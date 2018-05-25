VIDEOS

Video: Nove Mesto XC World Cup Course Preview With Marco Fontana & Ric McLaughlin

May 25, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

Ric McLaughlin tries to follow Marco Aurelio Fontana on the rooty Nove Mesto Na Morave cross-country course. The wide-open course has lots of line choices and will be lined with people come Sunday.

 Awesome preview. Love Marco's narrative. Really helps describe the dynamics of the race and how the course affects that.
 My iPhone is just showing some cookie policy...

Solved- had to switch to full site to access the “X” acknowledgement.
 Thanks for this PB.
 I died and went to hell where i was on an XC track.

