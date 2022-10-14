NS Bikes Shows Off Szymon Godziek's Custom Fuzz for Red Bull Rampage

PRESS RELEASE: NS Bikes
We were all waiting for it the whole year! Every single year Red Bull Rampage is not only the showcase of the insane lines and tricks, but also a great gallery of custom bikes. We took that opportunity to create a unique design and setup for Szymon Godziek. Here is what have we come up with!
The detailed specification of this special bike is as follow:
Frame: NS Bikes Fuzz Mullet 27.5” /26” 180mm
Rear Shock: Ohlins TTX 22M Spring 605lbs
Front Fork: Ohlins DH 38 M.1
Brakes: Hope Tech 4 V4
Brake Discs: Hope V4 203mm Vented
Crankset: Hope Evo 165mm
Sprocket: Hope 36T
Chain guide: Hope SGC
BB: Hope 30mm Threaded
Pedals: NS Bikes Radiance
Chain tensioner: Reverse Colab
Chain: Sram XX1
Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 305 27,5” / 26”
Tires: Front Continental Xynotal 27,2 x 2,4” Rear Continental Baron 26 x 2,5”
Stem: Hope Direct Mount
Handlebar: NS Bikes
Seatpost: Reverse Nico Vink
Saddle: Reverse Nico Vink
Seat Clamp: Hope
Grips: NS Bikes Hold Fast
Weight: 14,89kg
Colors like electrified
We've spent quite some time debating with Szymon how and what he feels like riding a 27.5 FUZZ in the crazy Utah hills. We were discussing tricks, riding style, and speed he's looking for in his runs and what makes him the most confident on the step downs, rotations etc. We all ended up with an agreement to try to build a unique set-up merging together the 27.5" front end with the old school 26" rear end. The aim of such a transformation of the bike was to receive a shorter wheelbase and a rear end of the bike which affects the most the spinning factor.
This was a game-changer for Szymon.
After a couple of tests and different setups, we have agreed on the final one adding also the 2.0-degree headset angle, to make the bikehandling even more radical.
The bike is equipped with polished alloy and violet Hope Tech parts like brakes, crankarms, stem, or seatpost. This also matches perfectly with the colorful Industry Nine wheels with Continental Tires.
Oil rub NS pedals match perfectly to violet Hope parts
Speaking about the wheels, it's worth mentioning those are not stock ones. They are also designed and built specifically for this particular bike. We have chosen a couple of spoke colors to fit not only the Hope parts, but also the colors used in the frame design. We love it!
Despite the bike had been visualized by Aleksander from NS Bikes Design Department, without those two the bike couldn't be finalized. Painted from scratch by Dreamworkers, build-up and fine-tuned by ThirtyThree Bicycle Studio- great job guys!
Designed, painted and built in Poland.
Credit: Photos made by Wolis
