NS Announces Details for E-Fine eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: NS Bikes

NS Bikes E-Fine main features



• Wheel size: 29'/27,5'

• Sizes : S, M, L

• New integrated Shimano battery

• Tough alloy frame with double pass welds

• Progressive geometry

• 170 front/ 160 rear travel for E-Fine 1

• 150 front/150 rear travel for E-Fine 2



NS E-Fine 1 is equipped with the powerful Shimano EP2 motor and integrated 630Wh battery

Sam Reynolds shreds his customized Efine bike

NS E-Fine1

SPECIFICATIONS E-FINE 1

Frame:

Sizes:

Motor:

Cycle computer:

Assist switch:

Battery:

Rear shock:

Forks:

Headset:

Stem:

Grips:

Seatpost:

Saddle:

Front brake:

Rear brake:

Rims:

Spokes:

Front hub:

Rear hub:

Tires front / rear:

Crankset:

Bottom bracket:

Chain:

Derailleur:

Shifters:

Cassette:

Weight (kg):

RRP:

NS E-Fine2

SPECIFICATIONS E-FINE 2

Frame:

Sizes:

Motor:

Cycle computer:

Assist switch:

Battery:

Rear shock:

Forks:

Headset:

Stem:

Handlebar:

Grips:

Seatpost:

Saddle:

Front brake:

Rear brake:

Rims:

Spokes:

Front hub:

Rear hub:

Tires front / rear:

Crankset:

Bottom bracket:

Chain:

Derailleur:

Shifters:

Cassette:

Weight (kg):

RRP:

The expansive NS Bikes family tree was recently struck by lightning, and a new electrified model grew from that bolt of energy. We named it E-fine, following the grain of our Define models with their gravity geo that’s poised to party or race all day long.This full-powered branch didn’t sprout simply because every other bike company now has an electric arm. Over the years, we have tested a lot of e-bikes without finding one that truly stole our team’s heart. It took us a while to figure out what kind of e-bike we wanted. We ask ourselves what truly makes an e-bike great? If we put the motor aside for a moment, it all comes down to the geometry and suspension, and these are the main points that we focused on.With a hydroformed aluminum frame that tidies cables under the downtube just like our other bikes, this mixed-wheel machine keeps maintenance times to a minimum. At NS we appreciate options as much as you do, and our E-fine 1 bikes will come with a 170mm fork and a 160mm rear axle path, powered by the tried and trusted Shimano EP8 motor and the brand’s long-lasting 630 Wh battery. On the second step of our electric podium, the E-fine 2 model offers a 160mm fork followed by 150mm of rear-wheel travel that’s propelled by a Shimano E7000 unit and matching 504 Wh battery.We know precisely how an NS bike should feel on the trail and have worked hard to maintain those high expectations with this latest electrified offering. The Efine’s added heft and power require a nuanced suspension tune to give the pilot maximum comfort in the trickiest trail situations. Both of these long-travel sleds were carefully designed to provide the support and comfort that riders have come to expect from our bikes, leaving the Efine every bit as fun to shred as our purely muscle-powered models.Countless hours were spent testing and perfecting each angle of the Efine frame, culminating in a geometry we’re proud to share with our customers. Efine1 frames are cut in three sizes to fit as many riders as possible, with a small stretching its reach to 425mm, 450mm for a medium, and 480mm on the size large bike. The head tube angle leans back to a cool 63.8° for the steepest descents, while the 75.2° effective seat tube angle provides a nice perch to climb back up for more. Outback, a set of 455mm chainstays balance the frame and provide a stable platform for speed.One branch down on the family tree, reach measurements for the slightly shorter travel Efine2 are 430, 456, and 484mm respectively. The bike’s head tube is a touch steeper to suit its all-arounder intentions at 64.1°, and the seat tube also leans forward a skosh to 75.6°. The 27.5” rear tire is flanked by the same 455mm chainstays on either side. Bottom brackets on the Efine1 and 2 drop the rider’s weight just where we want it, with a 345mm height on the 160mm frame and 343mm between the BB and the dirt for the 150mm sled. We went with 160mm crank arms on all sizes of the Efine1, and 165mm cranks on the Efine2 to minimize pedal strikes while keeping the pilot’s pounds as low as possible.We made sure to hang all of the electric-ready components off these two builds, preparing them for long adventures and low maintenance. A RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select keeps the rear wheel running smoothly on the Efine1, led by a Zeb Charger R 29 fork under the handlebar. The bike’s burly stature is slowed by a set of Magura MT7 brakes and 203mm rotors, and that power grips the ground with a pair of Maxxis Assegai tires in their Double Down casing and Max Grip tread. Moving forward, each of E-fine1 drivetrain bits come from the reliable Shimano Deore 12-speed line, selected for maximum durability.To save a few pennies while maintaining a quality build spec, Efine2 shifts with Shimano’s Deore 11-speed drivetrain and slows down via a set of Deore 4-piston brakes. An X-Fusion HC3 coil takes care of rear-end impacts and RockShox 35 Gold RL fork manages the mayhem up front.A size medium Efine1 tips the scale at 22.5 Kg while the Efine2 weighs 24.5 Kg in the same size. Both models will be available in April with retail pricing set at (€ 7599) for the Efine1 and (€6299) for the Efine2. Check more on NS BIKES websiteNS Bikes E-fine AL w/ 160mm travel, AL6061-T6 + AL6066-T6, custom hydroformed tubes, Shimano ep8 drive unit, integrated Shimano battery hight-capacityS, M, LShimano EP8Shimano SC-E5003Shimano SC-E5003Shimano BT - E8036, Capacity 17.5 (Ah) / 630 (Wh)Rock Shox Super Deluxe Coil Select, Trunnion 205x62,5Rock Shox ZEB Charger R 29,E-MTB, 15x110mm Boost, 1.5 tapered steerer tube, 44mm offsetNS Bikes custom tapered IS42/IS52 reach adjustable offset cups (+/-10mm), sealed bearingNS Bikes Quantum Lite 45mm, 35Handlebar: NS Bikes 800mm, 38mm rise, 35NS Bikes Hold Fast supersoftX-Fusion Manic internal S:125, M:150, L: 170mm, 31,6mmWTB Volt Medium CromolyMagura MT7, 203mmMagura MT7, 203mmNS Enigma Rock 29” front, NS Enigma Rock 27,5” rear, 32h, tubeless readySpokes w/14mm nipplesNS Bikes Rotary 110x15mm Boost (sealed bearings)NS Bikes Rotary Cassette 148x12mm Boost (sealed bearings)Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip 3C DD TR 29x2.50 / Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip 3C DD TR 27.5x2.50Shimano FC-EM600 160mm 36tShimano Steps Ep8Shimano Deore CN-M6100, 12spdShimano Deore RD-M6100, 12spdShimano Deore SL-M6100, Rapidfire Plus, 12spdShimano CS-MZ800, 11-51t 12spd23*€ 7 499NS Bikes E-fine AL w/ 150mm travel, AL6061-T6 + AL6066-T6, custom hydroformed tubes, Shimano Steps E7000 system 504WH integrated Shimano batteryS, M, LShimano EP8 Shimano Steps E7000Shimano SC-E5000Shimano SC-E5000Shimano BT - E8035-L, Capacity 14 (Ah) / 504 (Wh)X-FUSION H3C Trunnion 205x62,5, spring: 350 lbs/inRock Shox 35 GOLD RL CROWN ADJUST 29, DEBONAIR 160MM travel E-MTB ,15x110mm Boost, 1.5 tapered steerer tube, 44mm offsetNS Bikes custom tapered IS42/IS52 reach adjustable offset cups (+/-10mm), sealed bearingNS Bikes Quantum Lite 45mm, 35NS Bikes 800mm, 38mm rise, 35NS Bikes Hold Fast supersoftX-Fusion Manic internal S:125, M:150, L: 170mm, 31,6mmWTB Volt Medium Steel SLShimano Deore MT420 4 piston, 203mmShimano Deore MT420 4 piston, 203mmOctane One Solar 29” front, Octane One Solar 27.5” rear, 32h, tubeless readySpokes w/14mm nipplesNS Bikes 110x15mm Boost (sealed bearings)NS Bikes 148x12mm Boost (sealed bearings)Schwalbe big betty BikePark 29x2.4" / Schwalbe big betty BikePark 27.5x2.4"Shimano Shimano FC-E8000, 165mm, 38tShimano Steps E7000KMC e11 Silver , 11spdShimano Deore RD-M5100, 11spdShimano Deore SL-M5100-R, 11spdSun Race CSMS7 , 11-46t, 11spd25*€ 5 999