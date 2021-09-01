Now THAT Was a Bike: John Tomac's Raleigh Signature

Sep 1, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

Bike Check
John Tomac's Raleigh Signature Retro Show and Shine Winner
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)


John Tomac’s Raleigh Signature
Frame: John Tomac’s Raleigh Signature
Fork: Rockshox Mag 20
Rims: Mavic 231 26"
Hubs: Shimano XTR M900
Tires: Tioga Psycho-k
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR M900
Cassette: Shimano XTR M900 8 speed 12-32
Brakes: Grafton Maglite
Shifters: Shimano XTR M900 (One piece) XTR Brake levers
Seatpost: Tioga Carbo Carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia Flight
Handlebar: Tioga FL 2000
Stem: Tioga T-Bone
Grips:ODI Tomac Attack
Size:19.5"

How could we not take a closer look at the Retro Show and Shine Winner's bike from the Malverns Classic? Mick, who won the event and is the custodian of this little bit of mountain bike history, didn't want the piece to be about himself but about the bike and I think that's fair. I did, however, want to thank him for all his help with the article and most importantly for taking such good care of such an important bike.

bigquotesJohn Tomac had the rare mix of being not only World Champ winning level fast, but exceptionally stylish amp; flamboyant on the bike. Yet off the bike, he was softly spoken, quiet without arrogance. I massively admire those traits. This is a very rare frame that I never dreamt I'd own. My unicorn. It's also exceptionally well made.Mick





With only 10 frames made, the John Tomac Raleigh Signature is a very rare bike. This is, in fact, is one of John's frames as the platform was for racers only and was never available to the general public. The frame itself is constructed using the similar manufacturing techniques to some modern brands with machined titanium lugs made by Merlin Titanium bonded to Easton carbon tubing. It truly is a thing of beauty. The frame has a 72.4deg head angle, 74deg seat tube. The bottom bracket is a press-fit paragon titanium grease guard bottom bracket for XC but was swapped to a Tioga 134mm Steel for DH as it needed 56T chainring clearance.

Group-set wise we find a Shimano XTR M900 fitted in a 8 x 3 with a 12-32 cassette in what would have been the XC setup. Along with the classic XTR groupset, there is a set of Shimano Deore XT SPD 737 pedals that look like they are still in full working order. The other obvious feature of the back of this bike is the Classic Tioga Disc Drive, a cutting-edge addition in 1991 when this bike was built up.




The cockpit is a full Tioga set up with a T-Bone stem to which a set of FL 2000 flat bars are mounted. These are only 580mm wide, which is tiny in comparison to today's handlebars.

Mounted to the bars is a set of XTR M900 brake and shifter combined levers. This series of components marked the birth of the XTR range for Shimano and was driven by the needs of racers at the time. In this case, the RAPIDFIRE PLUS shifter was an advancement on what Shimano had already done on their Deore XT range.

The Shimano levers operate a set of Grafton Maglite cantilever rim brakes, which to us now look terrifying but in 1991 these were cutting edge. Finishing off the cockpit is a classic set of ODI Tomac Attack grips that still have plenty of life in them despite their age.




Wheel wise, there are some classics here. The wheel size is of course 26" with some Mavic rims laced to Shimano XTR hubs: a classic combination. The stand-out feature for me on the front wheel is how shallow the rim is, yet another reminder of how far bikes have evolved since this beauty was at the top of the sport.

Out back, like we touched on before, we have the same Mavic 231 26" rims but this time laced up to the Legendary Tioga Disk Drive. This is not simply a cover for the spokes but instead the plastic and kevlar lattice system, known as geodesic webbing, was designed to be slightly compliant and offered some suspension and extra grip for the hardtails of the day. It also sounded pretty cool going along too. The Disc drive on the back of this bike is in amazing condition considering it's been ridden hard by one of the greatest riders in history.



Suspension is handled by RockShox and a set of Mag 20s. The lowers of the fork legs bear one or two battle scars from the racing they have seen - this is a bike that has some battle stories. It's interesting to see that even this early there were some adjustments on the fork crown for the damping but even the most featherweight of modern xc forks look like a downhill fork in comparison to these Mag 20s. It's amazing how well John Tomac rode given the era in which he was riding and the technology he had available!

Lastly, the bike is finished off with a Tioga Carbo seat post and a Selle Italia saddle.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Now That Was A Bike


38 Comments

  • 20 0
 I can still hear that back wheel.
  • 2 0
 Always at least one guy that would show up to the local XC races with one of those. Always knew when they were close to you.
  • 5 0
 I love how this isn't restored. It is just all original and used by the legend that Tomac was. We really are fortunate to see the evolution of the mountain bike. The experimentation with various materials and construction has brought us to the present where nearly every mountain bike available is a joy to ride.
  • 2 0
 Agree. Truly a "time capsule."
  • 6 0
 So cool! Although I have to admit it's really hard to look at bikes of this era and not be overwhelmed by how rickety they are.
  • 10 3
 Machined titanium lugs and carbon tubes is not additive manufacturing.
  • 4 0
 "Shimano Deore XT SPD 737 pedals that look like they are still in full working order" I've got a pair of those somewhere, I'm pretty sure they'll still be in working order even after the apocalypse!
  • 2 0
 You can't kill those pedals or or the original 636's (red DH ones). Truly "Nukeproof"
  • 2 0
 Still have a pair in working order. And also the cleats that went with them.
  • 3 0
 love these old bikes! was at ride meetup last night and one of the riders, post-ride, pulled a '92 Stumpjumper off his rack that was just recently fully restored (with all of the original parts), it was quiet the conversation piece.
  • 5 0
 Yes, this was the only bike that really stood above the rest during that era. Maybe more beautiful now than then.
  • 5 0
 Ibis Bow-Ti enters the chat.
  • 1 0
 @alexsin: ^^^ yes! I've always wanted to see one of these in person
  • 3 0
 I like that the winner was picked for what it was and how it was loved instead of how flawless each and every component was made to look.
  • 4 0
 Of course those XT SPDs are in full working order, those cannot be killed, they will last well beyond the end of time.
  • 2 0
 Tioga is like the lancia of the cycling world. They were everywhere and dominated the sport, and now They are gone. Very sad... hopefully They return. And I hope, this for Lancia and Tioga!
  • 1 0
 They are still alive:

www.tiogausa.com/glide-g3.html

Bring us the Tioga Psycho K in butter color, I am sure it would be an instant hit:

www.retro-mtb.de/retro-fahrradteile/felgen-reifen/tioga-psycho-k-amber-oder-butterscotch
  • 1 0
 I worked at Raleigh (Derby Cycle) back in 93-96 and then again in 98-02 when they had bought Diamondback..in Kent WA. We had a factory that bonded (glued) the frames together and a warehouse/paint/assembly all in house. Appx 150 employees worked there building appx 400/500 bikes per day. We had a model shop that all the prototype bikes or next years samples would be stored, as well as some classic memorabilia. We had one of these Tomacnesium's Ti/Carbon/Tioga bikes all built up and it was I believe the one Jonny T raced to win the Grundig World Cup finals with, hanging in this shop, still with # plate on a the euro dirt. And unfortunately, once we closed the factory, some disgruntled workers who still had keys to the shop took this bike (as well as a bunch of stuff like tools/spoke cutter/threader etc..I remember being bummed as that bike belonged in a museum, and it's great to see one of these in pristine condition and in all it's glory. Jonny T and now his son Eli are just so so amazing!
  • 1 0
 Had a disc drive, they where awesome! Sounded like thunder an gave ample rear end grip. But! MTB's where way more ground based back then, pretty useless nowerdays with how much time we spend wheels off the ground!
  • 3 0
 30 years later, Atherton bikes is putting Titanium lugs to Carbon tubes. What goes around, comes around.
  • 1 0
 I am fascinated by this bike as much now as I was first time around when Tomac was like a miniature version of God to me.
How did the owner come to possess this bike, I have to ask?
  • 3 0
 Not additive manufacturing, unless adding a weld bead counts
  • 2 0
 The Tomacnium! This bike and some of the Kleins were the bikeporn of my childhood.
  • 1 0
 1992 Tioga Components Video Catalog w John Tomac, Greg Herbold, Tioga Tension Disc: www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1hvGmyuKys
  • 1 0
 Another video with Greg Herbold and his Tioga Tension Disc: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ptku1Uz-IOg There is also a Tioga Tension Disc FB group: www.facebook.com/TiogaDisk
  • 1 0
 still drooling, I'm 20 again, I loved that bike,Tomac ruled at his time no question! His son is on the same path ;-)
  • 2 0
 I would argue that it still is a bike
  • 3 0
 Manitou fork please
  • 1 0
 As someone who's been a fan of Tomac (and now Tomacs) since the '80s when he started on Mongoose...my pants are tight.
  • 1 0
 This was state of the art at one time....
  • 1 0
 Beauty- that XTR still drips
  • 1 0
 Imagine winning money for having a sweet bike...
  • 1 0
 Wish I still had my hammer pads to pull off the look.
  • 1 0
 My wrists hurt just looking at it! Bloody lovely tho!
  • 1 0
 Love these new gravel bikes.
  • 1 0
 And drop bars
  • 3 4
 man bikes were total shit
  • 1 0
 yes and no

Post a Comment



