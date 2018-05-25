Pinkbike.com
Video: Nove Mesto XC World Cup Course Preview With Marco Fontana & Ric McLaughlin
May 25, 2018
by
Sarah Moore
Ric McLaughlin tries to follow Marco Aurelio Fontana on the rooty Nove Mesto Na Morave cross-country course. The wide-open course has lots of line choices and will be lined with people come Sunday.
@redbullbike
Must Read This Week
Spotted: New Shimano XTR
98679 views
Development Story: Cannondale's Wild New Single-Sided, Single-Crown XC Fork
95842 views
Spotted: Is This Specialized's New DH Bike?
81409 views
Rider Killed by Cougar in Washington State
75982 views
Time Capsule: 2001 - Pinkbike's 20th Anniversary
58933 views
Exotic Brakes and a Single-Crown, Single-Sided Fork - Albstadt World Cup XC
50174 views
Review: Cannondale Lefty Ocho Fork
48767 views
Nino Schurter & Malene Degn's Wireless Electronic Drivetrains - Albstadt World Cup XC
41429 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
alperson
(39 mins ago)
Awesome preview. Love Marco's narrative. Really helps describe the dynamics of the race and how the course affects that.
[Reply]
+ 1
ninjatarian
(16 mins ago)
My iPhone is just showing some cookie policy...
Solved- had to switch to full site to access the “X” acknowledgement.
[Reply]
+ 2
thatshowiroll
(32 mins ago)
Thanks for this PB.
[Reply]
- 2
DH-Angel
(39 mins ago)
I died and went to hell where i was on an XC track.
[Reply]
