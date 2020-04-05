NS Bikes Launch Carbon 'Synonym' Range of Downcountry and Trail Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: NS Bikes
What? NS making an XC bike? Yes, that’s no joke, despite not many people expecting it to happen (even within our organization). But before any of you try to crucify us, let’s clear things out. This is not a regular XC bike. It’s much more than that. How it all started?
First, let us explain why we have decided to make our mark in the world of cross-country. We always keep our eyes in the backs of our heads and we try not close ourselves in only a few biking genres. Our team consists of people who come from diverse biking communities – from flatland BMX-ers to semi-pro roadies. This is why there’s a lot of crossovers in designing our bikes: dirt jump genes in our trail hardtails, our gravel bikes derive a lot of soul from MTBs, and our enduro bikes are built to match the DH standards.
A few years ago there was a major shift in the XC races character. They became shorter, more intense, technically demanding and most importantly – more fun to watch and ride! No wonder in 2018 XC events audience passed the DH races viewers number for the first time in history! Many of us started to look at it with more interest. Finding and developing local XC loops and racing local events started to be the thing. For some of us, it was getting back to our roots.
|Szymon Kobylinski, NS founder and CEO on his Santa Cruz Heckler in 1999. Times when we used this kind of bikes to race XC, DH, jump on trails etc. But where the helmet at, bro?
It was really rad, however, there was one missing link – a proper bike. Being used to long, low and slack enduro and trail bikes, it felt quite odd to be forced to fight for your life on the steep, short donkeys – and that’s what the XC bikes generally are (or were). So there was no choice for us, but to get in the beloved DIY mode. That’s how we started the development of Synonym.The Synonym of...
We started making first assumptions, research among both XC and enduro riders. The main limiting factor of the traditional cross-country bikes was their descending capabilities. Let’s face it – it’s hard to descend anything fairly sketchy on a bike with geometry closer to a road rather than an enduro bike. Naturally, skills are a big factor, but the bicycle is just as important. So in terms of the “downhill side of the bike,” we took what’s best from our experience in building enduro and DH machines.
Synonym lines drawn by George Dabrowski designer of award-winning Rondo bikes and co-funder of Antidote.
This resulted in using values such as: 67 deg head tube angle, 445-520mm reach (S to XL), 438mm chainstays and wheelbase range from 1159 to 1251mm (S to XL). This hasn’t been seen on the XC scene, ever. The Synonym is unbeatable in its category when it comes to going downhill, but climbing is also a thing in cross-country and couldn’t be overlooked. Here comes the 77 deg seat tube angle mixed with the long front end, which actually puts the rider more over the bike’s center. This really aids climbing steep sections.
|“I had no time to get used to the bike, I just adjusted the saddle and we immediately hit the local XC loop. I kept looking down to check where the motor is. Seriously. This thing absolutely flies uphill. I just couldn't believe it. I won’t even mention what happens on the downhills, but it’s the steep climbs that blew my mind.” - Lukas, XC racer / Enduro rider.
Some may say that such a long bike will be hard to corner on. So were people saying about the 29-ers when they were introduced. Now please name 26” or 27,5” bikes in the World Cup circuit. Unless you’re riding down a staircase as your main trail, you will not feel a major difference in cornering capabilities of Synonym comparing to shorter bicycles. This is our recipe for a radical cross-country/down-country bike. Yes, we’ve used this term despite knowing how much it will trigger some of you. But, hey, we simply think that even this term sums up the character of this bike really neatly. In our view, this bike actually is a Synonym of down-country. When 100 is not enough
One of the few things that we didn’t change when you compare Synonym to other XC fullies is the 100/100mm suspension travel length. For some, this may simply be not enough. There was one, simple solution – get a bigger fork and shock. Putting beefier 120 mm fork and rear shock with more travel transformed the RC (race) into TR (trail) version of Synonym. The geometry changed a bit – head tube and seat tube angles slackened to 66 deg and 76 deg respectively and the BB went up by 7mm which. All that, combined with a higher cockpit, put the rider in a more upright and comfortable position and make the bike unbeatable on flowy, rolling trails. The TR is responsive, lightweight and really easy to air. It’s kind of a missing link between the XC and “big” trail bikes. Can you still race it? Sure, and it may even be a better choice if you take part in XC Marathons or MTB stage races in demanding terrain.
|„This bike can climb anything that you can walk up! The setup with the Fox 34 is mind-blowing. It begs you to go full gas and jump on every occasion. The bike is light and responsive that our local trails felt like one giant pump track. The lockout feature on the handlebars, despite being questioned by some, makes it possible to pump the hell out of any roller that pops out. I think I prefer this TR version to the 100mm RC. For sure it’s more of an all-round machine, made for ‚normals’ like me. The geometry is something else, I have to emphasise this - I rode down all the drops and technical descents as easily as I normally do on my 160 travel enduro rig.” Tom - freerider
Geometry: Synonym RC vs Synonym TRWhat’s in the package?
Both RC and TR come in two specification options and price points. The top tier TR1 and RC1 are equipped with Fox Factory suspension and X01 Eagle drivetrain from SRAM (including carbon cranksets). RC1 has also got a lightweight 100mm carbon dropper post from Kind Shock, whereas the TR1 uses Fox Transfer. Both roll on our own lightweight, alloy wheelset with wide, tubeless-ready rims (weighing 1520g). The “level two” versions use Fox Performance suspension, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, X-Fusion Manic dropper posts and wheels laced on WTB ST Light i25 rims and NS straight pull hubs. Specs and prices below.
Synonym RC1
• Frame: NS Synonym, superlite carbon fibre w/ 100mm travel
• Fork: Fox Factory 32 Step Cast Float FIT4, 100mm travel
• Shock: Fox Factory Float DPS
• Brakes: Sram Level TLM
• Crankset: Truvativ X1 Carbon DUB 34t
• Drivetrain: Sram X01 Eagle
• Dropper post: KS LEV Ci Carbon
• Wheelset: NS Enigma Lite 29"
• Tires: Maxxis Ikon 2.2 TR / Recon Race 2.25 EXO/TR
• Weight: 10.5 kg / 23.15 lbs
• MSRP: $6999/€6999
• More: Full spec
Synonym RC2
• Frame: NS Synonym, superlite carbon fibre w/ 100mm travel
• Fork: Fox Performance 32 Step Cast Float Grip, 100mm travel
• Shock: Fox Performance Elite Float DPS
• Brakes: Sram Level TL
• Crankset: Truvativ STYLO 7K DUB 34t
• Drivetrain: Sram GX Eagle
• Dropper post: X-Fusion Manic
• Wheelset: WTB ST Light i25 / NS Rotary straight pull hubs
• Tires: Maxxis Ikon 2.2 TR / Recon Race 2.25 EXO/TR
• Weight: 11.4kg / 25.35 lbs
• MSRP: $4799/€4799
• More: Full spec
Synonym TR1
• Frame: NS Synonym, superlite carbon fibre w/ 120mm travel
• Fork: Fox Factory 34 Step Cast Float FIT4, 120mm travel
• Shock: Fox Factory Float DPS
• Brakes: Sram Level TL
• Crankset: Truvativ X1 Carbon DUB 34t
• Drivetrain: Sram X01 Eagle
• Dropper post: Fox Transfer Performance Elite
• Wheelset: NS Enigma Lite 29"
• Tires: Maxxis Recon 2.4WT EXO/TR / Maxxis Ikon 2.35 EXO/TR
• Weight: 11.8 kg / 26 lbs
• MSRP: $5999/€5999
• More: Full spec
Synonym TR2
• Frame: NS Synonym, superlite carbon fibre w/ 120mm travel
• Fork: Fox Performance 34 Step Cast Float Grip, 100mm travel
• Shock: Fox Performance Elite Float DPS
• Brakes: Sram Level T
• Crankset: Truvativ STYLO 7K DUB 34t
• Drivetrain: Sram GX Eagle
• Dropper post: X-Fusion Manic
• Wheelset: WTB ST Light i25 / NS Rotary straight pull hubs
• Tires: Maxxis Recon 2.4WT EXO/TR / Maxxis Ikon 2.35 EXO/TR
• Weight: 12.4 kg / 27.34 lbs
• MSRP: $4699/€4699
• More: Full spec
Photos: Piotr Staron
/ Charlie Mitchel/
2 Comments
Post a Comment