Nukeproof Announces New 'Horizon' Wheelset - Video





PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof



Since the legendary carbon shelled Atom Bomb Hubs in the 1990’s through to our hugely successful Generator wheelsets, Nukeproof have always been synonymous with creating wheelsets and hubs.







Last year we launched our awesome premium tier of components: Nukeproof Horizon. This range encompasses a host of upgrade components for gravity focussed riders. Already this line has won rave reviews and features “test winners” like our Horizon Flat and CS/ Cl pedals. As with all Nukeproof products they’re tested at the highest level, Sam Hill’s Enduro World Series winning Mega 275c featured many Horizon components (not just his legendary Signature flat pedals).



The latest addition to the range is our brand new Nukeproof Horizon wheelsets.



Designed and developed on Ireland’s harshest trails with our riders and engineers these are a perfect upgrade for any serious mountain biker. They're Trail, DH and Enduro ready, with all-new super durable and beautifully finished CNC 7075 aluminium Hubs with 84 points of engagement (contact point ever 4.2deg) and roll on improved EZO Japanese sealed cartridge bearings to make sure all your power is seamlessly laid down to the rear wheel.





Hmmm copper...





Luke Cryer pushing his Mega 275c during gale force winds in Innerleithan.



Each hub and rim is laced with 28 Sandvik 302t double butted spokes and quality brass nipples. (8 spare spokes are included in each wheelset).





Copper or black hubs are available





Subtle and Stealth in stock form, but Slik Graphics have full graphic kits available



The super reliable and strong Horizon rim has been developed in conjunction with WTB and offers their no fuss tubeless ready system. The wider 29mm rim (internal diameter) ensuring the tire is the perfect shape to give riders optimum grip. All wheelsets run downhill rated rims to ensure that they are tough enough for any trail, enduro or downhill track.





Mega 275c dripping in Horizon components



We're stoked to continue to support Luke Cryer with Nukeproof bikes and Horizon components for 2018. He will be joining Australians favourite export; Jackson Davis to race, play and generally enjoy shredding bikes. Watch out for some more exciting product news from us coming soon.





Nukeproof are stoked to continue with this wildcat - Jackson Davis.