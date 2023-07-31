'Nothing's For Free' Now Available on Outside Watch

is now available to Outside+ subscribers on Outside Watch.A partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike, the film takes a deep dive into the insanity and evolution of freeride mountain biking—and the enormous sacrifices that have been made in the name of the sport's progression. From fringe sport to global phenomenon, Nothing’s For Free chronicles a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.A decade in the works, it’s incredible to see this project finally come to fruition. The Freeride Entertainment and Outside Studios teams have done an amazing job, and the athletes involved stepped up massively. Without giving too much away, some of the riding in this film will change the sport forever—we're so excited for the mountain bike world to see it.There will be a world tour, CTV streams, and other ways to watch and purchase in the future, but Outside+ members have access to the filmon Outside Watch.