I'd like to thank Fabien and Magalie along with the whole UR Team for an amazing 10 years. They have stuck by me and supported me through some great times and also some hard times. It was a really hard time for me when we started this partnership and Fabien believed in me. It hasn't always been easy, but I am very thankful for these last 10 years. We've achieved some great results, but more importantly pushed through and came back from some deep lows. There's a time for everything and it's now time to part ways. It has been an incredible journey and it feels sad to be making this change. The World Cup circuit is a special place and I have made life long friends who often feel more like family.



I am excited for what's next though and it's been great to feel genuine support from the team in this decision. It also makes me happy to see how strong the team is looking for 2022 and beyond! The dream lives on! Special thanks to my sister Tracey and to Jon Stout also to all the sponsors that supported us for 8 years, I will always be grateful for that. Thanks for everything! I am eternally grateful to everyone involved! Dream Ride Share! — Mick Hannah