Not So Fast: How Dropper Posts Created Steep Seat Tube Angles

Nov 7, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Mojo Nicolai GeoMetron
Nicolai's GeoMetron helped pioneer today's steep seat angle trend.

Hindsight is 20/20, they say. Mountain bike geometry has taken a big leap forward in less than five years. One of those improvements - steep seat tube angles - has inspired much ridicule about old-school mountain bike designs. "How did anyone ride those things?" Compare the performance of a modern trail bike to any vanguard design from or before the year 2000 and you might believe an alien race had recently intervened to alter the course of our sport.

Pole Machine review
Pole Machine: With the saddle never too far from the rider's standing position, climbing ergonomics and weight transfer feel spot on.

Spend a day climbing on a bike with a 76- or 77-degree seat tube angle and you'd wonder how anyone managed that task with anything slacker. How could early bike designers miss something so obvious? To discover the answer to that question, one need only perform the following test:

Roll up to a steep, challenging descent aboard your Pole Machine. Extend its 170-millimeter dropper post all the way to the top and give it a go. I'll take a risk here and say you'll completely understand the remainder of this article in less than 20 meters. With the seatpost fully extended, the steep-angled seat tube positions your saddle exactly where your body needs to hover. Nearly every effort to control the bike is impeded by the saddle's location.

Pole Machine review
Pole's Machine demonstrates, even at full drop, the saddle and rider compete for the same real estate while riding techy trails.

Turns out that you can't have a steep seat tube angle without a proper dropper seatpost. First, steep seat tube angles position the saddle much taller over the bike - awkward! Further hindering the rider is the fact that the difference between your seated and standing position over the saddle narrows dramatically as the angle arcs upward as it nears vertical. If you haven't put two and two together, it was the widespread acceptance of the dropper seatpost that made steep seat tube angles possible.

Liteville 301 MK10 and RC in Sedona 2
It's been a while since I've high-posted a drop (or ridden 26" wheels), but this shot from 2012 illustrates how we did it before the dropper revolution.

Before the dropper post was included in the mountain bike equation, slacker seat tube angles offered a mechanical solution. For the same leg length, the slack seat angle's saddle sits significantly lower over the bike. When the rider stands to descend, the forward and upward movement away from the seat creates three to five inches of free space for maneuvering the bike. Without a dropper post (or an Allen wrench in hand to manually lower it), 74 degrees was the upper limit for seat angles before the saddle's position at
full extension became a serious handicap on the downs. The old-school, 73-degree seat tube angle offered a compromise between climbing and descending when dropper technology was not available.

So you have the Gravity Dropper, not modern frame designers or an alien master race, to thank for steep seat tube angles and the wonderfully improved climbing performance this simple improvement has bestowed upon today's trail bikes.

Gravity Dropper Turbo rebuild
Mike Levy photo



55 Comments

  • 41 0
 Correct me if I'm wrong, but it looks like that Liteville RC is riding does have a dropper.
  • 39 2
 he's 115 this year. give him a break
  • 39 1
 It's probably another broken Reverb.
  • 7 0
 Looks like it's extended too, as described below the photo. Which was the point of the photo. I think.
  • 2 0
 Is it only a dropper if you drop it???
  • 13 0
 @bde1024: Demonstration purposes only, mate. @makripper: Actually, 116 and a half.
  • 1 0
 Yet younger at heart than a lot of us!! Keep at it RC!
  • 3 0
 @noapathy: LOL. REVERBS and Sram brakes worthless rubbish
  • 16 3
 Still a crappy solution, but there was something between carrying an allen key and droppers: The QR seatpost binder. It required stopping and fussing about, but that's how we lowered the seat relatively quickly way back when.
  • 3 1
 I still use them with my droppers to control torque and ease of use for other riders to use.
  • 4 0
 @madmon: Same, but for a different reason: 150mm is enough for trail rides, but for bikepark laps a bit more room is nice. With a small bikepark 5 minutes away, I don't want to have to carry a tool every time.
  • 1 5
flag WAKIdesigns (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 The proponents of long droppers miss a thing or two. Yes you can have too much of too good. The equation is simple. The longer the travel of your bike, the bigger the wheels, the shorter the dropper you can have. If you have a 160mm bike and your saddle doesn't stop 160mm above the rear tyre of non Sagged bike.. then hello! yes you do not always bottom out your suspension with your ass right above the rear tyre,but your bike does lean forward on steeps bringing the rear tyre closer to your butt. Anyone who has ridden 29" HTs on proper steeps knows that. Their ass knows. If it doesn't try harder. When you do realize that imagine this will easily move 100mm higher up. And the worse rider you are with more tendency to hang over the back end, the worse it gets.

Please look at this graphic showing comparison of Remedy with 150 dropper and Session, both in same size: www.pinkbike.com/photo/16210339
Yes downhillers ride with saddles quite high up and they don't moan about it.
  • 4 0
 Way back when?! That's still how I lower the seat on my trail bike....which has 26" wheels Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Yeah, this also caught my attention. Who in their right mind ran a standard post with a non-QR collar, before droppers came along?? Definitely for commuters, road bikes, bmx, dirt jumpers and DH, but not for trail bikes.
  • 1 0
 @NickBosshard: Actually I have to have them in Jamaica for my rental fleet of 6 down country rippers
  • 9 3
 The same can be said about the recent resurgence of flat pedals. Yes, current pedals and shoes are incredibly good, but I would never ride flat pedals of rough terrain with an extended seatpost
  • 7 0
 I would lower and raise my post so much back in the day that I wore the anodizing off of it.
  • 5 0
 I would like to hear from someone with knowledge in biomechanics about the new-school pedaling position,and the power generated from diferent groups of muscles.
  • 1 0
 Yeah I’m too lazy to say more right now but it’s better. Masters in kinesiology and thesis on cycling. Look up Borut Fonda for some good research
  • 3 0
 @andrewfif: If you have a moment I'd love to hear more on your synthesis of the info out there- any drawbacks bio mechanically to modern geometry?
  • 4 1
 RC, couldn't disagree more. That slacked out seat with rigid post in 1996 made me compromise my seat height for seated climbs and good descending position at the same time. 73* meant getting a saddle in the mid-stomach and having to be ass-out over the rear wheel on the steeps. A 74 or 75 would have given better flexibility to descend without so much weight behind the back tire. Except front centers were stupid short, a la road bike.

I'll call you on that risk, the 79* STA bike I ride with 170 post is absolutely no more in the way than what a 73* rigid post would be at the same height (full climb). I'll rotate further forward and take a position over the long front center, like a rider should anyways.

That FC/STA relationship could have been done with rigid posts.
  • 2 0
 P.S. the comment about saddle and rider competing for real estate even at full drop, is just plain 100% false. It's one of the things I noticed immediately and really like about the Machine - the saddle is far more out of the way on descents than any other bike I've ridden to date, no question.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely agree. I've been riding MTB since '92, so I've been there, done that.
  • 1 0
 Exactly... this article actually makes no sense. Any bike designer from back in the day designing a rowdy "downhill first" kind of bike, did not for one tenth of a second even come close to thinking about whether or not a steeper or slacker seat post angle made it more difficult to ride down steep and gnarly sections of trail... because for them and everyone else, it was f*cking totally mandatory to stop, lower your post, then keep riding.

No way is it any more difficult to roll a steep section with a fully extended post on a 78 degree angle than it is on a 73 degree angle... both those angles would send you straight over the f*cking bars. And actually, if for some reason you forgot to lower your post (it happened)... a seat sitting on a 78 degree seat tube would actually have been easier to get behind than a seat on a 73 degree seat tube.

Slack seat angles were solely the result of overall bike design and geometry back then. If you stuck a 78 degree seat tube on those bikes that had super short (compared with today) top tubes and reach, you would have been hitting your knees on the bars constantly while pedaling. Would have felt like pedaling a tricycle. Also back then, the common theme was to ride the smallest bike size you could to reduce weight and because it made the bike more "maneuverable" or "gave it better handling". So the solution to having a tiny front triangle that had a seat far enough away so that you could still pedal, was crazy slack seat tube angles.... not because of droppers.
  • 4 1
 No, it's because the bike companies were so conservative for so long. We were asking for steep seat angles 25 years ago, but nobody had the balls to do it. Dropper posts have nothing to do with it, design departments retiring old staff do
  • 2 0
 Interesting article!
I´we been looking at new enduro bikes like Privateers 161, but that extremely steep seat post angle been scaring me. I have never reflected regarding seat angle and therefore were ignorant. Is my concern legit, or are that steep angle the way to go? Aren't there any downsides with a 80 degree seat post angle?
  • 1 0
 They feel a bit weird when you first go on a steeper bike - pedalling position is odd, feels like you cant put the power down in the same way (or it did to me) - I have a steep hardtail and a less steep FS and the two feel very different to pedal - the FS I move around on way more and get on the saddle nose but I actually think that makes me better at climbing on it also (though the traction assist of VPP might help too).
  • 2 0
 Bike companies had zero desire to produce frames that weren’t based off dated road bike numbers until recently.

Dropper post is a separate issue. We could have steep STA without droppers. People would just be doing what I was doing up to 2010 and lowered their posts by hand when needed.
  • 2 0
 What am I missing - doesn't a slack angle puts the saddle further back making it harder to get behind the saddle? If you have a steeper seatpost there is more real estate to play with behind it as long as your gut doesnt end up impaled on the saddle nose.

Not like if the seat was up and slack you ever use the space in front of it - that shot of richie on his 2012 "non" dropper Liteville looks to me like he would deal with things better if the seat angle was 79 instead of 72....
  • 1 0
 The same distance from saddle to crank with a steeper SA results in the saddle being much more in your work area when you stand, and much more in your stomach when you get behind it. It's quite noticeable.
  • 1 0
 @paulskibum: except that (for the same leg length) the saddle gets significantly taller over the BB as it arcs forward. At some point your seated and standing position would theoretically be the same.
  • 2 0
 Counterpoint: The saddle being further back with the slack seat tube made it even harder to get behind the saddle when it was called for.

The reason so far as I see it is that mountain bikes and their geometry pulled pretty heavily from late 80s road and touring bikes, thus the 15+ year prevalence of 71 HTA 73 STA and lower reach values. Once reach was expanded to make a longer and more stable platform it allowed the STA to steepen and give the rider better traction on uphills.
  • 1 0
 I don´t think that article is right. My Giant AC Team had a insanely slack seat angle. The only reason for that was, that nobody thought a bike a lot longer would be rideable.

German magazines always told us that longer bikes are not turnable Wink .

It definitely needed small companies like Nicolai and Pole to change that. It had nothing to do with dropper posts. Back then you dropped your saddle by hand as far as possible.
  • 2 0
 this article makes no sense to me...a steeper seat tube makes it easer to push yourself away from the seat when you lean back. A slacker seat tube makes it harder hence the RC pic.
  • 1 0
 RC makes some good points, especially the oft overlooked fact that the steeper your STA, the more vertical height that translates to for your saddle at a given extension. Combined with the inherent forward weight bias of the steeper STA, additional saddle-bar drop really puts a damper on riding anything remotely techy without your seat dropped.

Maybe not a big deal if your riding consists of long, boring climbs followed by sustained descents, but for rolling terrain it gets annoying to drop/raise your saddle every few seconds.
  • 1 0
 err designers knew this even in 2000. they just didnt have droppers that were tall and reliable.
then progress was artificially slowed down as it always is, for sales, but eventually, we got them.. so the frame makers changed the angle.
Hell some frame makers still make new bikes with worse seat tube angle right now (hi Lapierre?) while they don't have to, for cost/marketing reasons


all that to say if they all decided to make this happen quick and money was not a thing, we'd have this a long time ago
  • 1 0
 I was very reluctant of the dropper post ,cause more things to go wrong (thank god I bought a fox the first ones dropper ,just indestructible,amazing thing after all the things)because what’s the problem of stopping and Lower your post with the quick release,but.......,what an amazing thing it is ,even in simple stuff,just brilliant,but if bikes of older times had more steep seat angles like nowdays maybe the dropper thing might get a little late ,for most of us ,you could get behind the bike a little more “easy “
  • 1 0
 Uhh no? Did you guys even ride back then?? Because this article actually makes no sense. Any bike designer from back in the day designing a rowdy "downhill first" kind of bike, did not for one tenth of a second even come close to thinking about whether or not a steeper or slacker seat post angle made it more difficult to ride down steep and gnarly sections of trail... because for them and everyone else, it was totally f*cking mandatory to stop, lower your post, then ride the steep stuff.

No way is it any more difficult to roll a steep section with a fully extended post on a 78 degree angle than it is on a 73 degree angle... both those angles would send you straight over the f*cking bars. And actually, if for some reason you forgot to lower your post (it happened)... a seat sitting on a 78 degree seat tube would actually have been easier to get behind than a seat on a 73 degree seat tube.

Slack seat angles were solely the result of overall bike design and geometry back then. If you stuck a 78 degree seat tube on those bikes that had super short (compared with today) top tubes and reach, you would have been hitting your knees on the bars constantly while pedaling. Would have felt like pedaling a tricycle. Also back then, the common theme was to ride the smallest bike size you could to reduce weight and because it made the bike more "maneuverable" or "flickable" or "gave it better handling". So the solution to having a tiny front triangle that had a seat far enough away so that you could still pedal the bike, was slack seat tube angles.... not because of droppers.

As bike design got better, more stretched out and people started riding properly sized bike... there was more room for steeper seat tube angles. It took some companies longer than others to see the light or evolve, but most are pretty much there now or will be there within a year or two.
  • 3 3
 "Without a dropper post (or an Allen wrench in hand to manually lower it), 74 degrees was the upper limit for seat angles before the saddle's position at full extension became a serious handicap on the downs."

I'd find this claim more credible if a single frame designer/engineer was referenced. C'mon pinkbike, pick up the phone and call a few bike companies!

Note in the last picture the guy is high-posting with a dropper!!!
  • 1 0
 Plenty bikes have been at more than 74 for at least ten years. Just looking at the bike I own: Ibis HD3, HD4, or Mojo 3 are all btw 74.6 and 75.4 depending on the fork you use.

It is obvious that if you can drop the seat post, as all can do in a blink now, you can move the seat more forward and maybe gain a bit of control going up hill, and maybe efficiency. But there are limits related to individuals' body geometry, and a forward geometry might work up-hill but might not work too well anywhere else where efficient pedaling is required. There are flats and moderate inclines out there!

And, just as a side comments: lost in the never ending Pinkbike search for "trends" (translated: you must buy a new bike), is the fact that all it would take to obtain the same slightly forward geometry are saddles with longer rails and/or step forward drop posts (like the rigid version used for road bikes).
  • 1 0
 C'mon @foggnm , pick up the smartphone and look up @RichardCunningham 's background.
  • 2 0
 He is riding with a dropper, but without it dropped, that's deliberate to illustrate the challenge if a steep seat angle if your post were fixed.
  • 1 0
 @sargey2003 Or what happens when you forget to drop before hitting that steep chute!
  • 4 0
 Making a deliberate example in 2012 for an article he'd write 7 years later... Oracle Cunningham.
  • 1 1
 There is a performance benefit to having a 73 degree seat tube angle, like RC said, it lowers your saddle height at full extension, which lowers your seated COG. Basically every road bike is 73 STA for power aerodynamics and cog.

STA and ETT come into play in defining how much space is available in front of or behind the saddle for “getting behind the saddle” whether raised or lowered. If the STA angle is increased without lengthening reach then the cockpit becomes more cramped, possibly leading to reduced steering room near knees. If you increase reach you upset good for aft weight distribution.

The Pole Bikes have longish chainstays, which is a huge contributor to keeping bike from losing front wheel traction up or downhill; more so than extreme seat tube angles. Long chainstays also make more room for the seat to go lower without buzzing saddle, which with seat tube depth allows more room to move the bike

If someone wanted a bike with a relatively compact front center (to maintain front wheel grip, keep constraint of wheelbase and make front end lifting easier) then a steep seat tube angle would be troublesome.

to have steep seat tube, you need long reach. If you have slack headtube, you have long front center. If you have long front center you need to lean on handlebars, WHICH RAISES COG DRASTICALLY AND DECREASES STABILITY...Or you can just lengthen chainstay; which allows reduced saddle height, better aerodynamics, better weight distribution , better power.

On the fly fork travel reduction increases STA, A-C, reach, and lowers COG; all of which drastically improve climbing. Talas and Dual Air are being killed off by the manufactures and media, which blows to not even have this great option especially considering theres 50 shades of the same thing on offer.
  • 1 0
 and here i thought it was a conspiracy between frame and dropper post manufacturers driving seat tube angles steeper to get rid of all the bushing stress on the old angles Big Grin

/s
  • 2 0
 Nice article; we were literally just talking about this in the comments of another!
  • 2 2
 I had an Evil Wreckoning for about 10 minutes. It's a slack ST angle so that they can say in their marketing copy, "Wow, look how different we are with our super-slack seat tube angle!" and then there's a climb.
  • 2 3
 it is not only droppers, steeper seat tubes, however longer reach and other geometry changes contribute - also for the short-legged riders sub 74 could be just fine, however, anyone with a longer inseam will hate anything below 76 or even 77;
  • 2 0
 I guess the guys that slammed their seats forward back in the day were just ahead of their time...or wore tighter shorts.
  • 1 0
 Always love reading your articles RC, and the action shots of you getting rowdy are truly inspirational to those of us not in our 20s anymore!
  • 1 0
 I've never had any problems with 72 STA, or 74 as today. If anything, this bikes were harder to ride uphill, but that's a result of short FC with the same cockpit length.
  • 2 0
 The seat positioning on the Geometron ,looks like the frames too long lol
  • 2 0
 i heart dropper posts
  • 1 0
 the word aero comes to mind when thinking old school geometry !!

Post a Comment



