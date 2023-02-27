Now That's a Ride - Ben Hildred Completes Double Everest

Feb 27, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Mountain biking is a personal practice, and I'm not saying everyone should go and compare their weekend's effort to this, but for those that are looking to be inspired Ben Hildred's 33 hours of moving time double Everest should suffice.

Climbing to the Ben Lomond Saddle 17 and a half times, through and above Queenstown's bike park aboard his trail bike is quite the feat.

The final total of 17,925 m of climbing over 277.5 km (that's 58,808 feet and 172.5 miles) makes for shocking reading. Let alone the 25,000 odd calories burned...

You can read an interview we did with Ben last year, and stay tuned as we'll hopefully be able to catch up with him about his latest effort in the coming weeks.

You can check out the activity on Strava here.

Posted In:
Stories Ben Hildred


14 Comments

  • 16 0
 What the actual
  • 5 0
 Christ! If I do 3300 ft (1000m cuz I'm Canuk) I'm mighty proud and it's a very big day! That is freaking crazy.
  • 4 0
 Filed under just because you can doesn't mean you should. But holy crap!
  • 3 0
 This is insane! The 25,000 Calories is the unbelievable variable. How on earth do you replenish that just to keep on going?
  • 2 0
 I asked Ben on IG what he ate. He said - “ Vegan diet, nuts, dried mango, salty crisps haha lots!”.
  • 3 0
 What a beast.
  • 2 0
 Right on
  • 1 0
 How many potatoes consumed per lap?
  • 1 0
 Love that guy, what a legend!
  • 1 0
 one melted climb ring later holy actual god though what an acheivement
Below threshold threads are hidden





