Nothing's For Free World Tour Dates Released

Aug 11, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
photo
Photo: Brooks Curran


A partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike, Nothing's For Free takes a deep dive into the insanity and evolution of freeride mountain biking—and the enormous sacrifices that have been made in the name of the sport's progression. From fringe sport to global phenomenon, Nothing’s For Free chronicles a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.

Now, we are excited to announce the Nothing's For Free World Tour. Below are the confirmed dates, with many more still to come.

United States:

CO, USA The Lyric - Friday, August 11, 2023 - Buy Tickets
CA, USA Troy Lee Designs, Laguna Beach - Saturday, August 12, 2023 - Buy Tickets
CA, USA La Paloma Theatre - Encinitas - Thursday, August 17, 2023
ID, USA Magic Lantern - Ketchum - Thursday, August 17, 2023
OK, USA Circle Cinema - Tulsa - Friday, August 18, 2023
NH, USA Granite Gorge Mountain Park - Roxbury - Friday, August 18, 2023
CO, USA The Collective - Colorado Springs - Saturday, August 19, 2023
OR, USA Alladin Theater - Portland - Saturday, August 19, 2023
AZ, USA Mary D. Fisher - Sedona - Sunday, August 20, 2023
CO, USA Fox - Boulder - Thursday, August 24, 2023 - Buy Tickets
ID, USA Pierre's Theatre - Victor - Thursday, August 24, 2023
MI, USA The Stateside Theater - Ann Arbor - Saturday, September 30, 2023
CA, USA The Crest - Sacramento - Friday, September 1, 2023
MT, USA The Myrna Loy - Helena - Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Buy Tickets
CO, USA Sherbino Theater - Ridgway - Thursday, September 7, 2023
CO, USA The Crystal Theater - Carbondale - Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Buy Tickets
AR, USA Bicycle Barn Starlight Theater - Bentonville - Sunday, October 8, 2023 - Buy Tickets
CA, USA Auburn State Theater - Auburn - Wednesday, October 18, 2023
CO, USA Dairy Arts Center - Boulder - Saturday, October 28, 2023

Canada:

BC, CAN Kamloops Film Society - Kamloops - Friday, August 18, 2023
BC, CAN Kamloops Film Society - Kamloops - Saturday, August 19, 2023
BC, CAN Rio Theater - Vancouover - Saturday, August 19, 2023
AB, CAN The Arts Place - Canmore - October 10, 2023

Australia & New Zealand Dates Coming Soon!

Interested in showing Nothing's For Free in your hometown? Get in touch.



12 Comments
  • 5 0
 Streamed it last weekend with my wife. Thanks GT for that! It was well done and great to see all the North Shore content and tour through Cove bike shop. Brought back some memories.
  • 6 0
 Making us work for it...guess I'll google the venues to see the city. Challenge accepted!
  • 2 0
 PB, thanks for doing the work for us! Disregard original comment.
  • 1 0
 @gdawg25: you're welcomeSmile
  • 5 1
 iS It a WOlrd tOUr If ItS onlY NoRtH aMeriCa?
  • 1 1
 Yes.
  • 1 0
 haha. Australia & New Zealand dates coming soon!
  • 1 0
 I can't wait. It's been too long since the industry has had a proper full length feature film. Too many shorts, and YT videos. I'll happily pay $30 for hard copy discs and downloads.

Stoked.
  • 1 0
 I wonder where the Stateside Theater is in Michigan. Google did not help me with this one.
  • 1 0
 Ann Arbor
  • 1 0
 Nothing in Utah? A film about free ride?
  • 1 0
 Many, many more dates to be announced!





