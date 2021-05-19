Nukeproof Announce New 2021 Ridewear

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof
We are proud to introduce our 2021 Ridewear range. Since its introduction 3 years ago, the reception has been beyond our expectations. The line-up has been racking up media awards, test wins, “editor’s choice” awards and more importantly, a lot of stoked riders.
As with all Nukeproof products, we are constantly seeking to optimise and improve with every evolution, ensuring we’re providing riders (and ourselves) with the best quality product. With names including Sam Hill, Elliott Heap, Kelan Grant and Adam Brayton all running the kit now, 2021 sees a mini overhaul to ensure we’re meeting the demands for these elite athletes. Fresh designs, advanced technical fabrics and improved manufacturing processes have all been considered, ensuring the highest quality kit. We’ve partnered with the best fabric mills offering trusted performance fabrics like Polartech™, DriRelease® and Cordura™.
It’s not just the product, we’ve also made a commitment to try minimise our environmental impact. Bluesign® fabrics and ECO-Tech Certified products are utilised where possible and a reduction in the amount of plastics used in our packaging and labelling are a move in the right direction. We’ve also tried to reduce waste produce with a new “dead-Stock line” which uses excess material/ fabrics from previous seasons products to create new kit and retailed at a reduced cost. Blackline Race:
An all new collection this year designed in conjunction with our athletes to be the ultimate kit competing at the highest level.
The Blackline Race shorts use two main material to offer protection and performance where required. The short body is constructed from super Lightweight (155gsm) stretch fabrics to ensuring unrestricted movement when you are putting the power down on the pedals. The outer body of the short is constructed using a tough Cordura fabric to ensure durability and protection, resisting cuts and scrapes from trailside debris. Nukeproof add a DWR finish ensuring a sudden shower or muddy trails won't catch you out either.
As with all our shorts they are triple stitched on the inner leg seams, adding durability and toughness. With a bonded seamless waist featuring a raised rear yoke to provide protection and wicking and incredible comfort. The rider can dial in a perfect fit, with simple and convenient inner waist adjusters and silicon grippers on the inner waist. The length of the shorts is designed to sit just over the knee pad area. For storage, two YKK sealed zipper pockets hide a detachable goggle bag in one pocket and a D-loop for valuables in the other.
To compliment the shorts, the Blackline Race Jersey uses body mapping technology to ensure maximum performance and comfort. Highly breathable and wicking Polartech ™ Powerdry ™ fabric is used on the upper part of the jersey to keep you dry, with the lower part constructed from Polartech ™ Delta ™ to keep you cool. To offer protection tough super lightweight Cordura™ Sleeves allow riders to fend of trail debris and any scrapes.
A welded neck, flatlock and cover stitches ensure the stretch body gives the rider incredible comfort, even on the longest rides. If you are riding with a pack, the Race jersey features silicon shoulder panels to grip the pack straps and locked it in place. Lastly, an anti-bacterial finish helps prevent nasty niffs after a day of hard riding.Blackline (Men’s and Women’s):
The Blackline collection has been fully re-engineered for 2021. Designed to enhance your enjoyment and performance all day out on the trails, whilst till retaining a modicum of respect when you settle in for an “Apres-ride” refreshment.
With inspiration from our award-winning Blackline Trail Pant, the all new Blackline Shorts are essentially a short version of the pants (nice idea Sam). Available in both male and female fit, these Super lightweight shorts offer riders unrestricted mobility on the bike thanks to a soft touch 4 way stretch fabric, which is also abrasive resistant. The fabric uses a 3D texture to maximise surface area exposed to wick and dry fast. It also features laser cut ventilation holes, as well as a 3D dual density chamois liner (male and female option).
The Blackline jersey is also all new, now constructed from Italian made high performance fabrics. The front body and sleeves feature super lightweight fabric (115gsm) which is highly breathable and super soft against the skin. The mono stretch piquet fabric will not restrict you on the bike and the increase wicking moisture whilst minimise drying managing the riders core temperature. It’s also super abrasive resistant to ensure the Blackline Jersey stays looking fresh. The back panel is (110 GSM) warp knit and designed to regulates body temperature by maximising the air flow out of the body. The cut is “trail fit” so slightly baggy against the body. Lastly, with its natural UV protection and an anti-bacterial finish.
The Blackline also includes a line-up of performance socks and our Blackline Vapour gloves. Outland (Men’s and Women’s):
Designed to blend off bike stye with on bike performance. The Outland collection offers Men’s and all new Women’s fitment in shorts and a DriRelease® tee’s and hoodie.
The Outland Short feature 4-way stretch fabrics cut to fit a casual style. As with all Nukeproof shorts they feature quality YKK zippers, double poppers and adjustable waist tabs for a secure fit and ensure durability. They are finished with small touches like a D-Loop in the pocket to secure valuables like your car keys too (as with all Nukeproof Shorts).
The DriRelease® Long/ short sleeve tee and Hoodies DriRelease® keeps the rider cool, dry, fresh and comfortable whilst retaining a casual look and feel. The soft touch DriRelease® fabric is long lasting and hard wearing and does not use chemical finishes.
New to the Outland collection is “dead stock product”. What is Dead-Stock? As our commitment to minimise waste, Nukeproof use the offcuts/ wastage from previous seasons fabric to create limited runs of products in high end premium fabrics. The result, less environmental waste and an awesome performance product for riders at a reduced price point than previous season. This can be seen in the Outland Tech shorts which feature the premium Cordura™ 4-way stretch fabrics as used in our previous seasons Nirvana shorts (Orange shorts above, also available in Black). Casual:
As well as the Ridewear, we have a full collection of off the bike kit including tee’s, hoodies and caps to keep you covered on the way to and from the trails.
The Nukeproof Ridewear collection is on sale now (shorts to arrive WC 24th May) from all good Nukeproof retailers. You can also see the kit in all its glory when we drop the threequel to Scoutin' About this Friday... Get tee's up for it here More information can be found at www.nukeproof.com
7 Comments
Post a Comment