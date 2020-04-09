Randoms: Sam Hill Flat Pedals, New Five Ten Shoes, Muc Off Technical Clothing & More - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Nukeproof Horizon Sam Hill Flat Pedals




For 2020, Nukeproof has released an updated version of Sam Hill's signature Horizon pedal that has gone through a few changes compared to the older models. The biggest update is the slightly new shape that's been developed from Sam's mechanic shaving down the edges of the old pedal. With some areas being slimmed down, they also had to reinforce other areas to keep the same level of stiffness, although the new version does still save 23-grams over the old design.

Despite the slight change in aesthetics, the pedal mostly stays the same as the popular original version and even includes near-identical pin placement and concave platform, making it hard to tell the two models apart at times. The pedals are available now for £84.99. A version with a titanium axle is also available for £159.99. Find out more here.



Nukeproof Spring/Summer 2020 Clothing Range


Blackline 'Angry Banana' Ltd edition: £50 SRP

Outland Shorts: £50 SRP

Outland Long Sleeve Jersey: £30 SRP

Outland Short Sleeve Jersey: £27.50 SRP

Another new lineup of products from Nukeproof is their updated clothing range that's now being used by the CRC race team. The standout product from the range is definitely the limited edition version of the Blackline group that comes in their custom 'Angry Banana' design. The unique design is available now as short sleeve and long sleeve jerseys, but they have gloves and storage bibs featuring the design coming soon.

Nukeproof also sent us through some of their 'Outland' clothing options featuring a more subtle look than their 'Angry Banana' offering. The jerseys sport Nukeproof's DriRelease® technology which is designed to keep "riders cool, dry, fresh and comfortable while retaining a casual touch and look." The 'Outland' shorts also have a more casual appearance, although they still have a handful of useful features like multiple decent size pockets, adjustable waistband, and high-quality popper buttons and zips. Find out more here.



Endura Singletrack II Shorts and MT500 Gloves/Jerseys

Endura Singletrack II RRP: $94.99




2020 has seen Endura stick with their formula for their baggy shorts lineup and instead refining their already established designs. The 'Singletrack II' shorts that we were sent by Endura have mostly stayed the same as their 2019 counterparts, but they have been updated for this year to include a new pocket layout and stretch front panels.

Endura also makes sure that you can fully color coordinate your outfit if you desire, with plenty of color combinations, including the forest and lime green mix seen above. Find out more here.




Muc Off Technical Apparel Range



Technical Riders Jacket RRP: £174.99, $249.99
Technical Riders Shorts RRP: £79.99, $119.99



Riders Gloves RRP: £29.99, $34.99

Muc Off has decided to expand into ride wear for 2020 with their technical clothing range. The lineup includes a waterproof jacket, waterproof shorts, short & long sleeve jersey and gloves. Both the waterproof jacket and shorts feature Muc Off's own 'M.O.D 94 fabric', which they have developed themselves as a "proprietary 3-layer waterproof, hydrophobic and breathable" fabric. We were sent these products from Muc Off back in February and, with plenty of rain and muddy trails in the UK, the Jacket and shorts have held up well against some pretty horrible conditions.

The only notes I would make against the jacket is the lack of adjustability on the cuffs, which are quite loose, and if you prefer a more subtle look, then the large and bright graphics may not be for you. Find out more here.




Adidas Five Ten Trail Cross Shoes

Five Ten Trail Cross RRP: £110


Five Ten Trail Cross RRP: £130



In a big departure for Five Ten, the latest addition to their lineup ditches their normal skate style shoes for something that looks closer to the trainers normally made by their parent company Adidas. The 'Trail Cross' range comes in two versions, with a trainer style low-top option and a gaitered high-top version. Both pairs feature a slightly redesigned stealth rubber sole that retains their usual non-marking Phantom compound but adds in new tread patterns at the heel and toe to assist with walking. The high-top offering also features a thin layer of D30 protection on the ankles.



Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pond Beaver 2020 Clothing Pedals Endura Five Ten Muc Off Nukeproof


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
122004 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
104398 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: UCI Furloughs 130 Staff]
99259 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
86171 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
76786 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
56965 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah
50615 views
Field Trip: Santa Cruz's $2,899 Hightower Alloy - The Least Expensive 'Tower
47633 views

30 Comments

  • 19 0
 Those trailcross shoes actually look really good. I'm aesthetically impressed.

Could we get a shootout vs more traditional offerings?
  • 3 4
 I give it a month and they fall apart
  • 3 1
 Yeah, I'm eyeing them for bikepacking. I switch back and forth between clips and flats throughout the year, but flats are nice for bikepacking as the shoes tend to be more comfortable and versatile off the bike. I did the CT last summer and had my crank break 40 miles out from Durango, so I decided to finish out the trip on a push bike. The freerider pros were not my favorite shoe to hike 20-30 miles in.
  • 1 0
 I rode the 2019 BCBR in a pair of Adidas Trail Cross hi tops (bought 6 months before the race). They performed well. Feet stayed dry when not in water over my ankles, gripped well on my pedals and were plenty comfortable for the many miles I had to walk. I would buy another pair as soon as I can wear these out.
  • 1 0
 @cyberoptixs: Really? I've owned several 5ten shoes and they've all been rock solid. I switch due to 2 main reasons: I like the new style/color or the rubber sole wears down after several years of riding.

I've never had an issue with 5ten shoes ever.
  • 2 0
 @LiquidSpin: same here mine have all lasted ages.
  • 1 0
 @LiquidSpin: Agree, My first pair (2017ish) went through soles pretty quickly. I had them resoled with Vibram rubber and relegated them to commuter duty. My second pair (2019) has been rock solid and way lighter than the older pair. I'd be very keen to give these Trail Crosses a try.

I ordered a pair of these back in the day:
www.adidasoutdoor.com/terrex-trail-cross-sl-men%27s-mountain-bike-shoe/EFW52.html

But my narrow heel slipped around in them too much.
  • 2 0
 @thenotoriousmic: Those Trailcross are also on sale now. $40 off retail.
  • 1 0
 @cyberoptixs: I've had them for 3 months now, has been great for wet weather
  • 1 0
 I've been rocking the high top versions all spring. They're awesome.
  • 14 3
 Why all the ridiculous design and branding in MTB gear and clothing. Haven’t they learned anything from brands like Patagonia who have been around forever. I suspect clean and classy is what people want. Same goes for frames.. one colour frames please.
  • 2 0
 For real. All of this apparel is embarrassing.
  • 1 0
 They're still stuck in 2008
  • 1 0
 @me2menow: you mean you don't want massive muc-off logos on your shorts? Lol
  • 4 0
 It's crazy how poor 5.10's quality has gotten. It seems like on end the more frequent conversations we engage in on the trail with other people is about how crappy 5.10s are and how quickly they fall apart, with everyone querying others about alternatives. Sadly, the consensus also seems to be that no other shoes grip as well. We (my son and I) will be trying Aftons or Ride Concepts next.
  • 2 0
 I switched to Ride Concepts early last year and have nothing but good things to say. Went with the Livewires because I am a cheap fuck and they have held up better than the Freerider and Freerider Pro's I ran before. I've literally had a fresh new pair of them sitting around my house for the past 3 months waiting for something fatal to happen to the pair I am running.
  • 2 0
 They are like GoPro. Flaws will be ignored.
  • 1 0
 Literally have never had a bad pair currently riding in freeriders or impacts and they both look new after a couple of years.
  • 4 1
 I don't think 5-10 are doing themselves any favors. Where is the cover for the laces on flat shoes. There is competition now and my next pair of shoes are definitely not these. I have 3 different pairs and the soles are wearing really quickly
  • 2 1
 Apparently glove designers never actually ride in gloves. Do they not realize that thermal weld crap gets slippery AF the minute you begin sweating in the glove? Give me a plain old palm anytime. Form follows function, not vice versa.
  • 1 0
 @tcmtnbikr that "thermal weld" on both of the gloves shown is actually silicone. And it's definitely still sticky when wet, same sort of stuff you would seal a tub with. You might be thinking of another material.
  • 1 0
 I've bought and immediately returned two pairs of Adidas/FiveTen shoes in the last 12 months. For years I could count on FiveTen's sizing and fit from SPD riding shoes to hiking boots. Not any more. Thoroughly disappointed.
  • 1 0
 @jpcars10s yeah their spd shoes are clown shoes compared to the other companies that have been doing clipless for a WAY longer time.
  • 2 0
 Whats happened to the blokes that sold 510? Heard they went on to make more shoes under another brand or is this just a rumor?
  • 1 0
 is that the dudes who started Ride concepts? i duno. their shoes look promising but I have yet to own a pair myself. My friends and wife have been liking theirs so far.
  • 2 0
 The factory that previously made 5.10 climbing shoes in the US was ditched by adidas after the purchase. They went on to start Unparallel Sports. They now make climbing shoes for themselves, and for at least one other company. The also make MTB shoes which according to Pinkbike might be the same as the old Teva shoes. www.unparallelsports.com/product-category/mountain-biking
www.pinkbike.com/news/sunday-randoms-sea-otter-2019.html
  • 1 0
 Gore wear has a lifetime guarantee. Have a hard time buying anyone else proprietary 3 laying waterproof system.
  • 1 0
 What's up with the velcro patch on the mucoff shorts???
  • 2 0
 It's so you can stick a patch from your local army surplus store on it and rep some stolen valour on the trails.
  • 1 0
 Those pedals kinda look like saints.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012571
Mobile Version of Website