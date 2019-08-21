Video: Jeff Kendall-Weed Rides With Dustin Adams, Jordan Hodder, & Catharine Pendrel in Kamloops

Aug 21, 2019
by Jeff Kendall-Weed  

Kamloops, BC
LEGAL FREERIDE
photography by Eric Mickelson // video by Logan Nelson // words by Jeff Kendall-Weed


Almost without argument, modern day freeriding can be traced back to the original Kranked film, produced by Bjorn Enga and filmed by Christian Begin in 1997. Iconic shots of the breakout film featured large jumps, drops, and fast, loose scree line descents in Kamloops, Canada. For the next 20 years, Kamloops served as the dusty set for many quintessential pieces of mountain bike media.

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
Kamloops is home to the confluence of two branches of the Thompson river. It's also home to some sick riding, as you are likely well aware.


In the late 1990s, this style of simply “sending it” was just hitting mainstream for the first time. It was neither legal nor illegal. The sport’s expansion saw many of us enjoying the things that come along with growth: better bikes, more opportunity to ride developed trail networks, and a much bigger scene. Along the way, many of us have also enjoyed watching the progress of the best athletes in the world doing this sport. But back when the movement began, mountain biking didn’t have a great reputation.

bigquotesThe headlines in the paper were, ‘Illegal mountain bike trails in Juniper” [or] ‘illegal bike trails in Rose HillScott Baker, Vice President of the Kamloops Bike Riders Association


Following Dustin Adams and Jordan Hodder at Harper Mountain.

The KPCC does an excellent job managing Harper Mountain. This feature was a really neat utilization of natural terrain. It's the kind of thing that I wish the rest of the world would adopt into legal trails!

Photo by Eric Mickelson
Shortly after that fun rock drop there's a long, low line that set up for a few 30 MPH (48.3KPH) hits. These jumps were so much fun! Bonus fact- these were recently featured in a rad Thomas Vanderham edit.

Mountain biking has always been a bit of a “Do it yourself” sport--and that’s exactly what I love about it. The sport will always continue to have that aspect to it. A mountain bike rider literally can’t get into the woods if he or she isn’t taking the initiative to pedal. I don’t mean to portray the founders of the sport in a negative light by any means. Heck, I might not have found mountain biking at all if it wasn’t for Kranked! But as the sport grew, the pressures on trail access began to mount. And as we all know can happen, there was a certain segment of the population that was adamantly opposed to a non-motorized, two-wheeled enjoyment of the outdoor world.

This creates a cycle we’ve seen in many other places as well: mountain biking grows and other user groups feel threatened as a result. Then, mountain biking feels the wrath of litigation or governmental rules. The story of Kamloops is no different.

For the sport to continue in its current capacity, it has to be growing. It simply cannot exist without legal, public trails.

Leading Jordan Hodder through the long and low set. I met Jordan at some enduro races back in 2013 or 2014, neither of us could recall exactly when. It was AWESOME to get out for a rip again!

Jordan is a recent transplant to Kamloops. Here he leads his new boss through another fun, high speed trail at Harper.

Photo by Eric Mickelson
This right hand hip has me stoked to make a return trip soon!

Dustin leads his seven year old son, Levi, around Harper mountain. Levi was a trooper and impressed us all!

Dustin Adams, born and raised in Kamloops, experienced the lack of legal riding opportunities first hand, even being sued by the city after building some jumps. He has since spent time on the UCI World Cup circuit, owns a local mountain bike component company, and is a proud father. Dustin is a big advocate for the growth of the KBRA.

As a professional rider, I understand the need for progressive terrain that pushes the limits of what is possible on a mountain bike--even though riding that stuff clearly isn’t an option for the majority of riders. However, it’s amazing when the legal, public stuff is good enough to entertain top level riders plus provide a challenge for the rest of the riding public.

Kamloops has always had plenty of “off piste” gnarl, from the infamous “Jaws” drop Josh Bender attempted time and time again to the larger senders found in much of the late 2000s freeride media. But the riding mecca was not really known for trail access that the average rider would be able to enjoy. There was a definite need to grow riding opportunities, and the formation of both the KBRA and the Kamloops Performance Cycling Center (KPCC) have helped immensely in growing the local scene. The KPCC has built, and currently manages, several of the riding areas in town. The KPCC and the KBRA provide two very different approaches to growing the sport, which is a unique and strong set up.

John Osborne, KBRA club president, leads Scott Baker, KBRA vice president, through a fun section of trail on Pineview.

John only recently became the KBRA president, and in addition to owning a non-bike industry business, he also owns a local bike shop.

Scott has been working with the KBRA since the club's beginning, and can throw down some serious watts!

I really enjoyed hearing about the club's humble origins. It's exciting to see how the group has pulled in so much community support.

Glenn Buchanan is a recent hire by the KBRA. He has a part time role that allows him to perform trail maintenance duties. He also volunteers with the KBRA kids league.

bigquotesLike they say, you’re only strong in numbers. Community. We take a community focused approach.John Osborne, KBRA Club President

Photo by Eric Mickelson
The city of Kamloops is in a neat place, with mountains both to the north and the south of town, and the Thompson river running through the valley below.

Photo by Eric Mickelson
Some corners allow for hip jumps, others just make you want to wheelie through. This one? Well, it wanted to do both.

Photo by Eric Mickelson
Hop it before it gets cut out!

bigquotesWe only had one zone. There was nothingformer UCI World Cup DH racer Dustin Adams


The KBRA has taken the role of becoming the voice of the general community. I first noticed the group while I was searching for mountain biking trail grants in the area. The KBRA was recently awarded over $17,000 as a part of the Kamloops Sports Legacy fund program, much of which they set aside for their growing kids’ league.

bigquotesI was like, ‘We need to get something going with Catharine. We should race! Let’s do something!’ I fully cold called her. We met, and next thing you know, three years later: 70 kids, jerseys prizes… It’s been fantastic, we’re really proud of itChris Martin, KBRA Kid's League Director


Chris Martin and Catharine Pendrel introducing yours truly to an excited group of energetic kids.

We played a fun game of foot down. Even Olympic bronze medalist Catharine joined in on the fun!

The Kids League has been a huge hit for the KBRA, and it's receiving a significant portion of the recent Kamloops Blazers grant.

bigquotesIf we do it in the right way, where we get kids excited about being a part of the sport, they’re going to continue being a part of the sport, and give back, like we’re doing for the community.Chris Martin, KBRA Kid's League Director


Photo by Eric Mickelson
Brynn Martin's father Chris is a head coach of the KBRA kid's league.

Looking at the map, Kamloops has tons of public riding opportunities. From the high speed, dry and dusty trails of Pineview, to the endless jump lines of the Kamloops Bike Ranch, to the amazingly well sculpted network of shuttle trails at Harper Mountain, it’s clear that mountain biking is a key activity in the interior BC town. With the status quo as strong as it is, I was thrilled to see that the KBRA had won this grant.

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
Kamloops is a great place to grow up for anyone who loves two wheels.

The kid's league is available for boys and girls ages 7-12, and while it is currently capped at 40 riders, it has goals to expand. The program is designed to take place at the end of spring and beginning of summer, so that aspiring riders can bring a tool box of new skills to the playground of summer. As an added bonus, the social connections that the kids make within the league will provide them with a network of fellow riders.

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
I feel like we've all seen these jumps in countless web edits, mine being no exception. It's always a treat to get to ride something so iconic.

This recent success hasn’t all come easily. The KBRA had humble beginnings, as Scott Baker, who’s been with the group for 9 of its 10 years of existence, explains.

“I remember some of our early days, having our AGM [annual general meeting], putting it on the internet, expecting 100 people to show up, and instead having eight people sitting in the room, five of whom were board members,” Scott said.

“The hardest thing is building trust with the local community. Larger numbers give us a louder voice, more of a say if we want to increase our trail systems, or build bike lanes, or have a management team and process and manage our trails. We have a voice to go to whomever we need to talk to,” John Osborne said.

Photo by Eric Mickelson
Photo by Eric Mickelson
Taylor Munden, left, and younger brother Jesse Munden, sailed effortlessly through the jump lines at the Bike Ranch.

Photo by Eric Mickelson
Soren Farenholtz was absolutely shredding, sending the big set on his hardtail, and more times than not, spinning his away through some 25' in the air. Keep your eyes on this kid, he's going places!

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
A bit of a unique sponsor, Best Western helped me make this content possible. We enjoyed a great location, clean rooms, and hearty breakfasts.

bigquotesKamloops is in every magazine, right? But then, what is the actual users experience when they get here? A lot of those jumps are kinda out there, and no one knows where they are except a few peopleCatharine Pendrel, Olympian and current UCI XC professional athlete


Photo by Eric Mickelson.
Catharine's passion not just for riding and racing, but growing an amazing community really stood out to me. And bonus fact- Catharine helped my wife out a bunch at some cross country world cups some five years back.

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
Don't forget for a second that a top cross country pro like Catharine absolutely rips on the descents. I was blown away at her confidence with semi slick XC tires and a high post, as this trail was slipper, loose and steep!

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
These trails are Catharine's daily training trails. Fast, flowy and slippery, riding this stuff often will improve anyone's skills.

Photo by Eric Mickelson
Between the berms, plenty of fun little poppers keep these trails fresh.

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
Photo by Eric Mickelson.
Catharine got involved with the club a few years back and took her role very seriously. She was the club president for quite some time, and now assists as much as her race schedule will allow.

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
Catharine didn't hesitate at all to send it off this rock feature.

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
If I were riding this solo, I never would have found that this feature can be tripled. Catharine towed me in with more speed than I'd use on a casual ride, and that is what opened my eyes to the possibility of going even further. Thanks Catharine!

Photo by Eric Mickelson.
This photo sums up Kamloops nicely- high speed trails, some dust, plenty of stoke, and lots of good vibes!

A second local group, the KPCC, has taken a different approach. KPCC is focusing more on managing Harper, Kamloops Bike Ranch, and the Pineview Trail Network. This group has moved immense amounts of dirt, and has worked hard for these areas. In fact, every single member of the KBRA that I spoke with on this project gave a huge shout out to the KPCC.

I found it refreshing to see the growth of mountain biking in Kamloops, painting the sport not as a renegade activity but instead as one that any local citizen could envision themselves in, crafting the semi-arid canvas with their two-wheeled brush.

bigquotesI really wanted our community have this good feel. I wanted people to come to town and know how to find the trails, know who to ride with, and just have a feeling of stoke of being in my town, and seeing all the rad stuff here!Catharine Pendrel, Olympian and current UCI XC professional athlete


Kamloops mountain biking trails


Produced and written by: Jeff Kendall-Weed @jeffweed.
Video: Logan Nelson @loganpatricknelson.
Photography: Erick Mickelson @erickmickelson.




@jeffkendallweed
YouTube

Regions in Article
Kamloops

Posted In:
Travel Videos Jeff Kendall Weed Jordan Hodder Catharine Pendrel Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
98110 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
87177 views
10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated
73290 views
10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park
69737 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
54364 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
44068 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
41834 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
41338 views

20 Comments

  • + 3
 Never dissapointed when a video of Jeff lands, makes ripping on a bike look deceptively simple. That gap to manual around that berm, djeez... Not many riders master tech, style and straight up sending it like Jeff. And on top of that a great ambassador for our sport and his sponsors. Absolutely one of my fav riders out there!
  • + 2
 Thank you!!! That just made my day!
  • + 5
 Jeff has the craziest riding style and he always looks so damn happy riding. Love it!
  • + 5
 Thanks man! I really do look forwards to riding, and when trying to coordinate a trip like this, riding is one of the best parts!
  • + 1
 Jeff is the Every day rider ! What’s why we love him ! He’s not better than some guys I know, but better than other guys I know! His vibes inspire... and he’s doing an intense work publishing all those videos and those media datas, His faith in MTBIKING is huge
  • + 1
 Thanks Jeff! I'll never be the "best rider on the planet" or the fastest (I've already tried that, had to stick with a desk job!), nor do I want to be, I just want to ride the way I do in my dreams! Bikes have been an amazing force through my whole life, and allowing others to feel that same energy for 2 wheels is a huge motivator. Perhaps that comes with becoming a parent?
  • + 1
 Always so stoked on a JKW edit. Super positive vibe, awesome rider and presenting stories we would not otherwise hear about. Keep it up!
  • + 1
 Thanks man!!!
  • + 2
 Hordan Jodder is the essence of style on a bike.
  • + 2
 YES!!! Jordan is so dialed!
  • + 1
 Jeff has style, said it before fella, if you’re ever in the UK look me up
  • + 1
 Thanks rat!!! Would LOVE to visit with UK with a bike one day! Also want to ride with Ali C, Ben Cathro, Danny Mac, Lew Buchanan, and more!
  • + 1
 @JeffWeed: cool look me up if you get over here, look up Dorset as a county, south coast beautiful place, nice xc but limited dh
  • + 1
 @sewer-rat: Right on man! Will do, thanks!
  • + 2
 Does this mean you are healed up and back on a bike now?
  • + 2
 I wish! Almost. Starting to feel about 70% on the bike, but it'll be another 5-6 weeks till I'm fully back. We filmed all this in Kamloops a few weeks before I got hurt.
  • + 1
 That air you got going 30MPH+ is insane...
  • + 1
 Such a fun section of trail! I had to roll into it a few times before feeling comfortable sending it. No one that was with us had done it before, and I took a really bad wreck on a similar feature down in Aus a few years back, so I'm trying to be a little more cautious on the fast stuff!
  • + 1
 Great video!
  • + 1
 Thanks Jacob!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023522
Mobile Version of Website