PINKBIKE TECH

Now THAT Was a Bike: 1993 AMP Research B2

Oct 16, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  

Amp B2 1993 That was a bike
MTB HISTORY
1993 AMP
Research B2
Vintage Mountain Bike Workshop photo


The AMP B2 is unique among mountain bikes because every aspect of its frame, fork, and suspension was designed and manufactured by AMP Research in Laguna Beach, California.

This story begins with Horst Leitner, a young engineer and motocross racer who left his home in Austria to set up shop in the Unites States. He founded AMP Research and among his many endeavors, he invented a motorcycle rear suspension that removed braking and acceleration torque from the suspension action, which led him to design and manufacture ATK motorcycles in the 1980s - one of the first competitive four-stroke motocross racing bikes.

Most of us, however, know of him in reference to the "Horst Link" dropout, which is ubiquitous today, but was an important invention in the early 1990s, when dual-suspension mountain bikes were in their infancy.

By 1993, Horst Leitner was still racing motocross every week, but his new passion was riding mountain bikes on the trails near his Laguna Beach home. It didn't take long for the inventor to come up with an
improved mountain bike. Initially, Horst developed a simple rear suspension for Specialized, and it marked the brand's entry into the dual-suspension arena - well, kind of.

Leitner was convinced that rear suspension was going to revolutionize the sport, and quickly became frustrated with the boys at Specialized, who, in his words, "Seemed like they wanted to make a suspension bike, but were screwing around and going nowhere." Patience is not one of Leitner's virtues, so before long, he had assembled a small factory that began churning out aluminum-framed dual-suspension bikes, the likes of which, the bicycle industry had never seen before.

AMP B2 1993:
• Use: cross-country / trail
• Aluminum double down tube frame, 4-bar suspension, 3" travel
• AMP F1 linkage fork, aluminum upper, chromoly lowers, 2.5" travel
• AMP through-shaft hydraulic coil-shocks, front and rear
• Head angle: 71 degree, Seat angle: 73
• Brakes: cable-actuated cantilever
• Sizes: Small, medium, large
• Manufactured in Laguna Beach, California


Amp B2 1993 That was a bike
Horst Link: Leitner created a true, four-bar rear suspension by moving the seat stay pivot from its traditional place above the dropout, to a position significantly below and in front of the rear axle. Vintage Mountain Bike Workshop photo


The model B2 featured here was Leitner's first production model and a benchmark for light weight and simplicity. Its seat stays drove the shock directly and were not laterally supported by a rocker link. To facilitate this suspension configuration, Horst designed a hydraulic through-shaft damper that mounted directly to the seat stay strut. With a bushing on either end of the shock shaft, the damper could handle lateral stress without self-destructing like a traditional shock would.

Amp B2 1993 That was a bike
Theoretically, there was no need for a pressurized IFP piston inside Amp's through-shaft shock, because the fluid volume remained constant. In reality, the shock always had a little air inside and the hissing sound it made during the rebound stroke was called "AMPhysemia." Vintage Mountain Bike Workshop photo


His compact F1 linkage fork is still a bit of a marvel today. Horst designed it to emulate the axle path of a telescopic fork, while keeping all the moving bits up top, so he could still use cable-operated rim-brakes. The fork was suspended by a stiff steel spring tucked under steerer tube, while damping was handled by a pair of impossibly small through-shaft shocks, pinned to the sides of the linkage arms.

Amp B2 1003
AMP's minimalist four-bar linkage fork design was intended to be a lightweight cross-country design that could compete against equally spindly 50-millimeter-stroke telescopic forks from Manitou and RockShox.


Leitner had no problem with bucking tradition or arguing with unsympathetic press. His made-in-the USA ATK motorcycles had polarized both the media and top motocross racers against his off-center engineering solutions and alternative suspension concepts.

After weathering that storm, Leitner was unfettered by a fresh-faced mountain bike industry infatuated by cross-country racing and titanium hardtails, whose illuminati preached that rear suspension was a laughable folly. He aimed for the heart - to create a dual-suspension XC bike that could prove them wrong.

His engineering approach was unique in that he took nothing for granted. Simplicity was his religion. He challenged every aspect of traditional design to discover a better solution or a more effective way to manufacture it. For example: in place of a conventional shim stack and a mechanically-valved damping piston, his shock damping circuit used a $1.25 square-seal that shuffled back and forth over a series of holes to control rebound and compression flow.
The Build:
Stem: Ringle Zooka Quill
Headset: Chris King Threaded
Bottom Bracket: Shimano Cartridge Bearing
Handlebar: Answer Hyperlite
Shifters: Shimano XTR M900 w/ Grafton Perches
Front Derailleur: Paul 409
Rear Derailleur: Paul Power Glide
Brakes: Grafton Re-Entry levers, Speed Control cantilevers
Crankset: Grafton Speed Sticks, Shimano XTR 26=36-46t
Pedals: Shimano XT 737
Wheels: Ringle Super Bubba hubs, Mavic 217 rims
Tires: Ritchey Z-Max Hard Drive 1.95
QR: American Classic
Seatpost: Ringle Moby
Saddle: Selle Italia Flite
Grips: Scott AT
Cogs: SRP Titanium 7-speed
Bar-ends: Titanium (from Dave Wiens)


Amp B2 1003
Like many rear-suspension designs, AMP's B2 did not play well with cantilever rim brakes of the time. The off-angle cable pull eroded braking power, and soon-after, Leitner would develop his own disc brake system to put that issue to bed.


Horst's approach to creating the lightest possible bicycle was to begin with prototypes that were intentionally too weak to survive and then reinforce each aspect that failed during testing until the product evolved to its optimum strength-to-weight ratio. To that end, the B2 was crazy light for its time. At 23 pounds, it rivaled elite-level rigid XC bikes. Leitner's quest for the lightest possible suspension bike, however, would eventually become a liability.

The B2, with its F1 linkage fork, its twin down tubes, simple rear-suspension profile and bare-aluminum finish, was a complete concept at a time when most suspension designs still appeared to be college science projects. They handled well, and as advertised, the suspension did its job without interfering with the rider's pedaling action. When pushed hard, however, the B2 was too fragile to hold up under aggressive trail riders, and it was too flexible to convert pro-level cross country types over to the dark side.

The legacy of the B2 was living proof that it was possible to build a dual-suspension mountain bike at a competitive weight and with comparable pedaling performance of the generic '90s era hardtails. Horst continued to progress the design. Successive models had additional travel, linkage-driven shocks, bolt-on seat masts, and improved shock technology. Horst also developed an ingenious bonding technique, used to assemble both aluminum and carbon fiber sub-frames, many of which were sold under the Mercedes brand.

By the end of the 1990's, Amp Research halted its mountain bike manufacturing business with the B5. It was a beauty, featuring an aluminum main frame; a bonded-carbon, linkage-driven rear triangle; a 3.5-inch-travel F4 fork with carbon blades and dual dampers; and AMP's cable/hydraulic 4-piston disc brake system. I had one for a couple of years and, contrary to many reports, it was one of the most reliable bikes I owned in the '90s. But, it was the simple-looking B2 that still captures my imagination.

The B2 was the first lasting blow dealt to the cross-country hardtail and an example of the level of ingenuity that would be necessary for future designers to bring the dual-suspension mountain bike to where it is today. Ultimately, Horst Leitner's aptitude for invention and his courageous insistence to manufacture every key component turned out to be the downfall of the B-series bikes. Stranded without a source for replacement parts, relatively few rideable examples survive today.

Special thanks to the Vintage Mountain Bike Workshop, AMP Research and Motocross Action Magazine for archival images.


Must Read This Week
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
106737 views
British Mountain Biker Shot Dead Near Morzine by Hunter
94138 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
78680 views
$5 Raffle: Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
74601 views
First Ride: Scott Ransom 900 Tuned
45278 views
Video: How to Buy a Mountain Bike
44379 views
Video: Mass Carnage as Gee, Greg Callaghan & Loic Bruni Overtake Riders During Red Bull Foxhunt
42646 views
Tire Makers Co-Develop an Inflatable Bladder System to Prevent Flat Tires
40271 views

27 Comments

  • + 4
 I remember this bike, and it was a great design, but had a bad reputation for being flexy and unreliable (ie broken frames and the like). I think the only thing that maybe could or should have been added to the article is the fact that this design, the Horst link, is still one of the most prevalent designs for rear suspensions today. The short list I can think of manufacturers that use this design as follows:

Specialized
Norco
GT
Cannondale
Rocky Mountain
YT
Canyon
Transition
Felt
Scott
Knolly
Guerrilla Gravity
Cube
Radon
Mongoose

Pretty impressive for a design that was invented 25 years ago!
  • + 1
 You can add Jamis to the list....it was their Dakar design for a few years
  • + 3
 I had a Dagger FS frame that used the B2 technology. It was a noodle, but at the time I used it for everything from XC to DH and DS. I actually lose a pivot bolt and I just zip tied to together to finish the day, worked out just fine :-P
  • + 7
 Dont call it vintage its from my era
  • + 2
 Ha! I had one of these in '94/95'
Went from a Rockhopper to the Amp and whoa! Super plush! Wink
When it's all you know, and it's the best thing going, then at the time you're riding it you're on something special. And special it was. Really light, pivots wore out fast, fork was divey but at the time seemed plush, more plush than the Manitou (disintegrating rubber bumpers!). Of course the whole thing was noodley but I don't think we much cared or even thought about it back then. We just rode our bikes and had fun.
  • + 1
 Yeah I rode Amps (and a Dagger) all through the 90's. Some of the same big mountain epics I do today.

I rolled out my B5 last year and could barely ride it up the street - The stem was so long and the bike so spindly and sketchy. I can't believe we not only rode big epics but also tacked what we considered gnar on that thing.

The bike wasn't pristine by any means but I still sold it for $700 on ebay, I was surprised by that, even though it was one of the first bikes using carbon in the tubes and lots of other innovative stuff.
  • + 1
 I love these articles, and I love the "now THAT was a bike" series title. I always end up having an internal dialogue with the title--"Are you SURE that was a bike? Looks like some kind of 2-wheeled pterodactyl robot to me."
  • + 4
 water bottle mount too!!!
  • - 1
 Frame was a noodle, fork was useless on any kind descent, shock was non adjustable but its lack of travel masked the problems with the Horst link ... I had a B4 and it did not last too long, the pivots self-destruct, but it was light.

BTW: you can count on RC to say the smart thing: the idea that the angle of the rear pulling cable rubbed power from cantilever brakes on suspension bikes is really precious!
  • + 1
 Awesome article that makes me fondly remember the old days when it was a mystery if my bike would make it to the end of the ride without a major failure.
  • + 2
 What was the price for it back then and what would that number be today with inflation?
  • + 2
 He just criticized specialized for being uninnovative. Lawsuit coming in 3...2...1...
  • + 2
 I had only the fork in my hardtail. Cracked it twice!
  • + 1
 Hopefully I'm not alone in saying we've been waiting for this bike to be featured. Way ahead of its time.
  • + 1
 Front/rear brakes should be swapped. Smile Had Grafton brakes on my bike for a long time. Smile
  • + 1
 The B5 was my dreambike growing up. In an era of Y frames this bike was head and shoulders above the rest.
  • + 3
 But, who is Paul?
  • + 2
 Pauls Components. www.paulcomp.com
  • + 1
 Owner of the bike : )
  • + 1
 Paul is the rear derailleur.
  • + 1
 Oh wait I see it swings forward of the head tube. Interdasting.
  • + 1
 The B2 is a thing of beauty. True craftsmanship.
  • + 1
 Had one, great frame....shit forks!
  • + 1
 Anyone has a picture of the Devinci / AMP frameset?
  • + 1
 New bikes are so damn good.
  • + 1
 Looks great
  • + 1
 loved my z-max tires.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031585
Mobile Version of Website