NS Bikes Shows Off Szymon Godziek's Custom Fuzz for Red Bull Rampage

The final product.

PRESS RELEASE: NS Bikes

Colors like electrified

Headsets provided by Works Components

Oil rub NS pedals match perfectly to violet Hope parts

Designed, painted and built in Poland.

We were all waiting for it the whole year! Every single year Red Bull Rampage is not only the showcase of the insane lines and tricks, but also a great gallery of custom bikes. We took that opportunity to create a unique design and setup for Szymon Godziek. Here is what have we come up with!The detailed specification of this special bike is as follow:Frame: NS Bikes Fuzz Mullet 27.5” /26” 180mmRear Shock: Ohlins TTX 22M Spring 605lbsFront Fork: Ohlins DH 38 M.1Brakes: Hope Tech 4 V4Brake Discs: Hope V4 203mm VentedCrankset: Hope Evo 165mmSprocket: Hope 36TChain guide: Hope SGCBB: Hope 30mm ThreadedPedals: NS Bikes RadianceChain tensioner: Reverse ColabChain: Sram XX1Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 305 27,5” / 26”Tires: Front Continental Xynotal 27,2 x 2,4” Rear Continental Baron 26 x 2,5”Stem: Hope Direct MountHandlebar: NS BikesSeatpost: Reverse Nico VinkSaddle: Reverse Nico VinkSeat Clamp: HopeGrips: NS Bikes Hold FastWeight: 14,89kgWe've spent quite some time debating with Szymon how and what he feels like riding a 27.5 FUZZ in the crazy Utah hills. We were discussing tricks, riding style, and speed he's looking for in his runs and what makes him the most confident on the step downs, rotations etc. We all ended up with an agreement to try to build a unique set-up merging together the 27.5" front end with the old school 26" rear end. The aim of such a transformation of the bike was to receive a shorter wheelbase and a rear end of the bike which affects the most the spinning factor.This was a game-changer for Szymon.After a couple of tests and different setups, we have agreed on the final one adding also the 2.0-degree headset angle, to make the bikehandling even more radical.The bike is equipped with polished alloy and violet Hope Tech parts like brakes, crankarms, stem, or seatpost. This also matches perfectly with the colorful Industry Nine wheels with Continental Tires.Speaking about the wheels, it's worth mentioning those are not stock ones. They are also designed and built specifically for this particular bike. We have chosen a couple of spoke colors to fit not only the Hope parts, but also the colors used in the frame design. We love it!Despite the bike had been visualized by Aleksander from NS Bikes Design Department, without those two the bike couldn't be finalized. Painted from scratch by Dreamworkers, build-up and fine-tuned by ThirtyThree Bicycle Studio- great job guys!Credit: Photos made by Wolis