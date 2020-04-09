Randoms: Sam Hill Flat Pedals, New Five Ten Shoes, Muc Off Technical Clothing & More - Pond Beaver 2020

Nukeproof Horizon Sam Hill Flat Pedals
For 2020, Nukeproof has released an updated version of Sam Hill's signature Horizon pedal that has gone through a few changes compared to the older models. The biggest update is the slightly new shape that's been developed from Sam's mechanic shaving down the edges of the old pedal. With some areas being slimmed down, they also had to reinforce other areas to keep the same level of stiffness, although the new version does still save 23-grams over the old design.
Despite the slight change in aesthetics, the pedal mostly stays the same as the popular original version and even includes near-identical pin placement and concave platform, making it hard to tell the two models apart at times. The pedals are available now for £84.99. A version with a titanium axle is also available for £159.99. Find out more here
.Nukeproof Spring/Summer 2020 Clothing Range Blackline 'Angry Banana' Ltd edition: £50 SRPOutland Shorts: £50 SRPOutland Long Sleeve Jersey: £30 SRPOutland Short Sleeve Jersey: £27.50 SRP
Another new lineup of products from Nukeproof is their updated clothing range that's now being used by the CRC race team. The standout product from the range is definitely the limited edition version of the Blackline group that comes in their custom 'Angry Banana' design. The unique design is available now as short sleeve and long sleeve jerseys, but they have gloves and storage bibs featuring the design coming soon.
Nukeproof also sent us through some of their 'Outland' clothing options featuring a more subtle look than their 'Angry Banana' offering. The jerseys sport Nukeproof's DriRelease® technology which is designed to keep "riders cool, dry, fresh and comfortable while retaining a casual touch and look." The 'Outland' shorts also have a more casual appearance, although they still have a handful of useful features like multiple decent size pockets, adjustable waistband, and high-quality popper buttons and zips. Find out more here
.Endura Singletrack II Shorts and MT500 Gloves/Jerseys Endura Singletrack II RRP: $94.99
2020 has seen Endura stick with their formula for their baggy shorts lineup and instead refining their already established designs. The 'Singletrack II' shorts that we were sent by Endura have mostly stayed the same as their 2019 counterparts, but they have been updated for this year to include a new pocket layout and stretch front panels.
Endura also makes sure that you can fully color coordinate your outfit if you desire, with plenty of color combinations, including the forest and lime green mix seen above. Find out more here
. Muc Off Technical Apparel Range Technical Riders Jacket RRP: £174.99, $249.99 Technical Riders Shorts RRP: £79.99, $119.99Riders Gloves RRP: £29.99, $34.99
Muc Off has decided to expand into ride wear for 2020 with their technical clothing range. The lineup includes a waterproof jacket, waterproof shorts, short & long sleeve jersey and gloves. Both the waterproof jacket and shorts feature Muc Off's own 'M.O.D 94 fabric
', which they have developed themselves as a "proprietary 3-layer waterproof, hydrophobic and breathable" fabric. We were sent these products from Muc Off back in February and, with plenty of rain and muddy trails in the UK, the Jacket and shorts have held up well against some pretty horrible conditions.
The only notes I would make against the jacket is the lack of adjustability on the cuffs, which are quite loose, and if you prefer a more subtle look, then the large and bright graphics may not be for you. Find out more here
.Adidas Five Ten Trail Cross Shoes Five Ten Trail Cross RRP: £110Five Ten Trail Cross RRP: £130
In a big departure for Five Ten, the latest addition to their lineup ditches their normal skate style shoes for something that looks closer to the trainers normally made by their parent company Adidas. The 'Trail Cross' range comes in two versions, with a trainer style low-top option and a gaitered high-top version. Both pairs feature a slightly redesigned stealth rubber sole that retains their usual non-marking Phantom compound but adds in new tread patterns at the heel and toe to assist with walking. The high-top offering also features a thin layer of D30 protection on the ankles.
