As all good things come to an end, after 10 incredible years, and after announcing his world cup retirement Mick Hannah won't be riding for the NS Bikes UR Team anymore. A big thank you Mr Sik Mik for the past 10 years, it's been incredible. It’s been a crazy journey and we're proud of what we've been able to achieve together, overcoming challenges, sticking together while also having a good time and a lot of podiums. Best of luck for the future, we will always throw a no hander here and there for you Mick!
|I'd like to thank Fabien and Magalie along with the whole UR Team for an amazing 10 years. They have stuck by me and supported me through some great times and also some hard times. It was a really hard time for me when we started this partnership and Fabien believed in me. It hasn't always been easy, but I am very thankful for these last 10 years. We've achieved some great results, but more importantly pushed through and came back from some deep lows. There's a time for everything and it's now time to part ways. It has been an incredible journey and it feels sad to be making this change. The World Cup circuit is a special place and I have made life long friends who often feel more like family.
I am excited for what's next though and it's been great to feel genuine support from the team in this decision. It also makes me happy to see how strong the team is looking for 2022 and beyond! The dream lives on! Special thanks to my sister Tracey and to Jon Stout also to all the sponsors that supported us for 8 years, I will always be grateful for that. Thanks for everything! I am eternally grateful to everyone involved! Dream Ride Share!—Mick Hannah
|It was an honor to have supported Mick for the last 10 years with the help of so many hard-working people from sponsors, staff, friends and families around the world. When we started working together we both had huge challenges facing us and it feels incredible looking back that together we have been able to conquer those challenges one after another throughout the year.
It’s not easy to retire from racing your heart out at the world cup for 20 years so when Mick told me about his new opportunities, it was a no brainer to support him making this change towards a different challenge that will be best for him. In the end, we had an incredible time without regret so the whole team and myself will always be Sik Mik fans!—Fabien Cousinie, Team Owner
