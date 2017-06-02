USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: Not So Fast, Punc!

Jun 2, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Flats on stage seven cost many riders precious time.
Man and machine, racing down the hill in a battle of nerve and skill. Or is it down to the fastest rider to repair their tires?


Mountain bikers love to compare weights of things, especially the rotating masses of wheels and tires. But, I don't think anything is slower than a puncture, and I have been trying to argue this point for years. If I was racing World Cup DH or the Enduro World Series this season, I could have beaten a number of paid pro riders, simply by riding my 60-pound freeride sled with solid rubber tires and making it to the end of the race.

This is a tale of two races: one at the British Downhill Series and one at the Enduro World Series - only two of a large number of early season races that happened across the globe. Both were plagued by punctures, and while they only represent a fraction of the bikes that were successfully piloted and pressurized at these races, how is it still possible that at these pinnacles of competition, such a simple failure could dump a racer's hopes and dreams, the years of preparation, and an untold sum of sponsorship and development dollars down the DNF drain?


British Downhill Series: Fort William

A post shared by Ben Cathro (@ben_cathro) on

Ben Cathro and Gaetan Ruffin rolling down together with punctures at the end of the BDS race in Fort William.
bigquotesBen is a privateer, so every result counts. His latest instagram post announced that he was not nominated for a national jersey and wouldn't be eligible to race the Fort William World Cup...

Ben Cathro and Gaetan Ruffin both flatted in their final runs. Ben is a privateer, so every result counts. His latest instagram post announced that he was not nominated for a national jersey and wouldn't be eligible to race the Fort William World Cup - an event he's raced 10 times in the last 12 years. God knows how much money Commencal spent on paying Gaetan, building new race bikes for 2017, building new 29" prototypes, flying to Fort William from France and getting all the equipment there–to simply go home with three letters: DNF.

Danny Hart jump sequence
Danny Hart punctured in seeding to finish 35th position at Fort Bill. He still took the win, but a bad qualifying run can warp some rider's minds for the finals.


Are 80 Punctures Enough?

I spoke to the race organizer, Si Paton, about the puncture situation and he had this to say: "Lewis Jones, our super marshal, helped over 80 riders fit new tubes at the Deer Gate/Schwalbe [around the mid-point of the track] repair station we installed. Fitted with tubes, pumps and tools!" Eighty riders! Consider that Fort William has been raced on for fifteen years (at least twice annually), so it's not as if the rocks jumped onto the track and surprised everybody. Have speeds increased substantially? Are racers taking risks to save rotating weight? Is lighter even faster downhill? Jack Reading stated he had one on the best results of his life at Fort William on a 46-pound Nicolai, with lead added to the frame!

For the environmentalist and the tight-fisted bugger inside of me, that's another 80 inner tubes, which were produced in Asia, shipped all the way to the deer gate on The Bill, used for half a run, and then likely removed to set up a tubeless system again in the pits. Or, €400. Could that cash have been better used as prize money for the juniors.
bigquotesIf it was purely down to weight, Jack Reading stated he had one on the best results of his life at Fort William on a 46-pound bike, with lead added to the frame!




Enduro World Series: Madeira

Early leader Thomas Lapeyrie had the worst of luck on stage 3 when a puncture ruined his chances of a win or any top result in Madeira.

Matthew Delorme's caption for this photo reads "Early leader Thomas Lapeyrie had the worst of luck on stage three when a puncture ruined his chances of a win or any top result in Madeira." Is it really down to luck, or do we all know that punctures are far too common in mountain bike racing? Thomas Lapeyrie. A fantastic, strong and skillful mountain biker. Not normally a podium contender, but a solid finisher on the EWS circuit. The Sunn team rider was having the race of his life in Madeira stating a first, then second place stage finishes, but punctured during Stage three, losing minutes. He clawed back some time, and finished a commendable 24th, but what could have been?

Jerome loughs it up with good company at the bottom of Stage 3 as Jared Graves Richie Rude and early race leader Thomas Lapeyrie were all fixing punctures.
Prototype or proto-shite? Not only does a puncture kill race times at an EWS, but lost time can lead to wasted energy and can take a toll on the following stages. Transition times are tight and making up for the minutes lost fixing a puncture by powering up the hill to make the next start time can destroy energy reserves.

Funny how a foam ring can save one s race.
Jared Graves was using Cush Core inserts when he flatted, which probably helped him save his wheel, ride out the rest of stage, and eventually finish fourth overall. A bulky blasphemy to many; the inserts weigh around 250 grams each.


bigquotesI'm not looking forward to... I don't want to flat.Richie Rude

I was surprised at the number of riders not choosing full DH casing tires on this video. Is it a case of run what ya' brung?, or a choice to try and save a few grams? Flying to Madeira for this race meant that some riders would have been guessing at the best option to fill limited baggage space before boarding the plane, with little chance of swapping out to heavier tires during the week.

The same stage that popped Lapeyrie's hopes also deflated Clementz's, Graves' and Richie Rude's tires - and they were the few that I found reported online. Four riders from the leading ten. How many of the 400 racers also punctured, we may never know. Madeira's beautiful waterways must have been flowing with toxic tubeless sealant.

#butwhy1

That's a question I have been asking for years. Poor Jesse Melamed. After stepping into the space left open by Lapeyrie, he finished day one in the lead. Absolutely fantastic for the promising Canadian. The EWS live feed suggested he punctured and/or destroyed a carbon wheel on Stage seven. After fading to 180th place, those three little letters reared their ugly heads: DNF. It must have been gutting, and that missed result may have ruined his chances for a top spot in the overall EWS points chase. Race season over. Move on to the next. How many shots do these guys have at glory? "Not enough" is the answer in their generally short-lived athletic careers. His saving grace could be that everybody else's bad luck could bump up a few places by the end of the season.

#butwhy2
Because tires that weigh 3000 grams but never flat are a tough sell for the marketing team?

Stage 7 was carnage with big crashes broken frames and punctures. When all was said and done three of the mornings top five riders were out of contention.
Riding on the previous leaders' misfortunes, Adrian Dailly moved up to second place and was raging until he too joined the puncture club.

Adrian Dailly explodes his rear tire
With Lapeyrie and Melamed out of the game, Adrian Dailly, the Tasmania EWS winner, stepped into second in Madeira and won four of the weekend's stages, but this puncture on stage seven ruined any chance of a repeat of his previous win.

Mark Scott was also reaping rewards from others' sorrows, sitting in fifth overall after stage six - equal to his best ever EWS result - until a puncture on stage seven dropped him to 13th overall. The EWS race at Madeira suggests that flat tires, not skill and athleticism largely determined the outcome, and the overall series will be a war of attrition.

Mark Scott was looking to one of his best EWS finishes but a flat on Stage 7 pushed him down to 13th.
Mark Scott, racing towards disappointment in Madeira


Putting Punctures into Perspective

Following Greg Callaghan's victory at the Madeira EWS race, founder Chris Ball banted on his facebook page: "Greg won in 49min 24sec, riding over 95km including liaisons with over 4700m descending." That race winning time is the equivalent of 17 race winning runs back-to-back at Lourdes Downhill World Cup this year and riding 45.2 times the distance, with no pit support. If the course is rough, it's not uncommon for World Cup downhillers to go through a wheel a run. At Lourdes, that's a wheel every 2 minutes and 54 seconds of racing. Therefore, if only a handful of racers suffer punctures or blow up wheels riding trail bikes racing down nine wild, un-groomed trails - well that's pretty astounding." But surely, a mountain bike should be able to ride down a mountain for the duration of one race without destroying a tire or a wheel.

Is the current equipment the best solution for the speeds of a pro rider. The pro's in mountain biking are generally using production parts and need to manage the risks? Is that the beauty of mountain bike racing, that it is something attainable for anybody who can stretch out a few thousand dollars of disposable income.

Is it time for the mountain bike industry to redesign wheels and tires and address the failings of the present standards, perhaps even complete bikes? Should manufacturers be looking at building race specific bikes that the consumers cannot have, but use their branding to create sales – you can't buy a Nascar or F1 car, but the sponsorships plastered over these machines generate sales and brand image.

Should racing regulations require an existing solution, like no-air mousse type tires to level the playing field? Maybe there should be a gentleman's agreement–like the downhill visor and skinsuit rule–which says "let's all run solid, heavy AF tires, be in the same weighty boat every weekend but actually finish some races and get some fair results."?

Is it fair game to allow racers to choose to use a heavier, flat-proof wheel and tire, or to trade the risk of a puncture for speed and perhaps, pay the price of failure? If all of the above were running solid 3kg tires and 1kg rims, would they have ended up with better results than they did? Or is it the racer's choice, is it more important to them to gain the best results at the risk of failure, or to play the consistency game? Race winner and series leader, Greg Callaghan, has only won 3/23 stages of the series so far.


What do you think?

Are standard, tubed/tubeless tires the correct product for professional racing?



How many of you have had a race result affected by a flat tire?




I've always found it interesting in mountain biking that getting a puncture is just 'one of those things' or 'that's racing.' And manufacturer's seem to be taking note with the explosion of the tire insert market in the last few years: ProCore, DeanEasy, Cush Core, Huck Norris, Flat Tire Defender and more. Maybe somebody can finally solve this once and for all and we can all ride bikes more.

45 Comments

  • + 31
 The real answer for why pros have punctures and average chumps don't is because pros are doing things on their bikes average chumps don't. Simple as that.
  • + 7
 I dont think so. Im not a fast rider, but somehow, i manage to get less flats than most of people slower than me. Nico Vouilloz used to chase every single grams on his bike (titanium bolts everywhere and so on), except for the tyres, where he was putting the toughest shit he could find, I think pro enduro racers should do the same. I mean, if you're light and you ride smooth on a trail you know, you don't need DH casings; if you're a pro, racing on some of the roughest enduro trails of the world, you should go for dh casings with procore or huck norris stuff or similar
  • + 1
 ...or we could assume that riders who are the best in the world are constantly weighing the benefits and costs of the decisions they are making. As an lover of the sport it sucks when a rider I respect and enjoy watching doesn't get the result I had hoped because of a flat. It sucks way more for them because it is their livelihood, their career and they have invested more physical and emotional work than most of us can dream of. You don't think if they could make a simple switch to fix a problem to do better they would? Or maybe that the tire lobby and conspiracy is such that they are able to force riders to do things against their free will? I think it's less helpful to tell people who ride a sh$% load better than most of us, have more experience than most of us and know how tires feel smashing through rocky sections more than most us what they "should" do and more helpful to trust they are smart enough to make the adjustments they feel appropriate and be appreciative for the entertainment and development they provide.
  • + 3
 To say sharp rocks discriminate like that is insulting to sharp rocks!
  • + 15
 Schwalbe donated over 100x tubes that weekend. We've offered this service for the past three years at Fort William BDS, its s life saver. Schwalbe also recycled the tubes and a load of old tyres at the event. Personally at Fort Bill I used Michelin System 1 big foam inner tubes. Weighed a ton but never punctured! Consistency counts if your contending a series and to win a series you must finish each race!
  • + 1
 Too true, this doesn't only count for racing. When you're tight on time with two kids, you don't want a third of your ride wasted by buggering about with flats. I run tubeless tyres with tubes, so I can swap out if needed, a tubeless fail with no spare tubes & the faff is enough to enrage anyone!
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: I tried to do this with Mary's on my deemax's and pinched 3 inner tubes and broke 2 Pedro's levers before giving up, no way we're those tyres going on with tubes !
  • + 15
 being able to wreck a good tire and rim is a sign that your going a decent pace. like a badge of honour... or that you fat and have bad line choice. i like to think im a bit of both
  • + 2
 Here here!! To the fat and distracted!
  • + 8
 If only the time and resources invested in new standards were instead invested in tire innovation...
  • + 1
 I don't know that its such a mystery. I think tire technology can continue to improve and that will be a good thing, its come a long way already - fairly reliable tubeless set ups are now the norm. I think though that it will always be a balancing act. Weight vs durability. This sport is abusive on equipment and tires are asked to do a lot. Indestructible yet still be light enough to pedal around.
  • + 1
 stupidly low tyre pressures for grip in a trade off for rolling speed an puncture resistance but..... all these expensive heavy inserts to solve puncture problems with lighter an lighter tyres when riders could just use decent tyres in the first place
  • + 1
 I've ridden 2000 miles since switching to tubeless, 29er tires e13 rims (aluminum 28mm inner) and Arc 30 with Maxxis Exo tires, using Orange Seal regular and endurance sealant zero flats!! My local "flat city" trails, glacial run off, sharp rocks, square baby heads, roots, 25+ mph rock strewn downhills, every other ride had a flat with tubes. Mostly pinch flats, few long thorns. I averaged 6-8 flats a year running tubes. I don't go silly on pressures, 26-28psi, not one flat. I do have scuffed sidewalls, but no cuts. I think the pros are way too low in psi. Watch a slow-mo, you can see the tires collapse. That might be the sole issue?
  • + 1
 Cool article and an important one.
Without weighing in on the 29er debate, we've now got heavier rims and tyres AGAIN for a given level of pinchflat resistance. It's all good if it's faster - bring it on - but the industry is just picking the low hanging fruit (wheel sizes) to milk sales $$ without the technical development required to make it a minimal-compromise upgrade. Right now, to switch to 29 for DH means for equal rim strength and pinchflat resistance you'll either be adding a heap of weight to your bike, or making it way more prone to flatting, or reducing traction by running higher pressures to compensate.

I think more companies should focus on improving the reliability of the tyre/rim so that we don't have to keep making compromises in durability. Flats suck, racing or not. Messing around with tubeless, goo, tyre inserts, compressors, and all that junk saps the fun right out of riding.

If more companies put more effort into the interface with the ground, everyone would benefit - racers, punters, and people of all wheel sizes.
  • + 1
 I think many tire/wheel failures could be avoided if riders made better decisions when picking equipment. After running carbon wheels with light weight spokes, I switched to DT Swiss FR570s with heavy gauge spokes on my carbon Scout. Sure, they are chunky, but they handle my rocky local trails and my shitty riding style just fine.
  • + 1
 Regardless of how or what or where you ride, riders are always vulnerable to punctures. Yes there are lots of products available to try to prevent a flat but it's just down to luck. I'm not the hardest of riders and I certainly don't ride the toughest trails but I've not flatted for at least 2 years running cheapish tyres and tubes. That includes Cannock and llandegla several times. Then coming out of work yesterday for my commute home and I get a flat.......while on smooth tarmac!!! Just shitty luck!!
  • + 1
 @paulaston Great article and one I can't comment on as I don't race. For me in SE England EXO casings and split tube has done me well for 7 years since converting. If I were racing (DH or Enduro) I would definitely go heavier probably with inserts. I guess its about balancing risk and reward.

Out of interest how many flats do you get with your DH casings and inserts on your Enduro bike?
  • + 1
 Also does anyone else use split tube or ghetto? Jared Graves used to swear by it and so far I have had no problems and plenty of dents in the rear rim.
  • + 1
 In road cycle racing and all forms of wheeled motorsport puntures are very common. It is and probably alway will be a risk/reward tradeoff.

Look at F1 which have unique tyres just for them, all the same for everyone on the grid and they still get a lot of flats.

The better riders/drivers learn how to manage tyres to win championships, part of the game.
  • + 2
 tires and tubes are cash-cows for those manufacturers; like derailleurs. Great topic and an interesting debate. I found my perspective changed as I read through the article and finding myself at the voting station.
  • + 4
 this just in! new tire standards!
  • + 1
 Im conflicted, should I give positive props for a fun joke or neg for giving them the idea, oh the dilemma!
  • + 1
 Interesting read.. I go through this thought process everytime I ride and watch a race. With no definitive answer... One thing for sure is casing amd bead technology need to change. Locking beads anyone!!
  • + 1
 What if manufactures found a way to make run-flat tires? Although they were boat anchors, those old gazzaloddis could almost be run without air because the sidewalls were so thick lol
  • + 2
 I had so much fun checking out the prototypes from Michelin that I forgot what the article was about.
  • + 2
 Not a racer, but two seasons on ProCore on both the AM and the DH bike. Not one puncture compared to 20+ per season before.
  • + 2
 I don't see what the issue is here, you run the tyre suitable for the job. If you don't choose wisely then tuff shit.
  • + 3
 I lost my air reading that much
  • + 1
 This is why I run DH casing tires on trail bikes. Rather have the extra weight than dicking around in the woods with a flat....
  • + 3
 Is it the tyre tech or is it the pressures people are running?
  • + 6
 Tire choice + tire pressure. It's a balancing act. I used to get lots of flats. Shitty tires and low pressure. Last summer I tried a tire that weighed 1/2 of the minions I normally run, got a flat right away running the same pressures. Went back to the heavy ass minions. I'm not riding at a level where I need light tires. The only tire I'm looking at losing weight from is the one around my waist. Wink
  • + 1
 i run at least 30 psi in tubeless setups with a double down casing. i am not close to the speed these guys go. i still manage to flat often.
  • + 1
 The only reason my race results I've never been affected by a flat tire, is because I've never raced. So I guess, take that portion of the survey with a grain of salt guys.
  • + 1
 Just set a minimum weight that the wheelset must meet. Basically the weight of a DH tire with a ton of sealant. Even the playing field.
  • + 1
 Whats with the ridiculous poll about favorite bikes on the side bar? Get your shit together PB
  • + 1
 So many flats, so many broken chains. when will Pro DH go to old 7 speed chains that are strong as shit and never broke
  • + 2
 Better tires in general needs to happen, not just for racing.
  • + 1
 just stick an IRC extra safe tube in run at 20psi, go ding ding ding and never worry..
  • + 1
 Or run a 1.5 tyre inside the other tyre. That's what my friend did on his indestructible BMX. He was also running 71 spoke wheels. In fairness, the thing never broke.
  • + 1
 I've the deaneasy tube plus in my trail bike, its a treadless road tubular at 140psi and only 120g a wheel. Similar idea Smile
  • + 1
 I loved this article. More, please.
  • + 0
 Ride it home on the rims! Ain't nobody got the legs for that heavy mousse crap
  • + 0
 The tires on my bike cost more than the tires on my car. Punctures really shouldn't happen often at the pricepoint imho
  • + 1
 Filling your tires with hot glue is a great alternative to Stans sealant.
  • - 1
 Effing great. Here comes boost tubes, new rim dims, and wheel specific tire casings/compounds.

