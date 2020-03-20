Nove Mesto Press Release Suggests Losinj World Cup is Cancelled and Maribor World Cup Postponed

Mar 20, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Dakotah Norton makes his way through the narrow alley in into the finish arena.

A press release from the Nove Mesto World Cup organisers indicates that the World Cup round in Losinj has been cancelled and the Maribor is set to be rescheduled for later in the year.

bigquotesThe organizers of the DH World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia (scheduled for May 2-3) admit that the event is unrealistic under current conditions, they are looking for a substitute date. Another DH WC event, which was scheduled to take place in Lošinj, Croatia (May 9-10), has even completely abandoned the event: main partners of the OC - the local tourist office and accommodation providers - withdrew from the event because of a realistic (= bad) forecast for the upcoming tourism season. The search for a potential substitute term was therefore no longer relevant here.

We have reached out to the UCI as well as organizers at both World Cups for more information. A full announcement will apparently be coming in the next few days.

The press release also revealed that the team at Nove Mesto are still hoping to go ahead with their event but will wait until a cut-off point on 20 April to decide what the fate of the first XC World Cup of the year will be. That will depend on the spread of the outbreak around the world and not just the situation in the Czech Republic. If it does not go ahead, they believe it could be rescheduled for September or October, after the Olympics has taken place.

Press Release: Nove Mesto

Difficult situation that our country and the whole world is nowadays going through is logically reflected in the mountain bike world. What is the current status of the planned overture of the MTB Cross Country World Cup in the Czech Republic?

Latest news from the International Cycling Union (UCI) suggest that we should follow local government regulations when organizing races, which is logical. The same resources also indicate that so far, only those cycling events scheduled for March or April have been officially cancelled or re-scheduled to another date. All events planned in May, including our World Cup in Nové Město, are still indicated to take place as planned (May 22-24 in our case).

However, organizers of other World Cup venues have already announced opposite votes: for example, the organizers of the DH World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia (scheduled for May 2-3) admit that the event is unrealistic under current conditions, they are looking for a substitute date. Another DH WC event, which was scheduled to take place in Lošinj, Croatia (May 9-10), has even completely abandoned the event: main partners of the OC - the local tourist office and accommodation providers - withdrew from the event because of a realistic (= bad) forecast for the upcoming tourism season. The search for a potential substitute term was therefore no longer relevant here. On the contrary, the organizers of the DH WC from Fort William, Scotland, still believe that their part of the series will take place as scheduled (June 6-7), at least they expressed so through their communication channels.

We also monitor other cultural, sporting and social events, both in the Czech Republic and abroad. The situation is very difficult to predict and changes every day. We collect all important information from our country and report them to the UCI representatives on a weekly basis. Even though that our episode of the WC series is scheduled for more than two months from today and we hope to see it happen in its original timeframe, the likelihood that this will go as planned decreases day by day. Therefore, we have set a decisive date: April 20, 2020. If we’ll have a clear statement from the Czech government and UCI by this date that the event can take place in the original date, we will go ahead with preparations.

It is important to look at this situation from the perspective of participants from all over the world. Even if the coronavirus pandemic was eliminated and kept under control in the Czech Republic, it would depend on global developments whether the event could take place or not. UCI will have to decide in order to allow as many regular participants as possible to take part, while none of the national federations to be disadvantaged (for example, because its competitors cannot travel to the event because of international travel restrictions). Therefore, we are also talking about potential "substitute" date for our event. Due to this year's specific racing calendar (mainly thanks to the Olympics in August) there are several dates available in September or October that could fit into updated racing schedule quite well. Let’s see what the next few weeks bring.

In the meantime, we wish everyone to stay strong and positive and we hope to meet with all of you again soon.

The full press release (written in Czech) can be found here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus World Cup DH


17 Comments

  • 8 2
 May as well quit beating around the bush and cancel everything this year. Pretending we will have the same response as China and this will only last a little while just gives some people a false sense of security and will prolong it. Once the death counts start ramping up next week perspectives will change.
  • 4 0
 It wasn't until we reached 475 deaths in one day that attitudes began to change. I think finally Italians are starting to realize the severity of the situation. Each death is clearly a tragedy but it's not until they become tangible statistics that people start to take notice.
  • 2 0
 @cinco:
Forza Itália
  • 1 0
 China also shut everything down completely.

That’s what it’s takes to slow (flatten the curve). Shut everything down for 2-3 weeks.
  • 1 0
 @meathooker: Right, but the Chinese have adhered to it and have experience. Until today a lot of the germans don´t care about it...unfortunately! Curfew is the only option right now.
  • 6 0
 Looks like it really will be a fantasy world series after all.
  • 4 0
 2020 hindsight suggests that 2019 was an excellent year...
  • 3 0
 I’m thinking the whole season is a wash at this point.
  • 3 1
 The UCI should come to the confusion to cancel the whole season, and hopefully quite soon.
  • 1 0
 conclusion (autocorrect)
  • 2 0
 @cxfahrer: In some ways the first was better - confusion reigns at the moment
  • 2 0
 Was soooo looking forward going spectating both of them =(
  • 2 1
 Ft Bill is next Frown
  • 3 6
 No! This is madness
  • 3 0
 How is this madness? This is the largest pandemic the world has seen in a century with people's health and lives on the line.
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/G7AinOjDiNQ
  • 2 5
 I will infect myself with corona if the WC season is cancelled.

Post a Comment



