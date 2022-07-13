Rocky Mountain Introduces MX Mount for Altitude and Altitude Powerplay

Jul 13, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  

We're excited to introduce the MX Mount for our Altitude and Altitude Powerplay platforms, which allows for a quick and easy conversion to a mixed wheel size setup while maintaining similar geometry to the stock platforms. The MX Mount is available for purchase for $136 USD on www.bikes.com and is compatible with all Altitude Carbon 29" models, and Altitude Powerplay Carbon 29" models.

The MX Mount

Altitude 29

The Altitude combines decades of racing experience with our latest technology innovations that allow you to ride harder and faster than ever before. With the new Altitude MX Mount installed, you’ll be able to use a 27.5” rear wheel to help corner faster, ride more playfully, all while giving you a bit more clearance when you’re behind the saddle on a steep, technical line.

When you install the Altitude MX Mount, you will increase the travel of your Altitude or Altitude Powerplay while also lowering the rate curve. This means you might have to increase shock pressure or go up in spring rate to achieve proper sag and suspension feel.

The Altitude MX Mount is easy to install and maintains similar geometry to the regular Altitude 29. The Altitude MX mount is designed to be compatible with Positions 1-5 of our RIDE-9 adjustment system only. Position 5 is the “Neutral” position, and the bike becomes incrementally slacker and more progressive as you move towards Position 1, the slackest position. Positions 6-9 have less clearance between the back of the seat stay brace and the seat tube and are incompatible with the use of the Altitude MX Mount.


Altitude Powerplay

The Altitude MX Mount is easy to install and maintains similar geometry to the regular Altitude Powerplay. The Altitude MX mount is designed to be compatible with Positions 1-4 of our RIDE-4 adjustment system only. Position 4 is the steepest position, and the bike will become incrementally slacker and more progressive as you move towards Position 1, the slackest position.

Altitude Powerplay suspension curve with MX Mount installed



bigquotesWith the MX Mount, I’m more comfortable on my bike than ever. And because of that I feel like I’m now able to hit my race speed.Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

ALN could be seen running a prototype MX Mount during the 2021 Enduro World Series season.


bigquotesI like to bring a creative approach to the trails, search for alternate lines, look for things to double up. Ultimately, I like the extra clearance from running my Altitude with mixed wheel sizes.Thomas Vanderham



Thomas Vanderham rides the 2022 Altitude Powerplay.
Not just limited to the Altitude, the MX Mount is also compatible with its motorized counterpart, the Altitude Powerplay

Thomas Vanderham's custom Altitude with the MX Mount installed

For more information on the MX Mount, visit www.bikes.com/mx-mount

Video by: @scottsecco
Photos by: @Margus


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Rocky Mountain


35 Comments

  • 47 0
 did anyone else not read a thing due to the killer photography? kudos to whoever is behind the lens
  • 7 0
 Came here to say, that shot in the middle with the huge boulder and the fog looks like something from the pic o' the year contest.
  • 5 0
 Margus Riga just always kills it. You've definitely admired his photography before without ever knowing it was him.
  • 2 0
 The pics are very reminiscent of the stuff on NSMB, which is great
  • 13 0
 Modular mounts is an interesting idea. There's a lot of potential for after-market modifications from other brands or small companies.
  • 2 0
 Like a wants to sell 10 mounts a year kinda small?
  • 2 0
 @justanotherusername: Or the ones that make other after market links like Cascade. It's just something else they could potentially produce.
  • 3 0
 @justanotherusername: I wonder what Cascade Components moves for their Transition/Forbidden links. That must be a pretty small market.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: 9, I don’t need one.
  • 8 0
 I do not unserstand the graphs but those pictures are absolutely beautiful!
  • 8 0
 That orange coil in the dark woods - porn.
  • 4 0
 On an almost entirely unrelated note; I often wonder why this suspension configuration (what I think of 'bottlerocket' spec, i.e. shock under the top tube, pivots by the BB and at the seat tube / top tube junction) isn't the go to choice for most bikes?
There's no worries about where to put a water bottle, the seat tube is uninterrupted, it can be single pivot, ABP or 4 bar, you can have a shock with a long shaft length etc.
  • 1 0
 limits to top tube positioning. Standover height for smaller riders. but other than that, it is a good choice. (someone is going to say low center of gravity, but that's a BS argument)
  • 1 0
 Between ride-9, modular mounts, and pretty infallible quality (at least I haven't met someone who mangled a rocky) I'm thinking Rocky Mountain might be where I send my sheckles next
  • 1 0
 Two seasons in on my Altitude and it has been great! Good quality, great ride and it is as fun in the bike park as on the local gnar or mellow trails.
  • 1 0
 Get ready to send them a shitload more sheckles than a lot of other comparable brands.
  • 1 0
 Thanks Rocky for setting a positive example! This is the way all Manufacturers should handle this. Screw bikes that are mullet only or 29er only. The rider should be able to choose what they want to ride.
  • 2 0
 Quick note,
You can pretty much put a 275 wheel on anything…
Don’t sweat the slight geo changes so much, slap one on, and give it a try.
  • 1 0
 @onawalk: seems to me if you change to 27.5 front and rear, geo doesn’t change?
  • 1 0
 Interchangable wheel sizes. We have the technology! I don't claim to understand the graphs but the overall principle is easy to understand so I know this a positive thing for the consumer.
  • 1 0
 Hey rocky, do you have any documentation on how much travel increases/decreases on your Ride9/Ride4 stuff? When its all mapped out in the suspension software, its not insignificant.
  • 3 0
 Some french website I can't remember had it at 6mm of change in either direction and the neutral position gave you the advertised travel on the bike. The change in suspension curve also kind of compensates for the added or lost travel.
  • 2 0
 Suspension Rate is just the inverse of the Leverage Ratio and it tells the same story, but FFS stop using it.
  • 1 0
 Mullet works great on the new slayer too. Just put it in position 4 on the ride 4 chip. Beautiful pics, I didn't read any of it till I was done starring at the pics.
  • 1 0
 Sick. Now how about one for the Reaper? Need to mullet out my son's kiduro rig.
  • 3 0
 You've got one already in the Ride9 chip, iirc. Just set it to the steep setting (or 5 or 7) and throw in the 26" front wheel (24" in the back).
  • 1 0
 @Svinyard: Thanks. Actually thinking more 27.5/26
It may be a way to get another season out of the bike... he's growing fast.
  • 2 0
 @MT36: the fork will handle a 275 wheel.
  • 2 0
 @MT36: Need a different frame. The reach on that bike actually shrinks when you go from 24" to 26". So in the 26" version the reach is about the same as a Transition Ripcord 24". Fitment gets even more wonky if you mullet it to 27.5 likely as reach will shrink even more. Best to just grab the inevitable new frame/bike now as things aren't going to get cheaper. A mullet 26/27.5 is pretty rad tho, so I'd try to stick with that. I've got a 2020 Altitude XS built up with 26" wheels for my oldest son and am about to Mullet it with the 27.5 on the front as well.
  • 1 0
 @Svinyard: Cool. I think the thing to do will be get the next frame/bike for him. In all practicality, I don't know if getting the 27 in front is thing to do... could really change the characteristics in a not good way.

I am also looking at the XS altitude for him as the next bike.
  • 2 0
 Nice “We scored the best URL” Flex. www.bikes.com
  • 1 0
 Mike Levy's female version
  • 1 1
 When is the next generation altitude coming??
  • 1 0
 They just released this one last year...
  • 1 1
 Now if they could come up with a way to fix the front end too





