Now That's a Ride - Ben Hildred Completes Double Everest

Mountain biking is a personal practice, and I'm not saying everyone should go and compare their weekend's effort to this, but for those that are looking to be inspired Ben Hildred's 33 hours of moving time double Everest should suffice.
Climbing to the Ben Lomond Saddle 17 and a half times, through and above Queenstown's bike park aboard his trail bike is quite the feat.
The final total of 17,925 m of climbing over 277.5 km (that's 58,808 feet and 172.5 miles) makes for shocking reading. Let alone the 25,000 odd calories burned...
You can read an interview we did
with Ben last year
You can check out the activity on Strava
.
14 Comments
Does anyone care about this stuff or am I being more cynical than Henry?
He picked something harder to do than the latest attention starved social media star wannabe and completed it. Someone will "one up" him soon.