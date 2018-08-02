Video: South Wales Pinner Nikki Whiles Rips His Home Turf





Name: Nikki Whiles



Age: 30



Living in: South Wales, UK



3 Favourite things: Tea, Backwheeling and big beats





Dinner Anyone? Table is set.

Nikki isn't shy of some media himself, carrying the latest triple camera smartphone and a Nikon DSLR to get that perfect shot or capture a new 'wheelie Wednesday' for Instagram. Check him out @nikki_whiles













Video,Photos & Words by Matthew Davies (@BLACKVEINMEDIA)





South Wales is packed full of trails, many of which have been featured in various edits & films but, for this video, Good friend Nikki Whiles and I planned to capture some fresh tracks. The plan was to head out as Local as possible to Nikki's home in Llantrisant, South Wales and in one day's shooting, capture what its like to head out from the house with Nikki Whiles.