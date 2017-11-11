James Wilson's Workout of the Month - November

A lot of people wonder where I get the motivation to workout. Usually they are looking for something to make them want to workout because, let’s face it, working out isn’t always fun and easy. To help offset this most of us look for some sort of motivation to drive us. Kind of like Rocky waking up every morning to face Apollo Creed, this kind of motivation burns like a fire inside someone, driving them forward at all costs.



So people are usually pretty surprised when I tell them that I’m not motivated to workout anymore. While I’ve tasted and used motivation to help drive my training, I’ve also found that it is unsustainable over the long run.



What I rely on instead is discipline, not motivation.



To explain the difference, let me ask you a question…



Are you motivated to brush your teeth every morning? I mean, is there a fire inside you that drives you to the sink twice a day, 365 days a year, every day of your life? For the vast majority of people reading this, the answer is “no”. But they do it anyway because it is just what they do as part of their routine.



In other words, they are disciplined about it, building and maintaining a habit.



Which is exactly how I look at working out. Just like I don’t want to suffer from bad breath and rotting teeth from not being disciplined about taking care of them, I don’t want to suffer from a loss of performance and increased risk of injury from not taking care of my body.



Being disciplined and building a habit is your goal, not “finding your motivation”. Which means that there no secret other than putting in the work and being consistent.



And the perfect time to start is now with this month’s Group Coaching Workout.







The goal of this month’s workout is to continue with the transition between the end of the riding season and the Off Season. To accomplish this we’re continuing with the Bodyweight Training theme in this month’s workout. You’ll see that the movements have progressed, the goal of which is to put your body at a mechanical disadvantage to force it to improve its core strength and ability to act as a unit.



And the best part is that you aren’t loading your joints with weight, which can add a bunch of wear and tear on top of grind they already go through riding your bike. Plus you can do it at home, making it convenient to fit into your schedule. Below you'll find the first workout in the program. You can download the entire workout, complete with video demos of the warm-up, workout and decompression flow, by clicking the link below:



Click Here to Download This Month's Workout

Workout A



Crawling & Ground Skills Circuit



A1 - Marching Bear Crawls (2 X 5-10 reps each side)



The goal of this month’s workout is to continue with the transition between the end of the riding season and the Off Season. To accomplish this we’re continuing with the Bodyweight Training theme in this month’s workout. You’ll see that the movements have progressed, the goal of which is to put your body at a mechanical disadvantage to force it to improve its core strength and ability to act as a unit.And the best part is that you aren’t loading your joints with weight, which can add a bunch of wear and tear on top of grind they already go through riding your bike. Plus you can do it at home, making it convenient to fit into your schedule. Below you'll find the first workout in the program. You can download the entire workout, complete with video demos of the warm-up, workout and decompression flow, by clicking the link below:A1 - Marching Bear Crawls (2 X 5-10 reps each side)



A2 - Sit Out (2 X 5-10 reps each side)







Support & Hinging Circuit



B1 - Pike Rocks (2 X 3-10 reps)







B2 - Marching Glute Bridge (2 X 5-20 reps each side)







Pull & Squat Circuit



C1 - Scap Pull Ups (2 X 3-10 reps with 3 second hold at each position)







C2 - Lateral Lunge (2 X 5-15 reps each side)







Bodyweight Cardio Circuit #3



10 Forward Bear Crawls + 10 Seal Jacks + 10 Backward Bear Crawls + 10 Marches X 5-10 rounds



