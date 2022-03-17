Now THAT Was a Bike: Giant ATX One DH

For me, yes, I believe so and I believe it was this bike, the Giant ATX One DH that did just that.



It was the bike I saw in the magazines, at races, in videos. It was the first bike I truly coveted and scrimped and saved to buy. It was the bike I did my first downhill race on. It was the bike that took me to my first podium as a junior. It was the bike that took me to my first win as a senior. It reliably navigated me through my progression as a racer and eventually allowed me to be promoted to the pro-elite ranks in the UK.



Over the four years of owning the ATX it made me realise there was nothing else I wanted to do with my life but ride and race bikes and it carved out the start of a ten-year race career which took me all over the world eventually leading me to New Zealand where I now call home. I have never stopped riding and racing and I have made this industry my career, now owning a bike shop and running grassroots DH races in Queenstown, NZ. Would I have got here without owning the Giant ATX One? Who knows, I like to think not and because of that it will always be a very special bike for me. What a bike.

— Paul Angus