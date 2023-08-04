'Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking' is Streaming FREE for 24 Hours

Aug 4, 2023
by Outside Online  

photo
This FREE 24 hour stream is brought to you by GT Bicycles. Stream ends at 7am PST on Saturday, August 5th, 2023. If you missed the stream, want to watch the film on demand, and/or want to support feature-length mountain bike filmmaking, please consider subscribing to Outside+.




NOTHING'S FOR FREE
The History of Freeride Mountain Biking

It all started with a motley crew of blue-collar kids looking to be a part of something different, something people at the time couldn’t understand. And then everything changed.

From fringe sport to global phenomenon, Nothing’s For Free chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking. The film charts a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.

bigquotesThis film represents over 30 years with a front row seat to the Freeride revolution. The partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike has been paramount in bringing this modern day tale of risk vs reward to the mountain biking world and beyond.Derek Westerlund, Director




Photos: Ale Di Lullo

18 Comments
  • 35 0
 Turns out it is for free after all.
  • 19 0
 Thanks GT Smile
  • 9 0
 i was at the premiere at crankworx and honestly i almost teared up twice, its that good, watch it folks, best movie in a decade
  • 5 0
 last 15 mins of the film was the blessed part.
  • 3 0
 So good! History! NWD was huge push for me. So big thanks to John Cowan and Derek Westerlund & the Freeride Entertainment Crew!
  • 1 1
 Great watch. Only thing Free Ride did start in Laguna with the Laguna Rads. These guys were riding steep cliff side trails before mountain bikes even existed on modified bikes. Its well documented and reason they are in the Hall of Fame.
  • 4 0
 Been watching just the intro, im already crying...
  • 2 0
 gaaaaaah, I just bought a subscription to outdoors just to watch that movie (slapping forehead).

it's great, pretty cool to see all those faces again.
  • 1 0
 Consolation: Gaia and Trailforks are pretty great.
  • 3 0
 GT coming through! thank you guys
  • 3 0
 Bring back Just the Tip! I miss Tippie regularly showing up on Pinkbike!!!
  • 2 0
 I'll download and watch it next Sunday
  • 2 1
 Now who the hell watches something like this on anything else than a TV? Having a player with no way to cast is worthless.
  • 1 0
 me.
  • 2 1
 What is it about 'nothings for free' that they're just not getting?
  • 2 2
 Awesome. Don't make it autoplay every time I refresh the homepage.
  • 3 4
 Thank you, gt!

(@Pinkbike: Autoplay is always annoying, but having a two hour movie on autoplay? Really?)
  • 1 0
 GT 4 THE PEOPLE!





