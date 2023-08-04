'Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking' is Streaming FREE for 24 Hours

This FREE 24 hour stream is brought to you by GT Bicycles. Stream ends at 7am PST on Saturday, August 5th, 2023. If you missed the stream, want to watch the film on demand, and/or want to support feature-length mountain bike filmmaking, please consider subscribing to Outside+.
NOTHING'S FOR FREE
The History of Freeride Mountain Biking
It all started with a motley crew of blue-collar kids looking to be a part of something different, something people at the time couldn’t understand. And then everything changed.
From fringe sport to global phenomenon, Nothing’s For Free
chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking. The film charts a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.
|This film represents over 30 years with a front row seat to the Freeride revolution. The partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike has been paramount in bringing this modern day tale of risk vs reward to the mountain biking world and beyond.—Derek Westerlund, Director
Photos: Ale Di Lullo
it's great, pretty cool to see all those faces again.
(@Pinkbike: Autoplay is always annoying, but having a two hour movie on autoplay? Really?)