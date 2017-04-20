Not2Bad Trail Segment – RAW – Video

Apr 20, 2017 at 19:09
Apr 20, 2017
by Anthill Films  
 
It's not often that you get seven riders from different mountain bike disciplines shredding together in one segment. One one end of the spectrum you've got downhill superstars Rachel and Gee Atherton, and at the other end you've got slopestyle steez-cats Cam McCaul and Ryan "R-Dogg" Howard. Mix in a little bit of enduro and all-mountain riding from Andrew Shandro, Casey Brown, and Dan Atherton, and you've got yourself one heck of a trail segment. If this doesn't make you want to shred your bike, you need to check your pulse.


MENTIONS: @anthillfilms / @trek
9 Comments

  • + 5
 Best sound track I've heard all year. Awesome.
  • + 1
 Another fantastic work from Anthill. Always good stuff
  • + 3
 awesome video except for the guy at the beginning trying so hard to wheelie or manual whenever he could
  • + 2
 Love all these raw videos. Great work.
  • + 2
 holy sh!t that rocked, love hearing nothing but dirt,hubs and shredding!!!
  • + 2
 Where are these trails?
  • + 2
 Love it
  • + 2
 Soo fast.
  • + 0
 So raw. I might need to get tested....I'll grab things and go

