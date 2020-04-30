Now THAT Was a Bike: Psycle Werks Wild Hare

Apr 30, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

2001 Psycle Werks Wild Hare
Now THAT Was a Bike
Psycle Werks Wild Hare
Photography by Andy Vathis


Psycle Werks was a Southern California company that first entered the mountain bike world by machining swingarm yokes, bottom bracket pivots, and other suspension parts before they began building complete frames, like the Wild Hare. With 26" wheels and between 4"-4.5" of travel, the aluminum Wild Hare was designed for XC / trail riding, and weighed in the low- to mid 20 lbs, depending on the build.

The bike featured here was owned by Vincent Damphousse. Damphousse was captain for the Montreal Canadiens and led them to a Stanley Cup in 1993 before being traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he acquired the bike in 2000 or 2001 from a neighbor in Los Gatos that had built the bike up and then was unable to ride it due to an injury.

He's had the bike ever since and it has largely stayed the same, other than new tires and a new chain or two. Andy Vathis was able to track him down to get these photos as he's still an avid bike rider and a regular at a local Montreal bike shop.

The frame is complete with funky late 90 s early 2000 s branding.



The Wild Hare had two mounts for the shock on the swing-link that allowed riders to tune the bike for longer, more supple travel or shorter, more efficient travel. There are reinforcements at every frame junction, and it was by no means the lightest XC bike out there. A medium-size frame featured a 23.5" long top tube along with a tall head tube. Geometry was was fairly typical for the time, with a 71-degree head angle and 73-degree seat angle. Chainstays were 17.25" (438mm) long which was at that time considered progressive, offering up lots of straight line and high-speed stability.

Referencing an old MBA review out of the print archives, the Wild Hare's prowess came on the descents and in a straight line but, according to riders, it struggled to be quick in the steering department due to its long wheelbase. The bike managed technical and chundery sections of trail well.



2001 Psycle Werks Wild Hare Details

• Intended use: XC / trail
• Wheel size: 26"
• Continental Mountain King (modern)
• Fork/Travel: Marzocchi Bomber Coil - 5" travel
• Shock/Travel: Fox Vanilla RC, Eibach coil, 4.5" travel
• Brakes: Avid Arch Rival 50
• Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 3 x 9
• Wheels: Mavic F519, XTR Hubs
• Cockpit: Titec
Reviewers said, "As a cross country racer, it would not be inspirational, but as a trail bike, its stability through the rough stuff made it easy to struggle up steep singletracks. Out of the saddle, the Wild Hare's longish rear stays allowed the rear tire to spin if its pilot wasn't vigilant about weighting the back of the bike. In or out of the saddle, the Wild Hare would stay straight as an arrow when climbing fire road ascents."

Riders built the bike up in a number of different configurations depending on their intentions. The coil shock provided a better ride due to its small bump sensitivity and overall performance than the Cane Creek AD-10 air shock, which some riders used. The air shock did prove to be a good option for XC racers concerned with weight who would air the shock up to its maximum pressure to help with the efficiency of the bike.

2001 Psycle Werks - Lower linkage

2001 Psycle Werks
Hand built in Laguna Hills California.
Hand built in Laguna Hills, CA.

2001 Psycle Werks Wild Hare

2001 Psycle Werks
So sick to find an Eibach branded spring.
A Mountain Speed spring on a Fox Vanilla RC shock. Mountain Speed eventually changed owners and became MRP in the early 2000s.

A look at the classic Marzocchi Bomber fork.
The classic Marzocchi Bomber fork.

Details of the Bomber CR.
The top down look at the Marzocchi fork. The stanchions seem to be independently adjustable from left to right..
Oil and coil in each leg, with preload and rebound adjustments at the top.

2001 Psycle Werks
Shimano's XTR drivetrain with three rings up front.

It s a full XTR setup down to the front derailleur.
2001 Psycle Werks
Front to back XTR.

2001 Psycle Werks - XTR Shifters
Shimano XTR Triple ring crank.

Beautifully machined brake levers.

Titec bull horns to go with the 620mm bars and carbon seat post.
Titec bull horns to go with the 620mm bars and carbon seat post.
A look at the rear triangle s bridge.
A brake booster for maximum stopping power and minimal flex.

Avid Arch Rival 50 Brake Arches for the ultimate V-brake experience minus the Magura hydrolics . Apparently these had more modulation that the disc brakes offered at the time.
Avid Arch Rival 50 Brake Arches.
Avid Arch Rival 50 brakes provided the ultimate V-brake experience. These brakes had more modulation and arguably better performance than the disc brakes offered at the time.

Shimano XTR hubs front and back.
XTR hubs front and back.

2001 Psycle Werks
The Shimano XTR hubs are laced to Mavic F519 rims.
The Shimano XTR hubs are laced to Mavic F519 rims.

2001 Psycle Werks Wild Hare


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Now That Was A Bike Trail Bikes Psycle Werks Psycle Werks Wild Hare


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: XC World Championships Cancelled]
112814 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
81268 views
Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel
67154 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Roval's Support Our Shops Program]
66238 views
Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One
64390 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
57165 views
Nukeproof Releases a Limited Short Travel, Lightweight Edition of the Reactor
44374 views
PYGA's New Carbon Trail Bike - Handmade in South Africa
42485 views

17 Comments

  • 6 0
 The arch in the avid arch rival v brakes is not stiffener or booster at all. Just a gimmicky way of keeping the brake pads moving parallel like xtr v brakes. Funny as I just installed arch rival v brakes on my kids bike last week.
  • 2 0
 Yeah brake boosters were solid, these have the pivot in the middle. Brake booster was solid to stop the fleys fkexing The arch on these supposedly helped with modulation, by keeping them aligned Dunno if it worked but they were great brakes in the day
  • 2 0
 came here to say the same thing. not a brake booster
  • 4 0
 I worked there one summer back in the day! Those little dots in the rabbit feet under the “US Crafted” decal were such a PITA as they’d always get stuck on the transfer paper.

Fun fact: the AD-10 was spec’d on the “SL” model. Other weight savings features were Ti pivots and a polished (rather than powdercoated) frame. Yeah, vs. the coil shock, I’d say the air shock was most of your weight savings there.
  • 5 0
 That’ll always be my favorite version of the XTR logo. So clean.
  • 3 0
 Those XTR components still give me the horn
  • 2 0
 Head angle = seat angle. BB height = wheel diameter. Cogs in front = rear cogs/2 or 3. Brakes = F@@#kin scary. I am old enough to remember when I would have lusted after this bike after an MTB action test. Shame on me.
  • 1 0
 My Ventana MPFS had the same kind of linkage joints, just bolts in plastic "self-greasing" bushings. A nightmare. Those were the days Wink .
  • 2 0
 The pivots were exactly the same because the machine shop that made Psycle Werks also machined parts for Ventana at one point in time.
  • 2 1
 "Wild Hare would stay straight as an arrow when climbing fire road ascents".
That's the first thing I look for in a bike these days. That fire road tracking.
  • 2 0
 Those avids don't have a brake booster The extra arm is to keep the pads aligned I had some on my 99 kona muni mula
  • 1 0
 I used to see tons of those bikes on the trails in Aliso Canyon (Laguna Beach) back in the day.
  • 2 0
 Pretty cool it is Vincent’s bike!! That guy is an awesome hockey player.
  • 1 0
 Sweet, to get here we had to go there, I prefer here but spent many years there. Ah, progression.
  • 1 0
 Guy Carbonneau was Captain that year.
  • 1 0
 Can’t believe we rode those brakes as the norm
  • 1 0
 That's a sweet ride!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009705
Mobile Version of Website