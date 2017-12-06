INDUSTRY INSIDER

November 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

Dec 6, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
The good news is that the Southern Hemisphere is warming up, the bike parks are opening and days will soon be longer. The rest of us, not so much - unless you live in Phoenix, Arizona, which is really a Summer time-share resort built by Satan for his chosen minions. So, let's raise a glass to Winter lunch rides at Pivot Cycles and then get this show on the road.

November was a surprisingly good month for small, high-end bike makers. International racing got a boost from a German automotive giant, and we discovered a crop of kids who may be the next wave of Rampage competitors. There were some unhappy moments as well, but I'm getting ahead of the story. So, I offer you, the highs and lows of November, 2017.



Pinkbike

Young Freeriders

"Grompage" kid's competition staged on old Rampage site.

The idea was to invite a bunch of pre-teen riders, who have skills to watch the Red Bull Rampage, and afterwards, attend an underground freeride gathering staged at the old Rampage site. Ranging from six to ten years old, Weston Lloyd, twins Luke and Alex Mallen, Finley Kirchenmann, Fred Lariviere and Boston Bryant competed in Mountain Ranks "Fanpage" and whip off competition. Mountain Ranks is an active lifestyle clothing company out of Park City, Utah that has staged the event there for a number of years. The young riders loved it. While they were showing off their skills, they got to hang with the likes of Aaron Chase, Andreu Lacondeguy, and Cody Kelley, who showed up to jump with the lads. Prizes were given out to any kid who sent it... large or small.
Grompage
Alex Parish throws down during the whip-off competition. - Steve Lloyd photo



Small Bike Brands

Three fresh bike designs debut from boutique builders.

Three of November's most popular tech posts introduced fresh frame designs from Pole in Finland, Deviate from the UK and Eminent, a start-up brand from the USA. PB readers never tire of tech, and this trio definitely delivered the goods:

Pole's "Machine" is the promised savior of the rider-forward geometry pioneer that, after cancelling its first carbon project, published a treatise on the evils of carbon manufacturing and vowed to set things right with planet-friendly aluminum.

The "Machine" is a stunning looking frame that is CNC-machined in their home country from large plates of 7075 T6 aluminum. The frame is is then screwed and glued together in halves, like a plastic airplane model, to produce a strong, lightweight, hollow structure that will be sold unpainted.
Pole Machine rendering
Pole's "Machine" CNC-machined aluminum frame concept.

Luckily, aluminum is easily recycled because, after the machining process, I imagine that 99-percent of those aluminum plates ends up as scrap. Pole insisted it was possible to make an aluminum frame with the comparative weight and strength of carbon, so all eyes will be on this prize when it ships in March, 2018.

Deviate Cycles
Deviate's Guide has a 600% range Pinion gearbox, anti-chain-growth idlers, and looks that could kill. - Deviate photo
Nerd Worship peaked on PB when UK bike maker Deviate Cycles released the "Guide," a 160-millimeter-travel carbon AM/trail bike built around a 12-speed Pinion gearbox, but it doesn't stop there. The Guide's rear suspension has a triangulated swingarm with a high pivot, intended to maximize the suspension's action in rocky and rooted terrain. A double-idler system redirects the chain above and below the swingarm pivot location, which reportedly eliminates chain growth, while allowing for a rearward axle path. The low-mounted shock is actuated from a linkage below the swingarm, which should mask the mass of the bike, by keeping it low. Deviate's Guide will debut in April 2018.

Eminent Cycles threw its hat into the all-mountain/enduro ring in early November with the 160-millimeter-travel Haste. Eminent will sell and ship its bikes direct to its customers. The Haste strikes a modern profile. Based upon 27.5-inch wheels, Its carbon chassis showcases their AFS four-bar rear suspension, designed with full-length seat and chainstays that articulate on a short, vertical link at the rear axle.

A floating rear brake, combined with the suspension's relatively linear kinematics reportedly deliver ground-hugging traction without interfering with pedaling efficiency. Eminent's plan is to provide over-the-top customer service, combined with an MSRP that is measurably below the Haste's elite-level competitors.
Eminent Cycles Haste
Eminent Cycle's Haste was designed for the downs, but to pedal well enough to inspire a few more laps.




World Cup Series

Mercedes Benz signs three-year deal as title sponsor.

Mercedes Benz doesn't need to buy visibility at mountain bike World Cups - the pits and surrounding camps are littered with Sprinter vans. In a press reease towards the end of the month, the UCI made the announcement that the German auto maker would be the title sponsor, and also will outfit officials with a fleet of their new X-Class pickup trucks and V-class "multi-purpose vehicles" (Sprinters). Welcome aboard.
Hey Let s go freeriding We can shuttle in my X-Class truck.



Pinkbike



Niner Bikes

Soft market forces Niner to seek Chapter 11 protection.

Anyone who has founded a bicycle business can tell you a story of a near miss with disaster, a bad year, or a decision that came back to haunt them. Niner's President and co-founder Chris Sugai realized over a year ago that they were running too lean to properly market their brand, and more critically, to bring their new designs to market fast enough to react to rapidly changing trends. Long-travel 29ers, for example, hit hard in 2017. I'm sure Niner wanted to jump on that one.

Sugai found an investor consortium next door in Colorado that agreed to purchase the brand, but to facilitate the sale, Niner had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to reorganize its debt. Reportedly, the transition will be seamless. Sugai will remain at Niner, as will its employees - and the brand will be recapitalized and back in full swing by January, 2018. That's good news, but it's still gotta sting.
Niner image
Niner's call to action.



Ray's Indoor MTB Park Fans

Founder Ray Petro sustains spinal injury

Probably the worst news ever for mountain bikers is to have one in our midst sustain a life-changing injury. Famous indoor bike park founder Ray Petro suffered a spinal injury while trail riding and fortunately, was found unconscious by a hiker who sought help.

Ray brought mountain biking to the middle of an urban wasteland and in doing so, his wild scheme to build a wooden trail network inside an abandoned warehouse welded a community of riders together from all walks of life. Check out the story and learn how you might be able to give him a boost on the road to recovery.
Ray Petro
.

Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
91762 views
YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways - Updated December 3rd
69458 views
Taking a Knife to Brand New Frames to Build the World's Lightest 29ers
59514 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
59342 views
Intense Announces Lower Retail Prices and Hybrid Direct-to-Customer Sales
57964 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
57505 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
45315 views
Win a SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
45105 views

6 Comments

  • + 2
 Not sure why Niner filing Chapter 11 is a bad thing. They were proactive about it before the lack of capital affected their ability to fullfill orders, develop good products, support customers, and keep employees. Good for them for seeking this as a viable solution so they could get an injection of capital
  • + 1
 So niner didnt change thier recipe for 29" bikes and they were caught off guard by everyone coming out with fun 29" bikes? The writing has been on the wall with them for a while, by 2019 they will go the way of intense with a warehouse full of bikes and no customers
  • + 2
 Good month for southern UK riding (don't know about the north), not a quagmire in sight! Famous last words...
  • + 1
 It’s a good month for Trolling, C’m on.
  • + 1
 Intense Rider Direct Program. Do we file that under good or bad?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052715
Mobile Version of Website