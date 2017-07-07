Not So Fast - 5 World Cup Pros Tell Us Why They Switched Back to 27.5-Inch Wheels

Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum 29er Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum 29er





Has the 29er DH bike come and gone already? We are less than halfway through the 2017 season and most competitors who debuted on 29ers have returned to 27.5-inch wheels. Behind the scenes, in timed comparisons, all players reported that 29ers were measurably faster and on-course, in spite of the fact that you could count the number of big-wheel racers on your fingers, a sizeable number of them showed up in the top ten in early season results. Greg Minnaar, who was playing catch up last year, is now comfortably flashing the number one plate. Those kinds of results are usually heralded. So, why the long faces?



There is the possibility that 29-inch wheel downhill bikes are bad and that spike in the results was simply beginner’s luck. New bikes make everyone ride one gear faster for a month. Racing history tells us, however, that new technology always generates pushback from top competitors who, justifiably, are reluctant to risk years of preparation and tuning that brought them to their present levels in the chance that they might discover an unproven advantage by changing horses mid-season. History also upholds, that after getting their asses handed to them three or more times, almost everyone shows up with the new widget the following season (care to race 26-inch wheels anyone?). To shed some clarity on the subject, Pinkbike’s Ross Bell interviewed five top competitors who dumped their 29ers in favor of their 27.5-inch wheel bikes.







Danny Hart

Mondraker Summum



Bell: When did you switch back to 27.5?



Hart: I rode for a few days in between Innsbruck and Leogang and we did some times, and the benefit from just practicing wasn’t enough for me. It was only a half a second faster on the 29er. When I can push on this bike I know I can go faster, so we just went back. With knowing this bike (we’ve been working on this bike for three years) and we worked on the 29er for three weeks - so I’m just more comfortable on it.



Bell: Will you go back to the 29er?



Hart: Not this year, I don’t think. Maybe for next season, probably on the 29.

Danny Hart at Fort William Danny Hart at Fort William







Myriam Nicole at Fort William Myriam Nicole at Fort William

Myriam Nicole

Commencal Supreme DH 4



Bell: When did you switch back to 27.5?



Nicole: Since Crankworx, because I just tried it on the technical track in Les Gets and I find it more easy for me to ride. It’s more fun. Yeah, for sure in some places I wish I could have the 29er and some, the 650b. It’s not much big difference, just in some places better and some not as good. And, the other thing is, I’m not that tall, so I feel a bit better on this.



Bell: Will you go back to the 29er?



Nicole: Maybe I will train again on 29ers [next year] with a few different changes, but I’m pretty sure I will keep this bike. I’m loving it.









Brendan Fairclough

Scott Gambler



Bell: When did you switch back to 27.5?



Fairclough: I put them [29-inch wheels] straight on my bike for Leogang. I figured that track was just flat out motorway - not really too much technical stuff, but it didn’t work for me. I felt really comfortable on my bike and I felt fast and on the edge, and my time was just miles back. So, I figured that I least need to go back to what I know and try to get my confidence up and get results that I want and just be back where I feel I should be without changing too much shit on my bike. Back on 27 now, for sure, and I don’t feel like I’ll be changing anytime this year.



Bell: Will you go back to the 29er?



Fairclough: Yeah, we’re planning a lot of testing this off-season and for sure, 29 will be something we’ll test. For this year, I’m staying on 27 for sure. With the tracks coming up - this one and Mont Sainte Anne, and Val de Sole, I’ll be sticking with them.

Brendan Fairclough at Lourdes Brendan Fairclough at Lourdes







George Brannigan at Lourdes. George Brannigan at Lourdes. George Brannigan

Commencal DH V4



Bell: When did you switch back to 27.5?



Brannigan: I gave 29 a crack for the two World Cups, Fort William and Leogang (which was a pain), to see how it goes. It was not terrible, but it didn’t quite serve me, so I was comfortable back on 27. I went back at Crankworx Les Gets, so this is my third race on it and I’m stoked with it. So, I’m sticking with it, it suits me better. I guess that with the wheel size, you get a gyro effect and like, less room with the 29 and all that sort of thing. My 27 just works better because you can move around on the bike a bit more and throw it around a little easier.



Bell: Will you go back to the 29er?



Brannigan: I’m sure we will again at some point. I’m still totally open to it, but at the end of the day, you gotta ride what’s best. Not mid-season. The changes that we might have to make won’t be ready by mid-season. So, 27 for now.









Graeme Mudd

Trek Session



Bell: Why did you switch back to 27.5?



Mudd: It was more of a bike setup thing, really. I weigh 93 kilos and I’m already on a pretty stiff setup on a 27.5 bike. You put a longer rear end on a 29er bike, it’s going to make the suspension even softer. So, we struggled with that, really, every time we tested it. In Wales, it felt pretty good, but everytime we got to a World Cup track, it was just too soft. The tracks are just bigger, aren’t they? There are bigger hits at World Cup tracks. Although the bike felt good (I’ve always liked bigger wheels and always went faster on it), I just couldn’t crack on like I could on the 27.5 as soon as it counted. Riding mindlessly on a race run, you don’t need to be thinking about the bike, you need to be charging down the hill. In them sort of circumstances was when it mattered, so I’ve just gone back to get some consistent results for the end of the season. Not worry about the split seconds, and just crack on and ride my bike.

Graeme Mudd at Fort William. Graeme Mudd at Fort William.





