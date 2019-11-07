Not So Fast: How Dropper Posts Created Steep Seat Tube Angles

Hindsight is 20/20, they say. Mountain bike geometry has taken a big leap forward in less than five years. One of those improvements - steep seat tube angles - has inspired much ridicule about old-school mountain bike designs. "How did anyone ride those things?" Compare the performance of a modern trail bike to any vanguard design from or before the year 2000 and you might believe an alien race had recently intervened to alter the course of our sport.
Spend a day climbing on a bike with a 76- or 77-degree seat tube angle and you'd wonder how anyone managed that task with anything slacker. How could early bike designers miss something so obvious? To discover the answer to that question, one need only perform the following test:
Roll up to a steep, challenging descent aboard your Pole Machine. Extend its 170-millimeter dropper post all the way to the top and give it a go. I'll take a risk here and say you'll completely understand the remainder of this article in less than 20 meters. With the seatpost fully extended, the steep-angled seat tube positions your saddle exactly where your body needs to hover. Nearly every effort to control the bike is impeded by the saddle's location.
Turns out that you can't have a steep seat tube angle without a proper dropper seatpost. First, steep seat tube angles position the saddle much taller over the bike - awkward! Further hindering the rider is the fact that the difference between your seated and standing position over the saddle narrows dramatically as the angle arcs upward as it nears vertical. If you haven't put two and two together, it was the widespread acceptance of the dropper seatpost that made steep seat tube angles possible.
Before the dropper post was included in the mountain bike equation, slacker seat tube angles offered a mechanical solution. For the same leg length, the slack seat angle's saddle sits significantly lower over the bike. When the rider stands to descend, the forward and upward movement away from the seat creates three to five inches of free space for maneuvering the bike. Without a dropper post (or an Allen wrench in hand to manually lower it), 74 degrees was the upper limit for seat angles before the saddle's position at
full extension became a serious handicap on the downs. The old-school, 73-degree seat tube angle offered a compromise between climbing and descending when dropper technology was not available.
So you have the Gravity Dropper, not modern frame designers or an alien master race, to thank for steep seat tube angles and the wonderfully improved climbing performance this simple improvement has bestowed upon today's trail bikes.
Please look at this graphic showing comparison of Remedy with 150 dropper and Session, both in same size: www.pinkbike.com/photo/16210339
Yes downhillers ride with saddles quite high up and they don't moan about it.
I'll call you on that risk, the 79* STA bike I ride with 170 post is absolutely no more in the way than what a 73* rigid post would be at the same height (full climb). I'll rotate further forward and take a position over the long front center, like a rider should anyways.
That FC/STA relationship could have been done with rigid posts.
No way is it any more difficult to roll a steep section with a fully extended post on a 78 degree angle than it is on a 73 degree angle... both those angles would send you straight over the f*cking bars. And actually, if for some reason you forgot to lower your post (it happened)... a seat sitting on a 78 degree seat tube would actually have been easier to get behind than a seat on a 73 degree seat tube.
Slack seat angles were solely the result of overall bike design and geometry back then. If you stuck a 78 degree seat tube on those bikes that had super short (compared with today) top tubes and reach, you would have been hitting your knees on the bars constantly while pedaling. Would have felt like pedaling a tricycle. Also back then, the common theme was to ride the smallest bike size you could to reduce weight and because it made the bike more "maneuverable" or "gave it better handling". So the solution to having a tiny front triangle that had a seat far enough away so that you could still pedal, was crazy slack seat tube angles.... not because of droppers.
I´we been looking at new enduro bikes like Privateers 161, but that extremely steep seat post angle been scaring me. I have never reflected regarding seat angle and therefore were ignorant. Is my concern legit, or are that steep angle the way to go? Aren't there any downsides with a 80 degree seat post angle?
Dropper post is a separate issue. We could have steep STA without droppers. People would just be doing what I was doing up to 2010 and lowered their posts by hand when needed.
Not like if the seat was up and slack you ever use the space in front of it - that shot of richie on his 2012 "non" dropper Liteville looks to me like he would deal with things better if the seat angle was 79 instead of 72....
The reason so far as I see it is that mountain bikes and their geometry pulled pretty heavily from late 80s road and touring bikes, thus the 15+ year prevalence of 71 HTA 73 STA and lower reach values. Once reach was expanded to make a longer and more stable platform it allowed the STA to steepen and give the rider better traction on uphills.
German magazines always told us that longer bikes are not turnable .
It definitely needed small companies like Nicolai and Pole to change that. It had nothing to do with dropper posts. Back then you dropped your saddle by hand as far as possible.
Maybe not a big deal if your riding consists of long, boring climbs followed by sustained descents, but for rolling terrain it gets annoying to drop/raise your saddle every few seconds.
then progress was artificially slowed down as it always is, for sales, but eventually, we got them.. so the frame makers changed the angle.
Hell some frame makers still make new bikes with worse seat tube angle right now (hi Lapierre?) while they don't have to, for cost/marketing reasons
all that to say if they all decided to make this happen quick and money was not a thing, we'd have this a long time ago
As bike design got better, more stretched out and people started riding properly sized bike... there was more room for steeper seat tube angles. It took some companies longer than others to see the light or evolve, but most are pretty much there now or will be there within a year or two.
I'd find this claim more credible if a single frame designer/engineer was referenced. C'mon pinkbike, pick up the phone and call a few bike companies!
Note in the last picture the guy is high-posting with a dropper!!!
It is obvious that if you can drop the seat post, as all can do in a blink now, you can move the seat more forward and maybe gain a bit of control going up hill, and maybe efficiency. But there are limits related to individuals' body geometry, and a forward geometry might work up-hill but might not work too well anywhere else where efficient pedaling is required. There are flats and moderate inclines out there!
And, just as a side comments: lost in the never ending Pinkbike search for "trends" (translated: you must buy a new bike), is the fact that all it would take to obtain the same slightly forward geometry are saddles with longer rails and/or step forward drop posts (like the rigid version used for road bikes).
STA and ETT come into play in defining how much space is available in front of or behind the saddle for “getting behind the saddle” whether raised or lowered. If the STA angle is increased without lengthening reach then the cockpit becomes more cramped, possibly leading to reduced steering room near knees. If you increase reach you upset good for aft weight distribution.
The Pole Bikes have longish chainstays, which is a huge contributor to keeping bike from losing front wheel traction up or downhill; more so than extreme seat tube angles. Long chainstays also make more room for the seat to go lower without buzzing saddle, which with seat tube depth allows more room to move the bike
If someone wanted a bike with a relatively compact front center (to maintain front wheel grip, keep constraint of wheelbase and make front end lifting easier) then a steep seat tube angle would be troublesome.
to have steep seat tube, you need long reach. If you have slack headtube, you have long front center. If you have long front center you need to lean on handlebars, WHICH RAISES COG DRASTICALLY AND DECREASES STABILITY...Or you can just lengthen chainstay; which allows reduced saddle height, better aerodynamics, better weight distribution , better power.
On the fly fork travel reduction increases STA, A-C, reach, and lowers COG; all of which drastically improve climbing. Talas and Dual Air are being killed off by the manufactures and media, which blows to not even have this great option especially considering theres 50 shades of the same thing on offer.
