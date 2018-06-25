PRESS RELEASES

NSMBA Embraces Building Diversity in the Mountain Bike Community

Jun 25, 2018
by North Shore  

Trails for All - Hands Photo by Devan Francis
PRESS RELEASE: The North Shore Mountain Bike Association

The North Shore Mountain Bike Association’s vision - Trails for All, Trails Forever - is powerful. We lean upon it in our day-to-day decision making and it guides us in times of uncertainty. When we reflect on “Trails for All”, the phrase goes far beyond considering the offering of trails in the network. It also encompasses all ages, abilities, ethnicities, sexual orientations and identities, along with recognizing that the land we recreate and work on is the unceded territory of the Tsleil-Waututh, Musqueam and Squamish Nations, who have been working and living on this land since time immemorial. All should feel welcome in the trail community.

While the core of what we do is to build, maintain and advocate for trails, as an organization that serves and represents many we have the responsibility to continually lead in a direction towards an inclusive and welcoming network for everyone. Mountain biking culture has evolved greatly since its inception with more and more voices bringing new perspectives and experiences to the sport. However, there are still voices that remain underrepresented in our community, so we are educating ourselves on the inequalities that exist and taking active steps to create the change we want to see. Those of us who use the trails, live in Metro Vancouver and ride a mountain bike are very privileged to do so. By acknowledging this privilege and understanding how we as an association can support the inclusion of diversity we will learn and grow together so that everyone feels they have a space on the trails.

The bicycle has always been a vehicle for change and what we do and say while recreating, even if it seems insignificant in the grand scheme of things, has an impact and will change the world. We encourage you to start by having these conversations at home, with people you trust and can lean on. Read through and digest the list of online resources we have provided, engage with us in this conversation online, and get curious about how you can start to shift the culture of mountain biking and contribute positively to the inclusivity of our community.

During this next phase, we may not always say the right thing as we practice our pronouns and learn how to communicate and act in an inclusive way. We will facilitate opportunities and discussion in our community on becoming a more diverse and inclusive one. We will not be able to do this alone and encourage local riding groups, bike shops and businesses to get involved in this conversation knowing we are here to support. We recognize that the goal will be an ever moving post, but a goal worth striving towards. We invite you to give us feedback and support us on this journey. We invite you to share your experiences, ideas, suggestions and stories as we open up this dialogue to support Trails for All, Trails Forever!

All are welcome - let’s ride!

Christine Reid & the NSMBA Board of Directors

The North Shore Mountain Bike Association is a non-profit charitable organization who sees value in building a diverse and inclusive community. Positive change both on and off the trails starts with a conversation in the greater community. The NSMBA’s statement can also be found on our website, along with a list of resources: http://nsmba.ca/trailsforall/



11 Comments

  • + 9
 Ugh.

Let me say that again: UUUUUUGH.

Here too? Here in my beloved sport of mountain biking? This sh*t?

"However, there are still voices that remain underrepresented in our community, so we are educating ourselves on the inequalities that exist and taking active steps to create the change we want to see". Come now, let us strive to be inclusive, sure. But the notion that there needs to be 'a voice from every community' included in the scene is tired. People are not Pokemon characters to collect and show off ffs. Mountain biking already does an EXCELLENT job of bringing people together, it always has. This 'pronoun practicing' can f*ck right off. Take this nonsense elsewhere, please.
  • + 1
 I bet this is an excellent way for NSMBA to qualify additional grants and funding.
  • + 2
 I'm not sure about you guys, but for at least the first year that I meet a person on the trial I only ever really know them by the bike they ride anyway. My phone is littered with "Doug Fuel EX", "Joe Following" and "Dan Yeti"'s because the important part is that you ride. I'm not sure I even recognise half of these people when they're off their bikes.

Nobody gives a shit about your skin colour or pronouns, we care that you ride a bike and then we're probably gonna identify you by the bike you ride, not your sexuality.
  • + 6
 The biggest problem I see on a day-to-day basis in regards to diversity on the trails is restricted access due to economic inequality. "Practicing your pronouns" doesn't do squat to give the poor access to such a wonderful outdoor activity.
  • + 1
 It's a shame (but not surprising....) that a bunch of people who don't even live in this country feel the need to shit on the initiative. I read it as the start of a change of thinking and are inviting people to get involved in the process. The work done in Carcross YK for example shows that this shift is a good thing with the local First Nations being involved in the development of trails. Similar work is in progress in Lillooet BC. But hey! A bunch of white dudes are saying that everything is OK so it must be! Wink
  • + 1
 Recreational Cycling has always been the realm of the affluent. and for a multitude of reasons, particularity in North america, affluent is also synonymous with White... Why don't so many of these sports attract diverse minorities? Why don't poor kids get into Yachting? If your are marginalized and you cant afford rent or food, its hard to imagine how you are going to get into cycling at any level, and sustain it.
  • + 1
 I like how the dog was the most divers set of hands they could find for this picture.
  • - 3
 In the tech industry, "embracing diversity" means punishing those who don't all think exactly the same, giving some priority over others, and trying to engineer peoples lives.

It is so sad as I see my oldest daughter starting to ride a bike, knowing that if current trends continue womens sports will cease to exist.
  • + 6
 I have seen attempts at forced diversity at work several times. It’s not always healthy. Willingness to include all is one thing. Diversifying just to do it is another.
  • + 2
 Careful bro... you sound like what the SJWs refer to as a "bigot"
  • - 3
 This is fantastic! Great work NSMBA. Proud to be a member.

Post a Comment



