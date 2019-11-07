NS Bikes Launches Carbon 'Define' Platform with Adjustable Geometry

PRESS RELEASE: NS Bikes
After the successful romance with 29” wheels resulting with the birth of the Snabb 150 and Snabb 130 - our first big wheel full-suspension rigs - we had to take another step and “carbonize” them. After almost two years of development, including intensive field tests done by our riders Rob Williams and Slawek Lukasik on the EWS courses, we can proudly announce that the Define is here.
The bike comes in two travel options
: trail 130 (140mm front / 130 mm rear travel) and enduro 150 (160mm front / 155mm rear travel). Both bikes have the cutting-edge geometry - with reach up to 490/500mm in L size, head tube angle as slack as 65.5/64.5 degrees and effective seat tube angle as steep as 77/76 degrees. This makes the Defines super stable on the roughest descents at any speed, but also allow the rider to pedal-up even the steepest climbs (if the power is there).Frame features
There are a few frame cool features, that makes the bike stand out from other constructions on the market.
First goes the adjustable geometry
. Like our downhill machine - the Fuzz - the Define also allows you to change the reach by +/- 10mm thanks to the offset headset cups. The rider can fine-tune his/her position, without having to change, for example, the stem length or saddle’s horizontal position.
The Define also allows to raise the BB height
from stock settings by 5mm thanks to the adjustable shock mount. You can even transform the bike’s characteristics completely by swapping both rear shock and its mount. This move allows you to change the rear wheel travel from 130 to 155 mm (or vice versa)! That makes the Define practically 2 bikes in one! Yes, you still need another set of suspension, but not more than that. (Note: different lengths of shock mounts available separately).
Finally the hybrid external/internal cable routing
. The special channel let the cables blend in the down tube elegantly and yet gives the user super-easy access to cables - anytime, anywhere. Safecracker skills not needed anymore, to get them through the tricky internal routing channels. Suspension design
The Define range use the same suspension as Snabb range, tried-and-true Horst Link design. A good amount of anti-squat resists squatting when pedalling. Here's what Pinkbike editors once wrote about this suspension "There is so little pedal-induced bobbing at play here, that it sort of boggles the mind!"
. As you go deeper into travel the anti-squat drops off in a linear fashion which provides better suspension action in rougher terrain. Progressive leverage curve with slightly regressive end pair well with an air shock providing excellent support in the middle of the stroke and bottom-out resistance. Consistent Anti-rise throughout the full travel range was applied to achieve the best compromise between keeping the geometry of the bike balanced under braking, but at the same time keeping the suspension active under braking.Leverage ratioAnti-squatAnti-riseSpecifications
NS Bikes Define comes in 2 specification and price levels in both enduro and trail versions:
Define 150 1
• Fox Factory 36 Float FIT4 fork
• Fox Factory Float DPX2 rear shock
• SRAM X01 1x12 drivetrain
• SRAM GUIDE RS / RAM G2 RSC brakes (brake depending on production date)
• NS Licence Carbon 35 handlebar
• Fox Transfer Performance Elite dropper post
• Truvativ Descendant Carbon DUB 32t crankset
• MSRP: €6199, $6199
Define 150 2 (2 colourways)
• Fox Performance 36 Float Grip fork
• Fox Performance Float DPX rear shock
• 160/155 front/rear travel
• SRAM GX Eagle 1x12 drivetrain
• Sram Guide T / RE brakes (brake depending on production date)
• X-Fusion Manic dropper post
• Truvativ Descendant DUB 32t crankset
• MSRP: €4499, $4499
Define 130 1
• Fox Factory 34 Float FIT4
• Fox Factory Float DPS
• 140/130 front/rear travel
• SRAM X01 Eagle 1x12 drivetrain
• SRAM GUIDE RS / RAM G2 RSC brakes (brake depending on production date)
• Fox Transfer Performance Elite dropper post
• Truvativ Descendant Carbon DUB 32t crankset
• MSRP: €5999, $5999
More info about specific Define models can be found on our website.
Define 130 2 (2 colourways)
• Fox Performance 34 Float Grip
• Fox Performance Float DPS
• 140/130 front/rear travel
• SRAM GX 1x12 drivetrain
• Sram Guide T / RE brakes (brake depending on production date)
• X-Fusion Manic dropper post
• Truvativ Descendant DUB 32t crankset
• MSRP: €4299, $4299
8 Comments
Yes, successful... snabs are destroying dampers. Multiple problems with leaking after month of riding...
www.mtbbeds.com/accommodation/finale-ligure/riders-week-finale-ligure-villa-arcelli
Post a Comment