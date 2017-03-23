FIRST LOOK

The Alternative 12-Speed Drivetrain? - Taipei Cycle Show

Mar 23, 2017
by Mike Levy  
2017 Taipei Cycle Show


Taipei Cycle Show


Now8 is an Austrian component company who offer bits and pieces for nearly every inch of your bike, from brake pads to quick-release skewers that weigh as much as a sheet of paper to colorful shifter housing to handlebar mounts for your Garmin that have a built-in shock absorber. Yeah, you read that last one correctly. They also have a wide range of cassettes in their catalog and are showing off a new 12-speed block for mountain bike use, as well a matching shifter.

I doubt that SRAM or Shimano are shaking in their boots, but options are never a bad thing, even if they're from a relatively obscure European brand.


Taipei Cycle Show
Taipei Cycle Show


The 11-48 spread 12-speed cassette is split into two separate pieces, with the four largest cogs being manufactured out of aluminum and the eight smaller cogs being steel pieces that are attached to a composite spider. The two halves lock into each other, and an aluminum lockring tightens the whole thing down onto a Shimano-style freehub body. Now8 didn't have a weight or price for me - the cassette won't be available for awhile - but their 11-speed cassettes come in at around 400-grams, so the new 12-speed block will probably only weigh a smidge more.


Taipei Cycle Show


A 12-speed cassette requires a 12-speed shifter, of course, and Now8 has their own dual-action shifter for the job. It's a two-paddle setup, but the release paddle can be pushed or pulled to get the job done, each way offering a single release per push. The massive gear indicator looks like it's made specifically for the visually impaired, and its clunky feel has nothing on the competition, but it's an option. There was no derailleur to be seen.


Taipei Cycle Show


Going from propulsion to stopping, Now8 also has the trick-looking DB1 disc brake in their booth - I'm not sure anyone told them about Avid's DB1 brake. Now8's DB1 looks to be lightweight, stripped down stopper that offers no adjustment besides a hex key reach adjust screw, and the system uses mineral oil and can be had with either 160mm or 180mm rotors.




Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
86285 views
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out - Taipei Cycle Show
65453 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
57268 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
53781 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
49616 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
47387 views
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires? - Taipei Cycle Show
46197 views
The Long Ride with Ryan Nyquist - Video
38566 views

15 Comments

  • + 9
 Can't wait to the 13 speeds cassette....
  • + 3
 I cant wait for people to realise they are being soft riding 10-50 and only need 11-32 again
  • + 2
 @rrsport: funny you say that, because I'm about to order an ultegra 11-32 to replace my xt 11-40
  • + 2
 @jaame: You the real MVP!
  • + 1
 @rrsport: shhhh all this 15 speed BS makes 1x10 set ups dirt cheap. Or 1x9 for that matter.
  • + 1
 Feeling really far behind with my 1 x 1 setup...
  • + 1
 @jwestenhoff: I think 2x10 26-34 front, 11-32 rear is where its at! I've been running only a rear shifter with a NW up front, and manually shifting in the rare extreme circumstance for the front ring. Does great. Road derailleur too. (SRAM RIVAL). Just works better with my single pivot compared to everything else I've run for some reason.
  • + 2
 You can hate, but more competition in the market is only good. Its frankly robbery that Sram can charge $1500 for a group set and we will just fork over our cash.
  • + 2
 I can't wrap my head around why you'd want your hydraulic hose pointing almost directly away from your handlebars? Am I just seeing that wrong?
  • + 1
 It looks closer to a 45 degree angle to me.
  • + 1
 So, 12 speed cassette with a shifter that shifts like shite and for their brake they stole Maguras design and Avid's name. Sweet.
  • + 2
 "Yeah, I knew I was pinning it when that instrumentation cluster read 12th gear".
  • + 2
 From looking at the shifter and brakes, they might be selling to alot of Walmart or Target bike companies....
  • + 1
 Order now! available from all major retailers*

*Only available from AliExpress and Alibaba
  • + 1
 I just tried to Google now8 and couldn't find anything bike related. Kinda strange.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035848
Mobile Version of Website