VIDEOS

Video: South Wales Pinner Nikki Whiles Rips His Home Turf

Aug 2, 2018
by Matthew Davies  
NOW THEN ft. Nikki Whiles

by blackveinmedia
Views: 456    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Filming for new edit Now Then
NOW
THEN

South Wales is packed full of trails, many of which have been featured in various edits & films but, for this video, Good friend Nikki Whiles and I planned to capture some fresh tracks. The plan was to head out as Local as possible to Nikki's home in Llantrisant, South Wales and in one day's shooting, capture what its like to head out from the house with Nikki Whiles.

Filming for new edit Now Then


Name: Nikki Whiles

Age: 30

Living in: South Wales, UK

3 Favourite things: Tea, Backwheeling and big beats


Filming for new edit Now Then
Filming for new edit Now Then
Dinner Anyone? Table is set.


Filming for new edit Now Then
Nikki isn't shy of some media himself, carrying the latest triple camera smartphone and a Nikon DSLR to get that perfect shot or capture a new 'wheelie Wednesday' for Instagram. Check him out @nikki_whiles

Filming for new edit Now Then







Video,Photos & Words by Matthew Davies (@BLACKVEINMEDIA)


THANKS FOR WATCHING, HOPE YOU ENJOYED


Must Read This Week
Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon
111411 views
There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash
80712 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?
80634 views
3 Bike Checks from the European Continental Enduro Series - Les Orres 2018
65135 views
Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New 'Caps Lock' Video is a Banger
41859 views
DH & XC World Champs Teams Announced
37296 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
35715 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' Is Sublime
34924 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Yes!!!!!! @nikston-1 sick riding mate! @blackveinmedia
  • + 1
 Loved this !
  • + 1
 Yeah Yanto!!!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026472
Mobile Version of Website