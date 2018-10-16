Now THAT Was a Bike: 1993 AMP Research B2

Leitner had no problem with bucking tradition or arguing with unsympathetic press. His made-in-the USA ATK motorcycles had polarized both the media and top motocross racers against his off-center engineering solutions and alternative suspension concepts.



After weathering that storm, Leitner was unfettered by a fresh-faced mountain bike industry infatuated by cross-country racing and titanium hardtails, whose illuminati preached that rear suspension was a laughable folly. He aimed for the heart - to create a dual-suspension XC bike that could prove them wrong.



His engineering approach was unique in that he took nothing for granted. Simplicity was his religion. He challenged every aspect of traditional design to discover a better solution or a more effective way to manufacture it. For example: in place of a conventional shim stack and a mechanically-valved damping piston, his shock damping circuit used a $1.25 square-seal that shuffled back and forth over a series of holes to control rebound and compression flow.



The Build:

Stem: Ringle Zooka Quill

Headset: Chris King Threaded

Bottom Bracket: Shimano Cartridge Bearing

Handlebar: Answer Hyperlite

Shifters: Shimano XTR M900 w/ Grafton Perches

Front Derailleur : Paul 409

Rear Derailleur : Paul Power Glide

Brakes: Grafton Re-Entry levers, Speed Control cantilevers

Crankset : Grafton Speed Sticks, Shimano XTR 26=36-46t

Pedals : Shimano XT 737

Wheels: Ringle Super Bubba hubs, Mavic 217 rims

Tires: Ritchey Z-Max Hard Drive 1.95

QR: American Classic

Seatpost : Ringle Moby

Saddle : Selle Italia Flite

Grips: Scott AT

Cogs: SRP Titanium 7-speed

Bar-ends: Titanium (from Dave Wiens)