Review: NS Bikes Synonym TR1 - Not Your Typical XC Bike

Feb 3, 2020
by David Arthur  

REVIEW
NS Bikes Synonym TR1
Reviewed by David Arthur

NS Bikes isn’t a company synonymous with cross-country, but its new Synonym represents a serious investment into the category and illustrates the growth of a brand that started out making handlebars for freeride bikes.

The Synonym is an XC rig that comes in two flavours: the RC, short for race, packs 100mm of travel, while the TR on test here, short for trail, boosts travel to 120mm for a bit more shredding capability if you’re not into pulling on spandex and pinning on a number.
NS Bikes Synonym TR1

Travel: 120mm f/r
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Carbon main frame and swingarm
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: L w/o pedals 27.01 lb (12.2kg)
Price: €5,999
More info: www.nsbikes.com

Both bikes share a smart carbon frame and swingarm, par for the course on XC bikes, but it’s the geometry that sets this bike apart. Borrowing heavily from its burlier bikes, this is an XC rig with geometry that lives up to the oft used progressive tag and is enough to embarrass many longer travel trail bikes.

There are four complete builds available in the range. The top of the range TR1 model here costs €5,999 and is specced with a SRAM Eagle X01/GX groupset, Level TL brakes with 180mm disc rotors, NS wheels with Maxxis Recon/Ikon tyres, a Fox Transfer 150mm dropper, and a Fox 34 StepCast fork and Float DPS shock both linked to a remote handlebar lockout lever. The TR also gets a shorter stem, wider riser bar and wider tires.

bigquotesThis is truly a trail rider’s XC bike. No longer do you have to tippy-toe down trails; instead, the geometry and suspension let you give it the beans as hard as you can on the descents and keep the lead you gained on the climb to get there. More than anything, it’s a bike that just lets you rip and have fun, at speed, just about everywhere. David Arthur


NS Bikes Synonym




NS Bikes Synonym


Construction and Features

At the heart of the Synonym is a full carbon fiber main frame and swingarm with the same mold used for both the RC and TR; the only difference is that a higher-end carbon layup is used for the RC to shed a bit of weight for a claimed frame weight of 1,900g. The TR, as it’s built to take more abuse, weighs a claimed 2,050g, which is still damn light.

Frame weight has been kept low by omitting a seatstay pivot and instead using flex into the flattened tube profile. A short rocker linkage drives the vertically mounted shock with oodles of space for a big water bottle, with high and low positions, and spare tubes and tools strapped to the frame.

The frame has been optimised for 1x drivetrains as is common these days. All cables and the rear brake hose are internally routed, though the latter does pop out of the down tube and kink around the bottom of the shock and into the end of the chainstay, which looks a little convoluted but presented no issues during riding. There’s a 1.5” tapered head tube up front and Boost axle spacing out back.



NS Bikes Synonym


NS Bikes Synonym
Full carbon and internal routing.
NS Bikes Synonym
The hub cleaner is a throwback to the 90s.


Geometry & Sizing

NS Bikes Synonym TR1

Progressive is the keyword here and I really do mean it, NS Bikes hasn’t pulled any punches in penning geometry that is longer than many trail and enduro bikes.

There are four sizes to choose from with the size large pictured here weighing in with a mammoth (for a XC bike) 491mm reach and slack head angle (again, for a XC bike) of 66-degrees. The seat angle is reasonably steep at 76-degrees while the wheelbase is 1232mm and the 438mm chainstays are the same across the size range.

The RC version is even longer! Due to a 20mm shorter fork it has a longer reach of 500mm and the angles steepen to 67-degrees and 77-degrees for the head and seat tube angles respectively.


SYNONYM TR1

by davidarthur
Views: 115    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Suspension Design

The suspension has been designed to provide a bike that pedals very efficiently with a progressive leverage ratio and regressive end. The anti-squat is above 100% throughout most of the travel, sitting at 124% at sag in the lowest gear, dropping to 117% in a middle gear. This is aimed at ensuring there is minimal unwanted suspension movement when pedalling but also, according to NS Bikes, to provide active suspension that helps on technical climbs.

The lockout lever has been integral to the Synonym, as the company explains: “For riders coming from the classic enduro/trail scene the remote switch on the bars may seem like something that just adds clutter to the cockpit, but actually our core test riders swear by it. Once you get used to it, switching the suspension on and off becomes something like a sixth sense - kind of like lowering or raising the dropper post.”

The RC and TR models share the same suspension design and shock, but the stroke is longer on the latter to deliver that extra 20mm of wheel travel. The TR uses a 165x42.5 shock paired with a Fox 34 StepCast fork, compared to 165x37.5 with a Fox 32 for the RC bike.

Both bikes employ a remote push-to-unlock lever which activates both fork and shock simultaneously for more efficient pedalling when you need it on the climbs. But as you can see from the pictures, the result is a lot of extra cabling in front of the handlebars. Good job most of it is routed inside the frame.


Specifications

Specifications
Price $5999
Travel 120mm
Rear Shock Fox Factory Float DPS
Fork Fox Factory 34 Step Cast Float FIT4, 120mm travel
Cassette Sram XG-1275, 10-50t 12 speed
Crankarms Truvativ X1 Carbon DUB 170mm 34t (XL size 175mm)
Bottom Bracket Sram DUB Press Fit BB92
Rear Derailleur Sram X01 Eagle type 3 12spd
Chain Sram, 12 spd
Shifter Pods Sram GX Eagle, 12spd
Handlebar NS Licence Carbon Mini Rise Lite 31.8, 760mm, 15mm rise
Stem Synonym Trail 31.8 (S: 50, M, L & XL: 60mm), angle +5°
Grips NS Hold Fast supersoft
Brakes Sram Level TL
Wheelset NS Enigma Lite 29", 32h, tubeless ready
Hubs NS Rotary Straight Pull Cassette 148x12mm Boost (sealed bearings)
Rim NS Enigma Lite 29", 32h, tubeless ready
Tires Maxxis Recon 2.4WT EXO/TR / Maxxis Ikon 2.35 EXO/TR
Seat Octane One Crit, Ti-Alloy rails
Seatpost Fox Transfer Performance Elite S: 120mm, M, L, XL: 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



NS Bikes Synonym








NS Bikes Synonym
RIDING THE
NS Bikes Synonym TR1

Test Bike Setup

Getting the Synonym ready to ride was relatively easy, really, with a little tinkering to the suspension required once I had dialled in the right amount of sag for my weight. The rear suspension was set at 25% sag and the fork was set to the recommended settings from Fox.

I changed two things, the front tire just to give a bit more front-end traction in the currently muddy trail conditions, and experimented with 35 and 50mm stems instead of the 60mm stock stem, which I found to be a little long given the reach of the bike. Testing took place at all my usual go-to trail spots, leaning towards hillier rides and racking up 4 and 5 hours at a time, with a mix of rooty trails and loads of mud peppered with the occasional rock; fairly typical UK trail fodder.

Merida Big Trail
David Arthur // Technical Editor
Age: 39
Location: Gloucestershire, UK
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 150 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @davidjarthur

NS Bikes Synonym

Climbing

The one thing that all bikes with XC in their description must be able to do is climb fast and efficiently, and the NS Bikes Synonym does not disappoint. It’s not the fastest bike I’ve tested on my local climbs, but it sure does haul ass when you’re battling gravity. Smooth fireroads are dispatched as effortlessly as is possible without a 250W motor between your legs. There’s minimal movement from the shock in open mode, with the lockout lever useful on very smooth trails or if you’re raging out of the saddle.

If you’re not trying to squeeze out every ounce of efficiency, there’s adequate anti-squat in the suspension that it’s very stable in the fully open mode. On more technical climbs the Synonym lets you monster over any root and rocks in your path, with ample traction even from the stock Maxxis tires. I did, however, find some very tight uphill switchbacks that required some of my best trial bike skills (I have none) to get around without stalling or dabbing, but it was fine in all other cornering situations.

It is long compared to most other XC bikes on the market and those I’ve tested in the last year, but I never felt intimidated or swamped by the reach and with a shorter stem, the position and fit are one of comfort. Weight distribution is good, with your position putting you forward of the bottom bracket and keeping weight on the front wheel, helping to keep it glued to the ground on steep climbs.

The Synonym feels more muted than shorter and steeper XC bikes, which is to be expected given the geometry differences. It’s not quite as flighty or edgy perhaps, which can lull you into writing it off as a ponderous bike, but that calmness makes it ideal for long-distance marathon rides when you’re going at 80% rather than eyeballs out 100% XC racing. This is where I gelled with the bike, plotting a long route that was going to see me out in the saddle for most of the available daylight. If I ever do Cape Epic again, this would be an ideal bike because it’s got that relaxed feeling about it.

But it is bloomin’ fast when you really open up the tanks and do your best gurning.

NS Bikes Synonym

Descending

Did somebody say downcountry? This is more than just a pumped-up XC bike, and it fully lives up to the trail designation. It’s more than just able to get down steep and techy descents without scaring the living daylights out of you like so many traditional XC race bikes; you can truly rip up the corners as if you were on a longer travel trail bike. For the rider that values speed across all terrain and wants to enjoy the descents, and has some big marathon rides planned, it’s a damn good choice.

The geometry gives you immense confidence. There's no teetering down techy trails looking for the chicken line - instead, you can cash in your climbing tokens for a wild and thrilling ride down the hill. The Synonym feels perfectly balanced and you’re able to put the Fox 34 precisely where you want it, pointing and shooting around or over obstacles with enough nimbleness to ensure it’s a lively ride.

As you might expect, the Synonym’s geometry does entice you into hitting lines harder and faster, and there is a limit to what you can get away with when you’ve only got 120mm suspension travel. But the suspension copes with the hard stuff, absorbing the chunky landings extremely well with no harsh bottom out, and the frame and Fox 34 fork are stiff enough to ensure it delivers a precise feeling ride. I had no ‘oh shit I’m in out of my depth’ moments as I have done on more conservative XC bikes. There’s ample grip from the tires when it’s dry or mildly moist, but you might want to swap in a burlier front tire if you are going to ride in the mud or wring it hard on the technical trails.

Dropper posts are integral to longer travel bikes, but they’re starting to appear on top-level XC racer bikes, and in this trail tune it’s something I appreciated, with a 150mm dropper on the large and XL sizes. I’m indifferent to the remote lockout, I appreciate it’s a requirement on a XC race bike, but I feel this trail focused bike could have done away with the lockout lever and its mess of cables and relied on the excellent suspension in all situations. It would then avoid the annoyance of accidentally tapping the lockout lever when you reach for the dropper lever directly above it just as you’re dropping into a steep chute.

NS Bikes set out to create a XC bike that would bring all their experience with bigger trail and enduro bikes to create a XC and lightweight trail bike that could descend better than anything else out there, and they have succeeded. From groomed trail center fodder where it’s smooth and precise to natural rooty tracks where it can show a clean pair of heels to most other XC bikes, it’s a very accomplished bike. Impressive for the company’s first stab at a XC bike.

NS Bikes Synonym




Mondraker F-Podium RR
NS Bikes Synonym
NS Bikes Synonym TR


How does it compare?

Modern XC bikes are transforming from previously steep and short geometry to increasingly progressive numbers and angles. Of the bikes I’ve ridden in the past year or two, the Mondraker F-Podium RR, the racier version of the Downcountry edition put through the Field Test recently, is a good comparison. It’s not quite an apples to apples comparison (the Podium comes in a trail build as well), but it’s close enough to draw some interesting differences.

When it comes to raw speed, the Mondraker streaks ahead. It’s much lighter, which pays dividends on the climbs, while the shorter reach and steeper head angle provide a bike that handles much more sharply. It feels more like an XC race bike designed for the sole task of going flat out everywhere. In comparison, the Synonym isn’t quite as light so climbing progress is dented, and the geometry gives a much calmer persona which pays you back on the steep techy stuff, where it can leave the Mondraker in a cloud of dust. Both bikes are extraordinarily good compared to what was available 5-10 years ago and shows XC bikes are going in the right direction.


NS Bikes Synonym

NS Bikes Synonym
NS Bikes Synonym


Technical Report

Maxxis Tires: Tires on XC bikes are very much course and condition dependent and for the majority of my riding on muddy trails the Rekon/Ikon pairing worked well, though I did chuck on a beefier front tire when the trails got gloopy just to keep the front wheel going where I wanted it on steeper trails.

SRAM Eagle Drivetrain: The price isn’t cheap, so the X01 Eagle rear derailleur looks good, but look closer and you find money-saving in the GX shifter and XG-1275 cassette. Granted they worked just fine with crisp gear changes and reliability.

Fox Suspension: The upgrade to the 34 StepCast fork with its 120mm travel is a clear indication of the sort of riding the bike is intended for, and performance is excellent. It’s easy to set up, smooth and controlled throughout and pairs well with the Fox rear shock. Both can be locked out at the same time but it’s something I rarely used.


Pros

+ Geometry
+ Feels like a short travel trail bike
Cons

- Remote lockout
- Not the lightest in this category
- Seat tube could be shorter for longer droppers/shorter legged riders





Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesCall it downcountry, call it the evolution of the cross-country bike, the Synonym TR1 is highly capable bike going down steep and techy trails and properly rapid up the climbs, with handling that lets you enjoy every sort of trail. I’m a big fan of short travel bikes for their efficient pedalling and low weight, but I don’t want to be stumped on the descents. By taking the geometry to such extremes and wrapping it up with a light, stiff and clean looking carbon frame and mostly on-point equipment, the Synonym TR proves that short travel bikes can be as much fun as bigger bikes when the trail gets steep and techy. Swap the tires and shorten the stem and it’s huge fun. David Arthur






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes XC Bikes NS Bikes


  • 3 0
 Do we now have subcategories of categories? Just when mountain biking was divisive enough!

xC race
xC xc
xC trail
Downcountry xc
Downcountry downcountry
Downcountry trail
Trail xc
Trail trail
Trail enduro
..............
  • 2 0
 If it's 66HA 120 travel 29er that's what it is. Why out every bike into a pigeonhole when you almost need as many pigeon holes as bikes!
  • 1 0
 The Norco Optic really has opened the door...
  • 1 0
 great looking bike !
  • 1 2
 This bike is sick.

