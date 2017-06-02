Pinkbike Poll: Not So Fast, Punc!

Man and machine, racing down the hill in a battle of nerve and skill. Or is it down to the fastest rider to repair their tires? Man and machine, racing down the hill in a battle of nerve and skill. Or is it down to the fastest rider to repair their tires?





Mountain bikers love to compare weights of things, especially the rotating masses of wheels and tires. But, I don't think anything is slower than a puncture, and I have been trying to argue this point for years. If I was racing World Cup DH or the Enduro World Series this season, I could have beaten a number of paid pro riders, simply by riding my 60-pound freeride sled with solid rubber tires and making it to the end of the race.



This is a tale of two races: one at the British Downhill Series and one at the Enduro World Series - only two of a large number of early season races that happened across the globe. Both were plagued by punctures, and while they only represent a fraction of the bikes that were successfully piloted and pressurized at these races, how is it still possible that at these pinnacles of competition, such a simple failure could dump a racer's hopes and dreams, the years of preparation, and an untold sum of sponsorship and development dollars down the DNF drain?





British Downhill Series: Fort William





A post shared by Ben Cathro (@ben_cathro) on May 14, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT Ben Cathro and Gaetan Ruffin rolling down together with punctures at the end of the BDS race in Fort William. Ben Cathro and Gaetan Ruffin rolling down together with punctures at the end of the BDS race in Fort William. Ben is a privateer, so every result counts. His latest instagram post announced that he was not nominated for a national jersey and wouldn't be eligible to race the Fort William World Cup...

Ben Cathro and Gaetan Ruffin both flatted in their final runs. Ben is a privateer, so every result counts. His latest instagram post announced that he was not nominated for a national jersey and wouldn't be eligible to race the Fort William World Cup - an event he's raced 10 times in the last 12 years. God knows how much money Commencal spent on paying Gaetan, building new race bikes for 2017, building new 29" prototypes, flying to Fort William from France and getting all the equipment there–to simply go home with three letters: DNF.







Danny Hart punctured in seeding to finish 35th position at Fort Bill. He still took the win, but a bad qualifying run can warp some rider's minds for the finals. Danny Hart punctured in seeding to finish 35th position at Fort Bill. He still took the win, but a bad qualifying run can warp some rider's minds for the finals.







Are 80 Punctures Enough?



I spoke to the race organizer, Si Paton, about the puncture situation and he had this to say: "Lewis Jones, our super marshal, helped over 80 riders fit new tubes at the Deer Gate/Schwalbe [around the mid-point of the track] repair station we installed. Fitted with tubes, pumps and tools!" Eighty riders! Consider that Fort William has been raced on for fifteen years (at least twice annually), so it's not as if the rocks jumped onto the track and surprised everybody. Have speeds increased substantially? Are racers taking risks to save rotating weight? Is lighter even faster downhill? Jack Reading stated he had one on the best results of his life at Fort William on a 46-pound Nicolai, with lead added to the frame!



For the environmentalist and the tight-fisted bugger inside of me, that's another 80 inner tubes, which were produced in Asia, shipped all the way to the deer gate on The Bill, used for half a run, and then likely removed to set up a tubeless system again in the pits. Or, €400. Could that cash have been better used as

I spoke to the race organizer, Si Paton, about the puncture situation and he had this to say: "Lewis Jones, our super marshal, helped over 80 riders fit new tubes at the Deer Gate/Schwalbe [around the mid-point of the track] repair station we installed. Fitted with tubes, pumps and tools!" Eighty riders! Consider that Fort William has been raced on for fifteen years (at least twice annually), so it's not as if the rocks jumped onto the track and surprised everybody. Have speeds increased substantially? Are racers taking risks to save rotating weight? Is lighter even faster downhill? Jack Reading stated he had one on the best results of his life at Fort William on a 46-pound Nicolai, with lead added to the frame!For the environmentalist and the tight-fisted bugger inside of me, that's another 80 inner tubes, which were produced in Asia, shipped all the way to the deer gate on The Bill, used for half a run, and then likely removed to set up a tubeless system again in the pits. Or, €400. Could that cash have been better used as prize money for the juniors A post shared by Jack Reading (@jackreading_v1sion) on May 14, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT If it was purely down to weight, Jack Reading stated he had one on the best results of his life at Fort William on a 46-pound bike, with lead added to the frame!









Enduro World Series: Madeira







Matthew Delorme's caption for this photo reads "Early leader Thomas Lapeyrie had the worst of luck on stage three when a puncture ruined his chances of a win or any top result in Madeira." Is it really down to luck, or do we all know that punctures are far too common in mountain bike racing? Thomas Lapeyrie. A fantastic, strong and skillful mountain biker. Not normally a podium contender, but a solid finisher on the EWS circuit. The Sunn team rider was having the race of his life in Madeira stating a first, then second place stage finishes, but punctured during Stage three, losing minutes. He clawed back some time, and finished a commendable 24th, but what could have been?





Prototype or proto-shite? Not only does a puncture kill race times at an EWS, but lost time can lead to wasted energy and can take a toll on the following stages. Transition times are tight and making up for the minutes lost fixing a puncture by powering up the hill to make the next start time can destroy energy reserves. Prototype or proto-shite? Not only does a puncture kill race times at an EWS, but lost time can lead to wasted energy and can take a toll on the following stages. Transition times are tight and making up for the minutes lost fixing a puncture by powering up the hill to make the next start time can destroy energy reserves.





Jared Graves was using Cush Core inserts when he flatted, which probably helped him save his wheel, ride out the rest of stage, and eventually finish fourth overall. A bulky blasphemy to many; the inserts weigh around 250 grams each. Jared Graves was using Cush Core inserts when he flatted, which probably helped him save his wheel, ride out the rest of stage, and eventually finish fourth overall. A bulky blasphemy to many; the inserts weigh around 250 grams each.









I'm not looking forward to... I don't want to flat. — Richie Rude



I was surprised at the number of riders not choosing full DH casing tires on this video. Is it a case of run what ya' brung?, or a choice to try and save a few grams? Flying to Madeira for this race meant that some riders would have been guessing at the best option to fill limited baggage space before boarding the plane, with little chance of swapping out to heavier tires during the week.



The same stage that popped Lapeyrie's hopes also deflated Clementz's, Graves' and Richie Rude's tires - and they were the few that I found reported online. Four riders from the leading ten. How many of the 400 racers also punctured, we may never know. Madeira's beautiful waterways must have been flowing with toxic tubeless sealant.





Ohhhh I am hungry for the next race in Ireland. The speed is there. Stoked to see @greg_callaghan on top! We're going to have a good battle 👊 #racing #shithappens #butwhy #mtb #bike Best part was getting this photo from @davetrumporephoto, thanks! A post shared by Jesse Melamed (@jessemelamed) on May 14, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT #butwhy1



That's a question I have been asking for years. Poor Jesse Melamed. After stepping into the space left open by Lapeyrie, he finished day one in the lead. Absolutely fantastic for the promising Canadian. The EWS live feed suggested he punctured and/or destroyed a carbon wheel on Stage seven. After fading to 180th place, those three little letters reared their ugly heads: DNF. It must have been gutting, and that missed result may have ruined his chances for a top spot in the overall EWS points chase. Race season over. Move on to the next. How many shots do these guys have at glory? "Not enough" is the answer in their generally short-lived athletic careers. His saving grace could be that everybody else's bad luck could bump up a few places by the end of the season.



#butwhy2

Because tires that weigh 3000 grams but never flat are a tough sell for the marketing team?







Riding on the previous leaders' misfortunes, Adrian Dailly moved up to second place and was raging until he too joined the puncture club. Riding on the previous leaders' misfortunes, Adrian Dailly moved up to second place and was raging until he too joined the puncture club.





Adrian Dailly explodes his rear tire Adrian Dailly explodes his rear tire With Lapeyrie and Melamed out of the game, Adrian Dailly, the Tasmania EWS winner, stepped into second in Madeira and won four of the weekend's stages, but this puncture on stage seven ruined any chance of a repeat of his previous win.



Mark Scott was also reaping rewards from others' sorrows, sitting in fifth overall after stage six - equal to his best ever EWS result - until a puncture on stage seven dropped him to 13th overall. The EWS race at Madeira suggests that flat tires, not skill and athleticism largely determined the outcome, and the overall series will be a war of attrition.







Mark Scott, racing towards disappointment in Madeira Mark Scott, racing towards disappointment in Madeira