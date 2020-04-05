NS Bikes Launch Carbon 'Synonym' Range of Downcountry and Trail Bikes

„This bike can climb anything that you can walk up! The setup with the Fox 34 is mind-blowing. It begs you to go full gas and jump on every occasion. The bike is light and responsive that our local trails felt like one giant pump track. The lockout feature on the handlebars, despite being questioned by some, makes it possible to pump the hell out of any roller that pops out. I think I prefer this TR version to the 100mm RC. For sure it’s more of an all-round machine, made for ‚normals’ like me. The geometry is something else, I have to emphasise this - I rode down all the drops and technical descents as easily as I normally do on my 160 travel enduro rig.” Tom - freerider