60
 Personally I think 3d printed stuff looks like it was made in some geeks basement. I prefer a forged and polished look. That’s all secondary to function though. To me a carbon lever blade is tops. Warmer in winter. I think I’d love these brakes though. Recently I installed some green Galfer pads on my XT 4 piston brakes. Holy smokes did that ever change to brakes in a positive way. So much brake performance is in the pads as opposed to the brake itself.
  • 60
 “The carbon lever is still available if you want to save 1.5g.”

Hell no, give me the titanium. And by that, I mean give them to me, I can’t afford them.
  • 71
 Very nice, I like them! But the pace of innovation of Trickstuff is quite tiring.
  • 70
 Less power and more expensive than Trinitys. And a PIA to bleed. K got it.
  • 30
 Those are cool. If I won the lottery it would be a toss up between those and Intend.

@brianpark how did you get your hands on the Ora ti bar? I have been running a ti bar that I got from a questionable AliExpress source that is claimed to be Ora but would really like to get a proper one.
  • 30
 I bought it from Ora directly when I visited their factory last year. Let me dig around to see if there’s a good source for them these days.
  • 40
 @brianpark: I did some digging and didn't see much. Would be great to have these more readily available.
  • 10
 @brianpark: what’s the width of the bars?
  • 20
 @LAT2: 800mm
  • 10
 Not sure whether Ora even sells their products directly to the end consumer. However, I wonder whether the titanium bars sold by Kindom Bikes and Stanton may be made buy Ora. I can't access the Kingdom Bikes website now so I wonder whether they still are in business, but Stanton is and does sell a titanium bar which I'd trust (and which may or may not be produced by Ora).
  • 10
 @brianpark: thanks
  • 10
 @ shirk-007: Roost in Australia do Ti risers with a choice of back sweep.
  • 10
 @vinay: the Kingdom bars have a 9 degree backsweep, so not comparable regarding geometry
  • 50
 All cool and stuff but that much forward roll on that handlebar makes my wrist uncomfortable just by watching it
  • 1110
 I'm Trickstuff owner, but wouldn't buy again. The shift/seat post lever compatibility is atrocious. This should be the fix needed.


I'm still baffled that for an aftermarket brake, this wasn't higher on the requirements list. Also, the same mount will give different ergonomics whether it is a Piccola or Direttissima lever, because the clamp is at different places due to lever design.

It's just the blatant ignorance that annoys me. Focussing on the brake, and ignoring the rest.
  • 10
 I would really like an honest comparative very long term review between brakes. Some perform very well on short term but after a while , you just can’t find the initial bite, some have sticking pistons. I would put my money on something reliable on the long term
  • 50
 What's up with the bar roll? Those jawns are practically upside down
  • 50
 3d print always looks cheap to me. wouldnt pay that much for ugly levers
  • 10
 The article implies a little bit that the Dominions aren’t that much more powerful than the Picolla, yet the Dirretissima and Maxima are - so in essence the A4 are way less powerful than the top dogs of Trickstuff. Having a set of Hayes brakes and taking a full 10km downhill of dragging the rear brake, which btw had some air in it, in order to warp it, has me wondering - is the Trickstuff THAT MUCH better, or is the Dominion still underrated?!?!
  • 10
 Dominions are definitely underrated IMO. They're less powerful than Maximas or Mavens in my experience, but definitely more powerful than Piccola HDs—it's not really an apples to apples comparison, just the most direct one I have at the moment.
  • 33
 @brianpark not complaining, but really do you think you can compare a difference in brake "power" (whatever that means) due to a different LEVER material by feeling? I would not be surprised if there is no difference whatever, other than the bling factor.

@nicoendure it must give you satisfaction to write a couple of insults in a reply. Calling people you never met names: Bravo! This is of course not a test (although it cannot avoid to actually read like one, see the whole "are they powerful' section). But if you want to see how a real comparison is done read enduro-mtb.com/en/best-mtb-disc-brake-can-buy and see how much difference a pad makes.
  • 31
 Really expensive, require a bunch of wrenches to work on, don’t function better than a “normal” high end brake.

Gotta love status symbol commodities.
  • 22
 Considering only weight weenies would consider this and not driven by raw power, the Hope XCR E4 weights the same but cost a lot less ...
www.hopetech.com/products/brakes/xc/xcr-pro-e4
  • 21
 @brianpark out of interest I converted your weight to kg and see that I'm 2kg heavier than you. I feel attacked. Unless you're 5 foot 6 you're merely "robust"
  • 30
 But can a 70kg child stand on them without them breaking?
  • 51
 I want to know if I can safely store 70kg of feathers on them.
  • 10
 @johnny2shoes: Certainly safer than storing 70kg of steel.
  • 30
 @pioterski: Yes, after all steel is heavier than feathers - Limmy.
  • 11
 as far as I know, they are produced by gravity components. A company specializing in 3d printed titanium parts (levers for shimano and sram are available for example) lead by a Trumpf engineer
  • 20
 Love it... @brianpark ... Insanely priced brakes... but still on an alloy frame with mechanical derailleur + dropper...
  • 10
 since when was cable actuated gears and alloy providing any less performance?
  • 10
 @propermuntered: That is exactly the point… The durability and performance of a good metal frame is unquestionable…
Bonus not having to worry about charging stuff…
  • 30
 Is there something they could do to make them a little more expensive?
  • 60
 you can quit job and it will feel bit more expensive
  • 90
 They could add tariffs…
  • 30
 I will take two!
  • 66
 How to make an already very expensive component even more expensive while adding almost zero real world performance benefit - fantastic.
  • 51
 Ah, just read they didn't increase the price, fair enough.
  • 10
 HOW MUCH !!! It better be bloody good for that price,and last a lifetime....Lottery winners only eh...!!
  • 24
 So, it’s uglier and heavier than both their carbon and aluminum levers. Got it.

There would be a lot more celebration if they would just bring back the anodized colors that they had previously. Black and silver are not enough; bring back the colors and they would sell a ton more product.
  • 51
 Anodizing titanium at home is fairly easy. I don’t love Christmas tree bikes with tons of colour pops, but maybe I need to make these purple…
  • 10
 Beautiful piece of kit. I would not spend the money but I do like to drool over them.
  • 10
 tool free reach adjust was my only gripe with the trinity's...
fixed now
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySWZ1VYGuUo
  • 10
 What a great review BP, I quite enjoyed reading this. Which is wild for a product I'll probably never touch.
  • 10
 Hah thank you. Not a review though! Smile
  • 10
 This is nice, but someone should really fix the bleed hose attachment, that always comes loose when bleeding with a syringe.
  • 10
 they look great but look like they would be stabby in an accident if they broke. feeling old school met parachute vibes
  • 10
 @brianpark: how’s do you like the reform saddle?
  • 20
 I’m a fan. I get along with the base shape pretty well, and I’ve molded this one a few times for different bikes.
  • 10
 At first glance it looked like dual rotor front brake.
  • 10
 my benchmark for must unnecessary use of additive
  • 76
 This is art.
  • 78
 They are really cool, but I saw a pair of Trickstuff brakes in person for the first time yesterday... The finish was terrible (relatively speaking, totally acceptable if it was a Lewis). Could see what looked like tool chatter from the machining, and tool misalignment/misalignment between ops that made nasty seams or lines all over the lever and caliper.

If I'd paid for that level of jewelry I'd be disappointed. And no they weren't knock-offs.
  • 92
 Its bullshit, that's what it is - Brake levers are not art.
  • 93
 @AgrAde: Likely fakes then. Trickstuff finish is pretty flawless. EDIT: to be fair I haven't seen a set since the DT Swiss takeover so maybe quality has dipped? But for example Lewis' early copies were literally copies down to the branding.
  • 31
 @bigtuna00: aren’t Lewis products very well finished, I haven’t heard otherwise.

After all, Lewis manufactures in-house on its own machines while Trickstuff outsources to other shops.
  • 12
 @justanotherusername: That wasn't my point. My point was that branded knock-offs exist.

From what I have seen in reviews of Lewis brakes, the finish is simply "ok". Nothing special, just typical CNC work (which is not an insult, they're 1/3 the price). Certainly manufacturing "in-house" is no guarantee of quality.
  • 21
 @bigtuna00: you responded to someone stating the finish on a Trickstuff brake being poor as ‘literally fakes then’ - that was precisely your point.
  • 30
 @bigtuna00: They were on display in my local bike shop. They werent fakes buddy.
  • 10
 it would be Brian
  • 10
 ......
  • 10
 A braking news wallet.
  • 36
 Works of art. These belong in the Gugenheim museum, not on a dirty bicycle.
  • 10
 This is some kind of beautiful artcraft, not Art. Nuance
  • 10
 They are brakes, and it's Guggenheim.
  • 11
 @Snowytrail: Gigerheim, mostly
Below threshold threads are hidden







