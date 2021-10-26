Now Taking Applications for Pinkbike’s World Cup DH Race Team with Ben Cathro

Speed tucks required.


Downhill racers are a special breed, and most aren’t just chasing World Cup dreams to get rich. But when we did our State of the Sport survey earlier this year we were shocked at how little support many of the juniors and lower ranked riders are getting today.

In the absence of strong national race programs, it's World Cup DH or bust for many racers. The financial commitment of travelling and competing at that level puts the sport out of reach for many amazing riders.

We want to see a sport where talent can rise, rather than only the most affluent being able to compete. So we’re creating a Pinkbike World Cup DH UCI trade team as an incubator for juniors and riders on the bubble that need support to break through. We tried to make it happen for 2021, but there simply wasn’t enough industry support; coming on board with Outside has made Pinkbike Racing possible for 2022 and beyond.


Serious business.


Coached by Line Guy™ Ben Cathro himself, the team will provide the bike, cover all costs, and pay riders a salary that allows them to focus 100% on racing during the season. And with a multi-part video series we’ll pull back the curtain on pro level racing as we follow the team through the trials, tribulations, successes, failures, and glory of World Cup DH.

For the 2022 season we’ll be selecting two riders (one male, one female). We are already in conversations with several racers we think have great potential, but we’d like to open it up for applications as well. Interested?





FAQ

I’ve never raced before but I’m really fast. Should I apply?
Probably not. We’re looking for racers who have had impressive showings at regional and national events. But your results don't need to be only in DH—if you’re destroying the technical stages in EWS races and want to switch to DH, it’s worth a thought.

Is there an age limit?
No, but in general we’re looking for younger, up-and-coming riders.

What bike will I be riding?
We will announce the team’s sponsors soon. The bikes and equipment will not hold you back.

I’ve got an offer from a brand already, do you want to match it?
Maybe, let’s talk, but the idea here is to help riders who don’t have as much support.

Is Cathro going to misdirect everyone in his course previews now to give his team the advantage?
Maybe.

How much are you offering?
The opportunity offers more than just the money, but our financial support will be significantly above typical rates at your level.


Ben and the Pinkbike team will be reviewing the applications, but please note that depending on the volume of applications we may not be able to get back to everyone personally.

31 Comments

  • 42 0
 Yep. This is where the future is. Kudos for doing it.
  • 38 0
 1- Old
2- Fat
3- No work ethic
4- Where do i sign the contract?
  • 40 0
 Just tell me where to send the cheques.
  • 8 3
 @brianpark: what the hells a cheque?
  • 8 0
 @brianpark: as long as it doesn’t travel by container…
  • 6 0
 Agreed. Maybe the next round of reality pinkbike TV star is "dad to rad".
  • 1 0
 @tommyriddle: this but unironically (know your audience Pinkbike!)
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: Please send to the nearest Taco Bell. I will pick it up while there
  • 26 0
 Well,if the Outside money is making this possible, that's a major point in favor. Can't wait,downhill needed this!
  • 12 0
 F*ck yea pinkbike! Ah hmmm… outside…
  • 3 0
 at least the outside money is going to good use
  • 10 0
 Do the winners have to race on the Grim Donut? And do you offer health insurance?
  • 22 1
 Racing the Grim Donut wouldn't be fair to all the other racers.
  • 9 0
 Wow this is great. Nicely done Brian and team
  • 4 0
 "our financial support will be significantly above typical rates at your level" - I hope Pink Bike puts the data they acquired on pay to good use and sets these kids up right
  • 5 0
 "Significantly above your typical level" . . pizza and beer would cover that, more info please!
  • 2 0
 Chips, there will be a variety of flavors and organic ingredient.
  • 1 0
 But only standard 1 topping pizza and draft beer.
  • 4 0
 I can't believe you're pro I'm so much better than you... Now is your chance
  • 3 0
 This is so cool! Huge props to Brian and the team! Can't wait to see what the 2022 season has in store.
  • 1 0
 I look forward seeing how this plays out . Hopefully it’s not all white washed and you guys give a actual in-depth perspective of what it takes to even qualify for a World Cup race .
  • 3 0
 does "younger, up-and-coming riders." mean 15
  • 1 0
 that's a good point. PB didn't specify how many slots exist. and if they are mostly interested in juniors or mostly interested in elites. guess the applications that come in will make that more clear to them. i would hope they'd mix it up as much as possible. 1 elite male, 1 elite female, 1 junior male, 1 junior female. get those apps in kids!
  • 2 0
 since you have to be 17 or older to race in the World Cup prolly not
  • 3 0
 great googly moogly
  • 2 0
 Grim Donut powered by Pivot Factory Team!
  • 2 0
 Awesome
  • 1 0
 Why wasn't this next weeks win it wednesday?
  • 1 0
 already loving it ... my future favourite show. i am already so excited
  • 1 0
 Very excited for this!
  • 1 0
 Masters, here I come!!

