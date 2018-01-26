PRESS RELEASES

Nukeproof Announces New 'Horizon' Wheelset - Video

Jan 26, 2018
by Nukeproof  
by Nukeproofinternational
PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof

Since the legendary carbon shelled Atom Bomb Hubs in the 1990’s through to our hugely successful Generator wheelsets, Nukeproof have always been synonymous with creating wheelsets and hubs.

History

Last year we launched our awesome premium tier of components: Nukeproof Horizon. This range encompasses a host of upgrade components for gravity focussed riders. Already this line has won rave reviews and features “test winners” like our Horizon Flat and CS/ Cl pedals. As with all Nukeproof products they’re tested at the highest level, Sam Hill’s Enduro World Series winning Mega 275c featured many Horizon components (not just his legendary Signature flat pedals).

The latest addition to the range is our brand new Nukeproof Horizon wheelsets.

Designed and developed on Ireland’s harshest trails with our riders and engineers these are a perfect upgrade for any serious mountain biker. They're Trail, DH and Enduro ready, with all-new super durable and beautifully finished CNC 7075 aluminium Hubs with 84 points of engagement (contact point ever 4.2deg) and roll on improved EZO Japanese sealed cartridge bearings to make sure all your power is seamlessly laid down to the rear wheel.

Horizon Wheel Shoot With DW agency
Hmmm copper...

Horizon Wheel Shoot With DW agency
Luke Cryer pushing his Mega 275c during gale force winds in Innerleithan.

Each hub and rim is laced with 28 Sandvik 302t double butted spokes and quality brass nipples. (8 spare spokes are included in each wheelset).

Horizon Wheel Shoot With DW agency
Copper or black hubs are available

Horizon Wheel Shoot With DW agency
Subtle and Stealth in stock form, but Slik Graphics have full graphic kits available

The super reliable and strong Horizon rim has been developed in conjunction with WTB and offers their no fuss tubeless ready system. The wider 29mm rim (internal diameter) ensuring the tire is the perfect shape to give riders optimum grip. All wheelsets run downhill rated rims to ensure that they are tough enough for any trail, enduro or downhill track.

Horizon Wheel Shoot With DW agency
Mega 275c dripping in Horizon components

We're stoked to continue to support Luke Cryer with Nukeproof bikes and Horizon components for 2018. He will be joining Australians favourite export; Jackson Davis to race, play and generally enjoy shredding bikes. Watch out for some more exciting product news from us coming soon.

Back on the team..
Nukeproof are stoked to continue with this wildcat - Jackson Davis.

Redefine Your Limit

Wheel Info:

Hub spacing available:
• Front - 15mm x 100mm / 15mm x 110mm (boost) / 20mm x 110mm
• Rear - 12mm x 142mm / 12mm x 148mm (boost) / 12mm x 150mm

Rim Inner
• Width - 29mm

Wheel size:
• 27.5" and 29"

ERD:
• 562 (27.5") and 599 (29")

Rim Inner Width:
• 29mm

Hole count
• 28 holes – 100mm x 15mm / 12mm x 142mm, 110mm x 15mm / 12mm x 148mm (boost)
• 32 holes – 20mm x 110mm / 12mm x 150mm

Weights (Complete with tape and valves):
• 27.5" 100mm / 142mm - 1995g
• 27.5" 110mm / 148mm (BOOST) - 2020g
• 27.5" 110mm / 150mm (DH) - 2025g
• 29" 100mm / 142mm - 2095g
• 29" 110mm / 148mm (BOOST) – 2120g

Price:
• £349.99 UK / $486.99 / $439.99 Euro

Horizon Wheel Shoot

A selection of custom decals are available via www.slikgraphics.com

More information is available at www.nukeproof.com

30 Comments

  • + 4
 Nukeproof. Instead of producing overpriced products and saying what a great value they are, they produce products that are a great value and let the product speak for itself.
  • + 1
 Because of this, I will give them the one about them making the old nukeproof hubs, even though it was a different nukeproof!
  • + 1
 I've bought a bunch of cheap nukeproof components and it's all been great quality
  • + 1
 They did well in choosing the excellent WTB Frequency I29 rims for these wheelsets. I have the I29s on my 27.5 full suspension bike, and the I25s on my 26" dirt jumper. Nukeproof is a good descriptor for the Frequency rims. The UST-compliant bead lock channel works SO well.
  • + 1
 All these new wheels coming out for tubeless applications but they all still use rim tape. Why not just go FULL ust and have a non drilled rim bed that doesnt need tape? Mavic's patent on ust is up at the end of july this year so other manufactures wouldnt have to pay them royalties for licensing the design. Ive had a spoke break and puncture the tape on many occasions ending my ride, plus putting new rim tape on when this happens is a bit of a hassle. Sure you need more complex nipples that are threaded on both the inside and outside, and it can be more difficult to deal with when truing the wheel, but i would rather that than have my ride end due to a flat caused by a rim tape puncture
  • + 1
 Sound like you should buy a set of Mavic instead of asking others to “reinvent the wheel”
  • + 0
 Damn, that's great they're using WTB's TCS rim profile! I've gotta say, that's one thing that REALLY impresses me about WTB rims, how damn reliable they are for tubeless. My Scraper i45s are the only rims I've ever seen where it's actually HARD to break the bead when changing a tire, I have to lay the wheel on the ground and push on the sidewall with both hands and a lot of force. Yet all the tires I've put on them have gone on and off brilliantly without the use of levers. Incredible really, how damn good that tubeless system is.

$518 on CRC for these wheels right now. Solid deal!
  • + 1
 Bike weight may not matter a ton, but rotating weight does. These wheels are pretty heavy but the price is nice. Cheap, Light, Strong - Pick 2.
  • + 1
 Note that that's the weight with tape and valves installed. I doubt any other companies give their weight like that.
  • + 2
 I haven't seen anything priced under 500 bucks on this website in i can't remember how long
  • + 2
 Amen to that! They look good. Their 2018 bike lineup is pretty sick too.
  • + 1
 I find it interesting that WTB only offers these rims in a 32h configuration, but makes the 28h version for Nukeproof.
  • + 1
 These look very nice. The copper and black would go very well with a DVO fork in brown. Also good to see 20mm not neglected!
  • + 2
 Is it just an i29 WTB rim then?
  • - 1
 carbon rims are a waste of money. Do carbon rims make you go faster--nope. Do they make for better control--nope. Do they last longer--nope. Do they weigh less--nope. Do the cost a lot more--yup.
  • + 10
 I can’t hear you over how awesome my carbon rims sound.
  • + 5
 This is an ignorant post and I'm not trying to be rude.
Do carbon rims make you go faster?
Yes, in some ways they can make the rider faster. Overall bike weight effects the riders endurance. Especially on the climbs.

Do they make for better control?
Yes, as long as they are not TOO stiff they can definitely improve steering just like having a stiffer fork. You may not "feel" the difference but it is helping the rider.

Do they last longer?
No? Where do you get this answer from? Both Alloy and Carbon wheels these days are about even when it comes to durability. Both alloy and carbon if made right can last for many many years. It's more about well built they are then the material.

Do they weigh less?
No? So my 27.5 trail/all mountain carbon wheels which weigh 1468g (including rim strip, spokes, hubs and valve) is not as light as an alloy wheelset? Please post a link to where I can find lighter alloy wheels that ARE NOT XC rated.
  • + 1
 My Carbon chinese rims actually do make me faster
  • + 1
 @LiquidSpin: IDK, I picked up a set of Race Face Next carbon rims, they look the business and if they last 2 years as the warranty suggests, they will have broken even with the number of alloy rims that I go through and no downtime to get wheels relaced.
  • + 1
 Looks like they hit a lot of the marks. High engagement, high grade aluminum, decent weight, and a great price point.
  • + 1
 Copper hubs look great!! Sounds like solid wheelset
  • + 2
 No 26" qr option?
  • + 1
 Exactly... Still looking for the 135mm spacing version
  • + 1
 Dropped the ball on not offering 32h for most of the hub sizes.
  • - 2
 28h is fine unless you're someone who needs to lose weight
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: Or if you're tall and go to the gym.
  • + 1
 No 26? No thanks.
  • + 0
 Finally.. a wheelset to consider
  • + 0
 Hold up. I can't get these in 32h and 15x110/12x148?
  • + 0
 Nicely done Nukeproof!

