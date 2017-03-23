The Alternative 12-Speed Drivetrain? - Taipei Cycle Show











Now8 is an Austrian component company who offer bits and pieces for nearly every inch of your bike, from brake pads to quick-release skewers that weigh as much as a sheet of paper to colorful shifter housing to handlebar mounts for your Garmin that have a built-in shock absorber. Yeah, you read that last one correctly. They also have a wide range of cassettes in their catalog and are showing off a new 12-speed block for mountain bike use, as well a matching shifter.



I doubt that SRAM or Shimano are shaking in their boots, but options are never a bad thing, even if they're from a relatively obscure European brand.











The 11-48 spread 12-speed cassette is split into two separate pieces, with the four largest cogs being manufactured out of aluminum and the eight smaller cogs being steel pieces that are attached to a composite spider. The two halves lock into each other, and an aluminum lockring tightens the whole thing down onto a Shimano-style freehub body. Now8 didn't have a weight or price for me - the cassette won't be available for awhile - but their 11-speed cassettes come in at around 400-grams, so the new 12-speed block will probably only weigh a smidge more.











A 12-speed cassette requires a 12-speed shifter, of course, and Now8 has their own dual-action shifter for the job. It's a two-paddle setup, but the release paddle can be pushed or pulled to get the job done, each way offering a single release per push. The massive gear indicator looks like it's made specifically for the visually impaired, and its clunky feel has nothing on the competition, but it's an option. There was no derailleur to be seen.





