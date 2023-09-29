Video: Proving Grounds 2023 Highlights with Kyle Strait, Cam Zink, Robin Goomes & Crew

Sep 29, 2023
When Proving Grounds and Natural Selection team up with Bend-born, freerider Carson Storch and invites 12 top athletes to his dream zone on Oregon’s Pacific Coast for a mega three-zone, three-day super session, you know there’ll be fireworks.

Watch the biggest men's and women's names in freeriding push their limits, fill their bags with new tricks before heading to the desert for Red Bull Rampage and pull off mind-bending trains at the all-new Proving Grounds Pacific City hosted by Carson Storch. Meanwhile, a crew of prospect riders have even bigger things on their minds: earning a shot to ride in the 2024 Proving Grounds Tour. The next jump to the global stage is in reach for Kurtis Downs, Barbara Edwards, Talus Turk, and Ryan McNulty, but to hit that they’ll need to match the riding of the men and women dropping in all around them including Zink, Strait, Bergemann, Brandt, Goomes, McCaul, Wygle, and the ringleader himself Storch.

Join these icons and best young guns in the game for the most exciting and fun to watch 18-minutes in freeride mountain biking this year. This is Proving Grounds Pacific City hosted by Carson Storch produced by the Natural Selection Tour. Stay tuned to Proving Ground Tours YouTube and Instagram for big 2024 Tour announcements coming soon.

