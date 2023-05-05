Video: The NS Bikes UR Team in 'Nothing Beats Riding Our Bikes'

I’m stoked for another year of big air and good times with the team. It’s already been a busy start for me with the Freeride Fiesta, UR team camp in New Zealand, and just getting back from Darkfest! I’m excited about all kinds of riding coming up, including racing my first enduro race at Trans Madeira! — Sam Reynolds

It was good start to the season for me with a podium at the Australian championship but also tough with a shoulder injury, but that has made me even more hungry to get back stronger than ever! And man, am I excited to get back racing with the team! Nothing beats spending time with a good crew and riding bikes! Looking forward to keep building off some good results into this season and getting after some top 10s! — Kye A'Hern

I'm definitely stoked to get overseas and start racing! I've had a tough off-season with health issues but am finally on the up with some good things I've learnt, so it's looking pretty positive now. The best is fast, and I'm ready to get after it at the World Cup and get redemption at Red Bull Hardline. — George Brannigan

I can’t wait for the season to start! I’m looking forward to spending more time with the team. I’m entering the new season with much more experience than last year when I was racing World Cups for the first time. I’ve worked on my weaknesses so my goal for this second year junior is to step on the World Cup podiums with consistent results. — Vanesa Petrovska

The team opener was such a fun time. I'm super happy that I have been able to take a win at the Crankworx Summer Series DH. A lot of change ahead for me this season, but getting the ball rolling is very exciting. — Tracey Hannah

Another year of managing and fun racing for me. Between Dual Slalom, Enduro and Ebikes, I’ll try to bring some fun content and some good results!

I feel it also helps as a manager to race still and keep my riding on point; it’s always good to relate to the riders and help with bike set-up or training. — Fabien Cousinie

I'm turning 15 this year, and this is my first real season of racing DH, so I'm really excited. I struggled at the beginning of the year due to my broken hand - but now I'm back on the bike and working my way back step by step. I feel great on my new NS Fuzz. Let's go!! — Vinci Vodan

After a couple year hiatus, we are finally allowed back in Queenstown NZ, our southern hemisphere team base and we’ve started again our tradition with another team launch video for our 2023 team presentation.This year the off-season has been particularly long, of course our riders are doing a lot of training and testing but like everyone we try to change our mind and have fun beside riding bikes.Well we failed and once again we go back to the same conclusion, nothing is more exciting than riding our mountain bikes!We are really happy to keep working with the same riders and keep progressing together to go faster and further (Mainly for Sam Reynolds).For our staff, our mechanics will remain the same, with Ryan Thom and Gavin Jones on the wrenches. We will also see the addition of Ferris Fairbairn as a road manager, and we will still have Tracey Hannah and Fabien Cousinie trading their riders hat for manager hats throughout the year.Regarding our schedule, the team will keep its wide schedule from the Downhill World Cups, Crankworx, Megavalanche, IXS Cup, Red Bull Hardline, Darkfest and others.Our sponsor lineup remains unchanged and we are thankful to keep working with the following brands:Photo Credit: Syvon Vliet, Ryan Franklin, Callum Wood, Grant Robinson & Janin Vezonik