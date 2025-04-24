Not a Review: Trickstuff Introduces New Version of its Piccola HD Brakes with 3D Printed Titanium Levers

I've written about additive manufacturing once or twice (okay maybe slightly more), and somehow that means every new additive manufacturing product the bike industry hits my inbox.
Truth be told, I look at additive manufacturing like the AI of the manufacturing world—it's helpful to individuals and powerful at scale in the right use cases, but it also gets used as a way to drive hype, and doesn't always translate to consumer value. The stem Levy tested
a few years back is my benchmark for must unnecessary use of additive manufacturing in the industry. It's heavy, expensive, and rough looking. Worst of all, it doesn't take advantage of additive manufacturing's inherent advantages of small scale, consumer-led customization or iteration.
Trickstuff has a reputation for high-end, boutique brakes, and I believe the obscene power of their Maximas helped spur the shift to significantly more powerful brakes for the meat of the consumer MTB market over the past few years. So, when I saw their prototype 3D printed levers at Eurobike 2023
, I was both excited and skeptical. The prototype levers were light and the finish felt amazing
but I worried that the laser metal fusion process they use with TRUMPF machines wouldn't be precise enough for use at scale. I know of at least one other brake manufacturer who has gone down this road, and they abandoned the project after struggling with consistency.
Trickstuff has taken their sweet time bringing these levers to market but they're finally available on their Piccola HD brakes—replacing the previous carbon lever on the HD variant of the brakes. The quality is excellent—whatever time they took to commercialize the product was necessary and they've delivered a really nicely resolved lever. Paired to their well-regarded C42 calipers (also found on their Direttissima trail brakes), their press materials are quite proud of the new levers being light, strong, and grippy.
For context, I'm 195 lb right now (shut up I'm working on it), and I've used the two-piston (C22) version of the Piccolas on various XC bikes over the past few years. The radial cylinders and carbon lever blades give them the single best lever feel of any brake I've ever felt, until now. I've also spent recent time on four-piston SRAM Level Ultimates (being phased out in favour of the higher power Motive line), and current generation four piston XTR brakes, SRAM Mavens, Trickstuff Maximas, TRP DH Evos, Formula Cura 4s, and four-piston Hayes Dominions. Annoyingly, I haven't used Intend's Trinity brake yet. That'd be an interesting comparison as they're also radial and just 48g heavier than these. The only brake I rode back to back with the Piccola HDs were the Dominions.
I'm not a tech editor, so this isn't a review. I'm biased as hell, and this isn't the kind of product that makes sense in a price to performance group test. That said, I am a brake snob and an additive manufacturing dork, so you're stuck reading my thoughts on these. How are they made?
Trickstuff's new lever is produced using additive manufacturing (aka 3D printing) from titanium powder. The project is a partnership with German industrial laser and machine tool brand TRUMPF, and I believe they're using Truprint laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) machines. Fine titanium powder is put down layer by layer and then selectively melted using a laser to build a part.
This process allows them to produce complex internal structures to lower weight and increase strength in ways that would be difficult with the subtractive manufacturing of traditional CNC machines. For example, the lever's grippy honeycomb contact surface is much easier to do with additive than CNC. It's also a lot less wasteful, as they can reuse most of the left over titanium powder from each "build" for more parts in their subsequent builds.How do the new levers feel?
Much has been written about the supremacy of a radial master cylinder layout. Whatever the case, I will say that the ergonomics of the Piccola HD Titanium are the best I've ever felt. I run my brakes fairly far in on the bar, and set my bite point up fairly close to the grip. The compact lever just feels right.
Compared to the carbon lever on the two-piston Piccola Carbon, the titanium lever is definitely stiffer and more confidence inspiring. And yes, the promised grippiness is apparent. It's a unique finish and feels great to me.
The action is ultra light as well; and although I don't think light action is a big of a deal as YouTube might make it out to be, I do think it adds a lot to the lever feel.How strong are they?
Trickstuff says the titanium lever went through the same impact tests, fatigue tests, and maximum load tests as their other levers, the latter from three different directions. According to them, a 70 kg adult can stand on the lever without it breaking (again, I need to lose some weight before I try this out). They say that while their carbon levers perform well in their tests, the titanium levers blow their results away. They also say that it's stronger than the original aluminum lever the Piccola was first introduced with.
I'm not about to do a destructive strength test vs the Piccola carbon lever I have, sorry. I will say that anecdotally it feels more robust and stiffer than the carbon version. If my bike is going to cartwheel through a talus field, I'd take my chances with the additive titanium levers.How much do they weigh?
The dangerzone. Trickstuff Piccola HDs are light compared to the competition. The new levers are very light at a claimed 14.5g with hardware, although technically they're 1.5g heavier than the previous carbon versions of the lever.
I weighed the total system at 440g, actually 2g lighter than their claimed weights. For reference a set of XTR four piston brakes weighs just under 500g, and SRAM's new Motives weigh in at 584g.
When I installed them on my Atherton S150 they replaced some excellent Hayes Dominion A4 brakes. Using Trickstuff's Dächle Disc UL rotors in the same size (180 rear, 203 front), as well as Trickstuff bolts, PM-PM+20 adapter, and their MMX adapter, I was able to save about 220g (0.5lb) over the Dominions. Obviously it's not apples-to-apples, but that's a respectable weight savings.Are they powerful?
Reasonably, not obscenely. This is my first time trying the four piston C42 caliper, and it's more powerful (as expected) vs the two piston C22 caliper. I'd normally run a bigger brake on the Atherton, but I didn't feel under-gunned on the few Seymour laps I've put on these brakes so far.
If you already have Piccola HDs the performance is unchanged with the new levers—other than maybe you can get a bit more power with the stiffer lever feel. Trickstuff has a lot to say about the ratio between a 9mm master cylinder piston and the 14mm and 17mm pistons in the caliper translating to strong power, predictably linear feel, and good modulation. Whatever the reasons, the brake performs.
I hesitate to compare, because I haven't ridden them back to back, but they remind me of the non-servo-wave XTR lever feel in terms of how you access power. They don't have the ridiculous power of Maximas or Mavens. Compared to the Dominion A4s they replaced they do have a bit less power, but I will have to swap back to the A4s to confirm how much. I should also say that the few laps I've put on these brakes have been short; not really pushing them into fading territory or anything.Other notes?
The system uses stainless steel pistons and Bionol mineral oil brake fluid, both apparently aimed at high heat tolerance and reducing fade. I'm just glad my garage is almost completely free of DOT fluid now (not for performance reasons, just simplicity in bleed kits really).
I think they look neat, without being obnoxious about additive manufacturing. There are too many brands that use additive manufacturing to create generative designs entirely for their organic looks, and it's just not my thing.
I absolutely love
the hose angle adjustment. I have no idea why this isn't the most common way to guide hoses to wherever they need to go. I also love their reusable brake line fittings. So much less fuss than other systems.Complaints?
SO many different fasteners. My workbench is even more of a disaster than normal after installing these. Yes I'm sure they're all "optimized" or whatever, but the caveman home mechanic in me would love to see Trickstuff consolidate fastener types and sizes a bit across their whole lineup.
While it's impressive that Trickstuff has commercialized domestic European additive manufacturing for this project, I will say that I'm a little disappointed in the pace of innovation from Freiburg over the past few years. Without getting into the ethics of blatant trade dress theft, some of Trickstuff's visual copycats
have managed to add some great features like bite-point and leverage ratio adjustments.
On the other hand, maybe Trickstuff doesn't need to mess with success because these are damn good brakes and they struggle to keep them in stock.When are they available?
The brakes will be available in June.
Starting today April 24, 2025, Trickstuff (which is owned by DT) will officially begin its own distribution in the US, supplying brakes to online shops and retailers. Canada will follow shortly after. Their Service Center in the US has been up and running since last year.Are they worth it?
Not if you have to ask. It's a boutique product that pushes the limits of manufacturing, performance, aesthetics, and wallet pain. There's no such thing as worth it here, and this is not a brake you should look at if you want the most performance for the least dollars.
That said, I was surprised that the price for these has not increased over the previous carbon lever version. I'd have expected the additive titanium unit cost to be higher than the carbon levers. Either way, I don't think we need to worry about the profit margins on $1180 brakes.
I can't believe I'm saying this, but if you already own Trickstuff Piccolas or Piccola HDs, but want a stiffer lever, it might be worth looking at these.Final Thoughts
This isn't a new brake, it's a new lever. But it does all add up to a hell of a brake. Especially on the light trail and all mountain side of things. And I like that they've differentiated the Piccola and the Piccola HD a bit more now.
It may not take advantage of additive manufacturing supply chain improvements that the brand didn't already have access to with its EU manufacturing. But it could. Not as in "download a brake lever" but maybe as in "manufacture some parts closer to where they're sold".
Yes, you could probably CNC this lever and get close, but it would be an annoying process. Despite my skepticism about additive manufacturing in this context, I have to say they've made good use of the technology.
You all said that Dario's Balmuda toaster analogy
was helpful when he reviewed the two-piston Piccola Carbons, so I'll add my own appliance analogy here. These brakes are like a Sub Zero fridge: shockingly expensive, looks like a fridge, does fridge things really well for a long time, most people don't care, but the ones who care really
care.PHOTOS: Brian Park, Luca Putzer, & Trickstuff
