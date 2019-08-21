Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Rides With Dustin Adams, Jordan Hodder, & Catharine Pendrel in Kamloops

Kamloops, BC LEGAL FREERIDE photography by Eric Mickelson // video by Logan Nelson // words by Jeff Kendall-Weed



Kamloops is home to the confluence of two branches of the Thompson river. It's also home to some sick riding, as you are likely well aware.

The headlines in the paper were, ‘Illegal mountain bike trails in Juniper” [or] ‘illegal bike trails in Rose Hill — Scott Baker, Vice President of the Kamloops Bike Riders Association

Following Dustin Adams and Jordan Hodder at Harper Mountain.

The KPCC does an excellent job managing Harper Mountain. This feature was a really neat utilization of natural terrain. It's the kind of thing that I wish the rest of the world would adopt into legal trails!

Shortly after that fun rock drop there's a long, low line that set up for a few 30 MPH (48.3KPH) hits. These jumps were so much fun! Bonus fact- these were recently featured in a rad Thomas Vanderham edit

Leading Jordan Hodder through the long and low set. I met Jordan at some enduro races back in 2013 or 2014, neither of us could recall exactly when. It was AWESOME to get out for a rip again!

Jordan is a recent transplant to Kamloops. Here he leads his new boss through another fun, high speed trail at Harper.

This right hand hip has me stoked to make a return trip soon!

Dustin leads his seven year old son, Levi, around Harper mountain. Levi was a trooper and impressed us all!

Dustin Adams, born and raised in Kamloops, experienced the lack of legal riding opportunities first hand, even being sued by the city after building some jumps. He has since spent time on the UCI World Cup circuit, owns a local mountain bike component company, and is a proud father. Dustin is a big advocate for the growth of the KBRA. Dustin Adams, born and raised in Kamloops, experienced the lack of legal riding opportunities first hand, even being sued by the city after building some jumps. He has since spent time on the UCI World Cup circuit, owns a local mountain bike component company, and is a proud father. Dustin is a big advocate for the growth of the KBRA.

John Osborne, KBRA club president, leads Scott Baker, KBRA vice president, through a fun section of trail on Pineview.

John only recently became the KBRA president, and in addition to owning a non-bike industry business, he also owns a local bike shop. John only recently became the KBRA president, and in addition to owning a non-bike industry business, he also owns a local bike shop.

Scott has been working with the KBRA since the club's beginning, and can throw down some serious watts!

I really enjoyed hearing about the club's humble origins. It's exciting to see how the group has pulled in so much community support.

Glenn Buchanan is a recent hire by the KBRA. He has a part time role that allows him to perform trail maintenance duties. He also volunteers with the KBRA kids league. Glenn Buchanan is a recent hire by the KBRA. He has a part time role that allows him to perform trail maintenance duties. He also volunteers with the KBRA kids league.

Like they say, you’re only strong in numbers. Community. We take a community focused approach. — John Osborne, KBRA Club President

The city of Kamloops is in a neat place, with mountains both to the north and the south of town, and the Thompson river running through the valley below.

Some corners allow for hip jumps, others just make you want to wheelie through. This one? Well, it wanted to do both.

Hop it before it gets cut out!

We only had one zone. There was nothing — former UCI World Cup DH racer Dustin Adams

I was like, ‘We need to get something going with Catharine. We should race! Let’s do something!’ I fully cold called her. We met, and next thing you know, three years later: 70 kids, jerseys prizes… It’s been fantastic, we’re really proud of it — Chris Martin, KBRA Kid's League Director

Chris Martin and Catharine Pendrel introducing yours truly to an excited group of energetic kids.

We played a fun game of foot down. Even Olympic bronze medalist Catharine joined in on the fun!

The Kids League has been a huge hit for the KBRA, and it's receiving a significant portion of the recent Kamloops Blazers grant.

If we do it in the right way, where we get kids excited about being a part of the sport, they’re going to continue being a part of the sport, and give back, like we’re doing for the community. — Chris Martin, KBRA Kid's League Director

Brynn Martin's father Chris is a head coach of the KBRA kid's league.

Kamloops is a great place to grow up for anyone who loves two wheels.

I feel like we've all seen these jumps in countless web edits, mine being no exception. It's always a treat to get to ride something so iconic.

Taylor Munden, left, and younger brother Jesse Munden, sailed effortlessly through the jump lines at the Bike Ranch. Taylor Munden, left, and younger brother Jesse Munden, sailed effortlessly through the jump lines at the Bike Ranch.

Soren Farenholtz was absolutely shredding, sending the big set on his hardtail, and more times than not, spinning his away through some 25' in the air. Keep your eyes on this kid, he's going places!

A bit of a unique sponsor, Best Western helped me make this content possible. We enjoyed a great location, clean rooms, and hearty breakfasts.

Kamloops is in every magazine, right? But then, what is the actual users experience when they get here? A lot of those jumps are kinda out there, and no one knows where they are except a few people — Catharine Pendrel, Olympian and current UCI XC professional athlete

Catharine's passion not just for riding and racing, but growing an amazing community really stood out to me. And bonus fact- Catharine helped my wife out a bunch at some cross country world cups some five years back.

Don't forget for a second that a top cross country pro like Catharine absolutely rips on the descents. I was blown away at her confidence with semi slick XC tires and a high post, as this trail was slipper, loose and steep!

These trails are Catharine's daily training trails. Fast, flowy and slippery, riding this stuff often will improve anyone's skills.

Between the berms, plenty of fun little poppers keep these trails fresh.

Catharine got involved with the club a few years back and took her role very seriously. She was the club president for quite some time, and now assists as much as her race schedule will allow. Catharine got involved with the club a few years back and took her role very seriously. She was the club president for quite some time, and now assists as much as her race schedule will allow.

Catharine didn't hesitate at all to send it off this rock feature.

If I were riding this solo, I never would have found that this feature can be tripled. Catharine towed me in with more speed than I'd use on a casual ride, and that is what opened my eyes to the possibility of going even further. Thanks Catharine!

This photo sums up Kamloops nicely- high speed trails, some dust, plenty of stoke, and lots of good vibes!

I really wanted our community have this good feel. I wanted people to come to town and know how to find the trails, know who to ride with, and just have a feeling of stoke of being in my town, and seeing all the rad stuff here! — Catharine Pendrel, Olympian and current UCI XC professional athlete

Produced and written by: Jeff Kendall-Weed @jeffweed