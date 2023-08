Photo: Brooks Curran

Nothing's For Free World Tour Dates Released

The Lyric

Troy Lee Designs

La Paloma Theatre

Magic Lantern

Circle Cinema

Granite Gorge Mountain Park

The Collective

Alladin Theater

Mary D. Fisher

Fox

Pierre's Theatre

The Stateside Theater

The Crest

The Myrna Loy

Sherbino Theater

The Crystal Theater

Bicycle Barn Starlight Theater

Auburn State Theater

Dairy Arts Center

Kamloops Film Society

Kamloops Film Society

Rio Theater

The Arts Place

Australia & New Zealand Dates Coming Soon!



A partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike, Nothing's For Free takes a deep dive into the insanity and evolution of freeride mountain biking—and the enormous sacrifices that have been made in the name of the sport's progression. From fringe sport to global phenomenon, Nothing’s For Free chronicles a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.Now, we are excited to announce the Nothing's For Free World Tour. Below are the confirmed dates, with many more still to come.CO, USA- Friday, August 11, 2023 - Buy Tickets CA, USA, Laguna Beach - Saturday, August 12, 2023 - Buy Tickets CA, USA- Encinitas - Thursday, August 17, 2023ID, USA- Ketchum - Thursday, August 17, 2023OK, USA- Tulsa - Friday, August 18, 2023NH, USA- Roxbury - Friday, August 18, 2023CO, USA- Colorado Springs - Saturday, August 19, 2023OR, USA- Portland - Saturday, August 19, 2023AZ, USA- Sedona - Sunday, August 20, 2023CO, USA- Boulder - Thursday, August 24, 2023 - Buy Tickets ID, USA- Victor - Thursday, August 24, 2023MI, USA- Ann Arbor - Saturday, September 30, 2023CA, USA- Sacramento - Friday, September 1, 2023MT, USA- Helena - Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Buy Tickets CO, USA- Ridgway - Thursday, September 7, 2023CO, USA- Carbondale - Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Buy Tickets AR, USA- Bentonville - Sunday, October 8, 2023 - Buy Tickets CA, USA- Auburn - Wednesday, October 18, 2023CO, USA- Boulder - Saturday, October 28, 2023BC, CAN- Kamloops - Friday, August 18, 2023BC, CAN- Kamloops - Saturday, August 19, 2023BC, CAN- Vancouover - Saturday, August 19, 2023AB, CAN- Canmore - October 10, 2023Interested in showing Nothing's For Free in your hometown? Get in touch.