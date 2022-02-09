Nukeproof Announces 2022 Lineup & Includes Delivery Schedule

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof
This year see the biggest and widest range of Nukeproof's on offer. From trail to downhill the new range aims to cover your off road riding needs. Last year saw the introduction of the all new awesome Mega and Giga models. For 2022 the story for our suspension models will be subtle revisions and an injection of freshness. More choice, more wheel size options and more stock.
Possibly the big question of the past couple of years has been “Where are all the bikes? or "Where is my bike?”. As the mountain bike market continues to react to "global issues" it’s very possible to hear the same in 2022 at some points. But you can be sure that the Nukeproof team are doing everything possible to ensure deliveries are as smooth as possible. During the year and will publish any changes to timing or specification tweaks to get bikes on trails as soon as possible.
As well as showing off the latest models (many of which are in store NOW) is to be as clear as we can on when bikes and frame will arrive to our network of approved Nukeproof dealers (and in turn to you!). One thing is for sure though, the new range looks insanely. The full range and full specifications is over on www.nukeproof.com
To help celebrate the launch we teamed up with the incredible artist Frances Halsey (see bio below) who turn our range into mini watercolour masterpieces. Dissent:
Nukeproof’s downhill model is back for 2022 available in 290, 297 and 275 frames and builds. The Dissent is designed to be customisable to suit riding style and terrain, with its adjustable main pivot offering riders 4 levels of progressivity of the rear shock.
For 2022 Nukeproof are offering two complete models. The RS is a no compromise specification designed to be ready to roll, form the shop floor and attack any World Cup level race. The other build option is the Comp, a perfect specification for privateer racers or those wanting to lap the uplift/ park.
All models are available in mixed wheelsize 297 or 290, with the 27.5” available as a frame only.Giga:
Much lauded-on launch, the Giga has been a huge hit with racers, riders and media. With a huge 180mm of travel it’s a beast of a bike when descending but surprised many with its climbing prowess thanks to its clever design. Designed as a “super-enduro” or park bike its suspension design is based on the Dissent platform with a fast flip 2 stage main pivot to offer 2 progression settings.
For 2022 sees the introduction of the 297 mixed wheel sized bikes and frames across the range to match the 290 specification options. Joining the Factory, Elite and Comp models, Nukeproof are introducing an all-new top spec RS model. The RS features Sram AXS X01 Drivetrain and pairs a Rockshox Zeb Ultimate with a custom tuned Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil shox to be a beast of a bike.Mega:
The 4th generation of our EWS winning bike was launched in 2021 and has won over current and new Mega owners. Building on the success of the Mega, the new frame included some key updates to suspension, geometry as well as fitting the all-important water bottle!
Like with the Giga, 2022 sees the introduction of a complete range of 297 models to match the 290 range. Specifications remain largely unchanged but with the premiumization of the RS model to feature the Sram AXS wireless drivetrain and Nukeproof’s award winning Horizon V2 wheels.
The Mega is available in both Carbon (RS, Factory & Elite) and aluminium build options (Pro & Comp) in both 297 and 290 options of each. Frame only’s are available in 275, 297 and 290 options. Reactor:
The sensational hooligan of a trail bike is back (with much more stock!) for 2022. The Reactor sees a +10mm increase in travel on most models to match the range topping RS specs. The Reactor is a truly versatile bike, excelling at both big adventure days in the saddle or ripping tech trails.
The Reactor range again sees upgrades to the RS model to feature the Sram AXS Drivetrain and Nukeproof Horizon V2 wheels, with the rest of the range having a familiar feel to previous years. The RS joins two other carbon frame models; the flagship Fox/ Shimano model with the Factory, Fox Performance/ Shimano SLX Elite model. The Reactor Alloy models (which still includes Carbon Seatstays) are the Pro and Comp models. All models are ready to attack the trails.
Sitting in the Reactor 290 line is also the ST model with features a lighter weight component build. With slightly reduced travel the ST is designed to cover the wildest terrain fast. Please note the ST model will follow this launch later in 2022. WHAT ABOUT........
The Megawatt, Scout, Cub-Scout and Digger?
With Megawatt launching in the middle of 2021 the release of any refreshed models will come a later in 2022 (est. around June/ July). Cub-Scout's will be released soon, with very limited stock out now, but most will be in early Autumn 2022.
For Scout and Digger, lets just put a “coming soon” tab on this. But we have just delivered some of the current models to cover the delay.
Nukeproof are proud to have worked with Frances Halsey in commissioning the above images to launch the new bike range. Be sure to check out her work over on @illustratemybikeAbout the Artist:
Frances is Autistic, with complex needs. Despite her challenges she loves to draw, print, laugh, walk, climb, surf, and cycle around West Sussex. She lives for riding, mountain biking is her first love, although rolling down quite lanes early in the morning on her road bike is also popular. She needs intense regular exercise to help keep calm and regulated. She enjoys technical trails and long-distance rides along the South Downs Way and has even ridden the full SDW with her Dad! They have also completed some other long multi days rides in Cornwall and the Peaks.
Frances started illustrating bikes in 2017 and has since drawn 100s of bikes. Many are surprised that Frances was never into drawing before those first few bikes when she was 22. She struggles with concentration, and being stationary is difficult, so she had never been into drawing before the bikes. Frances is Non-speaking and the art work has become a form of communication for her, cycling being her main source of inspiration.
As well as being out on her bike Frances just generally loves the outdoors, it’s colours, shadows and reflections; are all reflected in her work. She paints mainly in a sketchbook varying between detailed watercolour landscapes, quick sketches and enjoys printmaking.
We started @illustartemybike
on Instagram as a way of helping Frances to share her illustrated bikes and other work. She is very protective of her work and only the pictures she’s chosen are shared. It’s a very special place because Frances will only show her sketchbook and art to a hand full of people in real life. Frances hopes you enjoy her work, and Happy Riding!
Head over the www.nukeproof.com
for the full range specification and images
