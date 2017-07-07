PINKBIKE TECH

Not So Fast - 5 World Cup Pros Tell Us Why They Switched Back to 27.5-Inch Wheels

Jul 7, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum 29er


Has the 29er DH bike come and gone already? We are less than halfway through the 2017 season and most competitors who debuted on 29ers have returned to 27.5-inch wheels. Behind the scenes, in timed comparisons, all players reported that 29ers were measurably faster and on-course, in spite of the fact that you could count the number of big-wheel racers on your fingers, a sizeable number of them showed up in the top ten in early season results. Greg Minnaar, who was playing catch up last year, is now comfortably flashing the number one plate. Those kinds of results are usually heralded. So, why the long faces?

There is the possibility that 29-inch wheel downhill bikes are bad and that spike in the results was simply beginner’s luck. New bikes make everyone ride one gear faster for a month. Racing history tells us, however, that new technology always generates pushback from top competitors who, justifiably, are reluctant to risk years of preparation and tuning that brought them to their present levels in the chance that they might discover an unproven advantage by changing horses mid-season. History also upholds, that after getting their asses handed to them three or more times, almost everyone shows up with the new widget the following season (care to race 26-inch wheels anyone?). To shed some clarity on the subject, Pinkbike’s Ross Bell interviewed five top competitors who dumped their 29ers in favor of their 27.5-inch wheel bikes.


Danny Hart
Mondraker Summum

Bell: When did you switch back to 27.5?

Hart: I rode for a few days in between Innsbruck and Leogang and we did some times, and the benefit from just practicing wasn’t enough for me. It was only a half a second faster on the 29er. When I can push on this bike I know I can go faster, so we just went back. With knowing this bike (we’ve been working on this bike for three years) and we worked on the 29er for three weeks - so I’m just more comfortable on it.

Bell: Will you go back to the 29er?

Hart: Not this year, I don’t think. Maybe for next season, probably on the 29.
Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Danny Hart at Fort William


Myriam Nicole hit the dirt in her race run. Still she got some valuable track time in aboard those new wheels.
Myriam Nicole at Fort William

Myriam Nicole
Commencal Supreme DH 4

Bell: When did you switch back to 27.5?

Nicole: Since Crankworx, because I just tried it on the technical track in Les Gets and I find it more easy for me to ride. It’s more fun. Yeah, for sure in some places I wish I could have the 29er and some, the 650b. It’s not much big difference, just in some places better and some not as good. And, the other thing is, I’m not that tall, so I feel a bit better on this.

Bell: Will you go back to the 29er?

Nicole: Maybe I will train again on 29ers [next year] with a few different changes, but I’m pretty sure I will keep this bike. I’m loving it.


Brendan Fairclough
Scott Gambler

Bell: When did you switch back to 27.5?

Fairclough: I put them [29-inch wheels] straight on my bike for Leogang. I figured that track was just flat out motorway - not really too much technical stuff, but it didn’t work for me. I felt really comfortable on my bike and I felt fast and on the edge, and my time was just miles back. So, I figured that I least need to go back to what I know and try to get my confidence up and get results that I want and just be back where I feel I should be without changing too much shit on my bike. Back on 27 now, for sure, and I don’t feel like I’ll be changing anytime this year.

Bell: Will you go back to the 29er?

Fairclough: Yeah, we’re planning a lot of testing this off-season and for sure, 29 will be something we’ll test. For this year, I’m staying on 27 for sure. With the tracks coming up - this one and Mont Sainte Anne, and Val de Sole, I’ll be sticking with them.
Yup. That s Brendan squaring off a berm with not a single tire knob on the dirt. Wild.
Brendan Fairclough at Lourdes


George Brannigan brought his usual rowdiness to the hillside.
George Brannigan at Lourdes.
George Brannigan
Commencal DH V4

Bell: When did you switch back to 27.5?

Brannigan: I gave 29 a crack for the two World Cups, Fort William and Leogang (which was a pain), to see how it goes. It was not terrible, but it didn’t quite serve me, so I was comfortable back on 27. I went back at Crankworx Les Gets, so this is my third race on it and I’m stoked with it. So, I’m sticking with it, it suits me better. I guess that with the wheel size, you get a gyro effect and like, less room with the 29 and all that sort of thing. My 27 just works better because you can move around on the bike a bit more and throw it around a little easier.

Bell: Will you go back to the 29er?

Brannigan: I’m sure we will again at some point. I’m still totally open to it, but at the end of the day, you gotta ride what’s best. Not mid-season. The changes that we might have to make won’t be ready by mid-season. So, 27 for now.


Graeme Mudd
Trek Session

Bell: Why did you switch back to 27.5?

Mudd: It was more of a bike setup thing, really. I weigh 93 kilos and I’m already on a pretty stiff setup on a 27.5 bike. You put a longer rear end on a 29er bike, it’s going to make the suspension even softer. So, we struggled with that, really, every time we tested it. In Wales, it felt pretty good, but everytime we got to a World Cup track, it was just too soft. The tracks are just bigger, aren’t they? There are bigger hits at World Cup tracks. Although the bike felt good (I’ve always liked bigger wheels and always went faster on it), I just couldn’t crack on like I could on the 27.5 as soon as it counted. Riding mindlessly on a race run, you don’t need to be thinking about the bike, you need to be charging down the hill. In them sort of circumstances was when it mattered, so I’ve just gone back to get some consistent results for the end of the season. Not worry about the split seconds, and just crack on and ride my bike.
Fort William UCI World Cup June 2017
Graeme Mudd at Fort William.


51 Comments

  • + 16
 I think its gonna boil down to the bigger riders enjoying the bigger tires and smaller rider just cool with riding the 27.5s. Maybe in a year or two they will figure out 29ers for smaller riders but i still think 29ers will be too cumbersome. Ride yer damn bike!
  • + 11
 This article could have been summed up with, "riders who swapped back were more comfortable on 27.5."

kinda pointless of a series of interviews and this whole "debate".
  • + 4
 @scott-townes: Paid riders ( the smart ones) very rarely say what they really think if there is any danger of making the "money" look bad
  • + 1
 Danny should enjoy 26 then
  • + 1
 "Ride yer damn bike!"

Well put good sir.
  • + 11
 whoa hold up, so what they are saying is it's completely dependent on the rider and how comfortable they feel on the bike and it's relation to their body size?

Who would have thought...

Great, can we all shut up now about it?
  • + 11
 This is what happens when you ride a hype train people
  • + 4
 I love my 29er, won't go back, especially being a tall rider, love it! That being said, I totally understand the points made by the racers above, flickability, playfullness, and so forth are sacrificed a tad, it was ultimately worth the trade off for me. Still I grew up riding 26er's in Whistler and wasn't 'held back' by any stretch of the means.
  • + 8
 Wait, people riding bikes that suit them better? What a revelation!
  • + 2
 Pinkbike just broke!
  • + 4
 Greg is also tall. I can see this becoming XL frames have 29, medium and large having 27, and maybe the return of 26 for small frames. it makes sense that it would be proportional to the size of rider.
  • + 2
 This makes sense to me. I read the responses as "If the gains are marginal it's better to be on what your are comfortable/confident with rather than on something that may be ultimately a bit faster but you're not quite happy with yet". The exception being Minnaar of course because it's what he's been waiting for all these years. Others are being quite sensible mid-season, and will probably show up on 29ers next year after a solid winter of testing.
  • + 1
 "Care to race 26-inch wheels anyone?"

Ask Laurie Greenland...

Also it's interesting to note that 27.5 was never really proved to be definitively faster than 26 in DH. After all, Ratboy won his last race (and first aha) on a 26er in a field of 27.5. Who's to say he wouldn't have kept winning on them?
  • + 1
 So what have we learnt, what we already new from those who ride! Pinkbike pros said it was the next coming! Size does matter, suits some riders like GM, suits some tracks better than others, Dh tracks shouldn't be motorways! Wheels keep turning! Give em hell this weekend boys and girls, best riders win, not wheel size! It's a race of two halves and Downhill is the winner on the day! Go the AllBlacks....!
  • + 1
 At least I know I'll be on the same bike tomorrow - the only one I can afford - as I'm riding today. It has wheels that roll and I like it well enough, and I can ride it places. It's not perfect in every situation but it's good enough in any. I don't think I've ever come back from a ride and said "That totally sucked and would have been so much better on n" wheels". Obviously I'm not racing for splits seconds to pay the bills.
  • + 1
 Stick with what you know or take a chance on something new. Seems pretty straightforward. It's of no surprise to me that Minnaar is still riding 29, he could probably finish top 20 with 24" wheels too - he's just so damn consistent.
  • + 3
 That being the case, it's seems apparent Santa Cruz did the most complete preseason testing and the riders are comfortable on them. Familiarity and knowing the limits of the bike seems to be the real issue
  • + 2
 @krisrayner: I think you nailed it.
  • + 1
 Our setups are dialed in to the millimeter; risers, slack, tire pressure, etc.. To think that someone who has dialed-in their steed for the past decade on a 26 can just swap it for a 29'er is ridiculous - BUT - give them a few years..
.
  • + 2
 I think everyone who can get a bike will turn up on 29 next year.
  • + 4
 As the kids say "Well, that escalated quickly". More like well, that deflated quickly".
  • + 1
 Well only if they have hit puberty, I doubt most here have being pro pinkbikers!
  • + 1
 I for one would hate to be the rider trying to correct a slight take off mistake mid-air at WC racing speeds on a 29" wheeled DH bike. There's a very increased gyro effect going on. Don't see a single slope style rider on 29" wheels now do we? Why not? Because of the gyro effect mainly. Bigger isn't always better, the latest isn't always the greatest. Just different.
  • + 3
 That was dumb. All anyone said was " I wasn't used to it therefore I was uncomfortable". I bet next year everyone will be on 29s
  • + 3
 This guy still races on his 26er! Even at 6'3", 29 is just too big for me. Will definitely give the 650 a shot once it's time for a new whip.
  • + 3
 You'll HAVE TO give 27.5 a chance. That's kinda been the whole issue, we don't have a choice for 26" anymore. I'm all for riding what you like. But you just can't buy what you like anymore can you!? We are forced to ride bigger wheels on our DH bikes.
Yes I have an M16 it's fine......but I loved all my previous 26 bikes more.
  • + 1
 @bikebike69
Will some one please please give me an actual statistical scientific reason why 26" wheels are"bad"? Not the differences between wheel sizes. I know what they are. I have ridden all three on a regular basis. I mostly prefer my old 26" that's dialed to the max with all the best modern components. I really wish I could get a new 26" bike with more modern geo. The only guy in the world who gets a 26" bike with modern geo is Cam McCaul. Funny, he wouldn't have it any other way. But I took my old 26" bike out that I just totally rebuilt this week and ran it back to back with my wife's 2016 Bronson CC over the same trails. The 26" is nimble as hell. The only thing lacking is a slacker HA and a slightly longer reach. Build me that bike and I'll be on it like white on rice.
  • + 1
 @bikebike69: the makes no sense to me. Why would you buy a new bike if not for updated technology/design? And are you expecting companies to both pursue R&D and design progression, but also back-stock every outdated design?
  • + 0
 I can't tell but maybe 29ers just died? Hahaha...now Let's start paying/convincing the pros to get back to 26 inch wheels and maybe the bike industry will listen and start making wheels for my scott voltage again! I know I'm not the only frustrated one out there still on 26 inch wheels and sending it !
  • + 0
 No you're not alone bro. Still 26.
  • + 1
 Amen brother
  • + 1
 Here too.

Get around the wheels issue by building them yourself. It really isn't the dark art it is made out to be. And it empowers you.

Novatec 4 in 1 hubs or Hope Pros can all be switched out for 15 or 20mm in seconds and there are plenty of 26 rim options. Go for it. Spend 10 bucks online for the best and only wheel building guide you'll ever need ,http://www.wheelpro.co.uk/wheelbuilding/book.php , and you're sorted.
  • + 1
 Still rocking my 26" Wilson and loving it
  • + 3
 Next up: Party in the back (27.5) Business up front (29)
  • + 1
 As soon as the UCI allows it, pretty much for sure people are going to do this. Currently it is required (for some odd reason) to have same size wheels front and rear, but I read they're willing to change it. They just can't change it mid season as not all competing brands can adapt quickly to new regulations. Maybe some shorter riders will go with 26" in the back and 27.5" in the front. And Liteville will enter the WC races...
  • + 1
 Against UCI rules (wheels must be same size front & back) but there's rumors they intend to reconsider that rule for next year.

I'm of the opinion it would be faster than either matching option.
  • + 3
 my girlfriend appreciates the extra 1.5 inches
  • + 2
 Well, if you only got 1.5" course she will tell you that.
  • + 4
 She probably still can't feel
  • + 1
 So, nobody realized that Grame Mudd isn't the man in the last Photo? #29inchesaintdead
  • + 1
 I don't think the pic of Mudd is him. Interesting to see so many riders switch back..
  • + 1
 Every time I read an article by RC I need to slap myself to remind me that Im not reading MBA.
  • + 1
 Uhh, being that we have determined some people prefer different sized wheels, can I have my 26's back?
  • + 2
 Give it a couple of years and you will see everyone on 29ers .
  • + 1
 Just ride, on the dirt, off the keyboard, might help!
  • + 1
 Pick a wheel size and "just crack on"!
  • + 2
 29+
  • + 1
 A pleasure to watch the most devious Master Spin Doctor at work.
  • + 1
 28.25"? anyone?
  • + 0
 ????????????
  • + 0
 Nooooooooooooo....

Post a Comment



