'Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking' is Streaming FREE for 24 Hours

NOTHING'S FOR FREE The History of Freeride Mountain Biking

This film represents over 30 years with a front row seat to the Freeride revolution. The partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike has been paramount in bringing this modern day tale of risk vs reward to the mountain biking world and beyond. — Derek Westerlund, Director

It all started with a motley crew of blue-collar kids looking to be a part of something different, something people at the time couldn’t understand. And then everything changed.From fringe sport to global phenomenon,chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking. The film charts a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.