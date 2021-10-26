Now Taking Applications for Pinkbike’s World Cup DH Race Team with Ben Cathro

Downhill racers are a special breed, and most aren’t just chasing World Cup dreams to get rich. But when we did our State of the Sport survey
earlier this year we were shocked at how little support many of the juniors and lower ranked riders are getting today.
In the absence of strong national race programs, it's World Cup DH or bust for many racers. The financial commitment of travelling and competing at that level puts the sport out of reach for many amazing riders.
We want to see a sport where talent can rise, rather than only the most affluent being able to compete. So we’re creating a Pinkbike World Cup DH UCI trade team as an incubator for juniors and riders on the bubble that need support to break through. We tried to make it happen for 2021, but there simply wasn’t enough industry support; coming on board with Outside has made Pinkbike Racing possible for 2022 and beyond.
Coached by Line Guy™ Ben Cathro himself, the team will provide the bike, cover all costs, and pay riders a salary that allows them to focus 100% on racing during the season. And with a multi-part video series we’ll pull back the curtain on pro level racing as we follow the team through the trials, tribulations, successes, failures, and glory of World Cup DH.
For the 2022 season we’ll be selecting two riders (one male, one female). We are already in conversations with several racers we think have great potential, but we’d like to open it up for applications as well. Interested?
FAQI’ve never raced before but I’m really fast. Should I apply?
Probably not. We’re looking for racers who have had impressive showings at regional and national events. But your results don't need to be only in DH—if you’re destroying the technical stages in EWS races and want to switch to DH, it’s worth a thought.Is there an age limit?
No, but in general we’re looking for younger, up-and-coming riders.What bike will I be riding?
We will announce the team’s sponsors soon. The bikes and equipment will not hold you back.I’ve got an offer from a brand already, do you want to match it?
Maybe, let’s talk, but the idea here is to help riders who don’t have as much support.Is Cathro going to misdirect everyone in his course previews now to give his team the advantage?
Maybe.How much are you offering?
The opportunity offers more than just the money, but our financial support will be significantly above typical rates at your level.Ben and the Pinkbike team will be reviewing the applications, but please note that depending on the volume of applications we may not be able to get back to everyone personally.
