Behind the Scenes With Sam Hill & the Nukeproof EWS Team

The coverage of the Enduro World Series is so good right now for fans. For a series taking in some remote locations across the globe, the team of self-proclaimed "media squids" put out amazing videos and photos along with live timing and commentary coming direct to you live or shorty after the event.2019 Hottest new boy bandBut, there is limited media space and the EWS is so much more than what goes on between the tapes and can happen away from the lenses of the media. Even with today's social media, you can miss it. Life on the road is amazing, but long periods away from home can be tough on the team and families. But ultimately it's hugely rewarding and a privilege to be able to do something we love for a living. We wanted to share a selection of photos from the CRC-Mavic team's phones from the final two rounds that give you a look at what goes on behind the scenes and some tech, smiles and hard work that goes into making the dream possible.Salva at Traxx Media has been with the team a few years now and is a radical dude, hell of a pilot on a bike tooThe best day at school ever. Prior to the race Sam and Pager visited the local school in Ainsa to give some lessons to the kids a riding lesson.Tool box goals- Jacy's magic kitPro Workshop? Jacy building the Day of the Dead Mega 275c hidden away from Sam in our apartmentJacy with his masterpiece (shot in the garage under our hotel)Relaxation is key and Ainsa was hot. Especially for yoga Jurgen (Kelan Grant)Pre-race social Sammy. Loves doing media (That is not his G&T in the foreground)Not sure what's going on here with Pager!Track walking is pretty tough, but usefulGetting to the top of stages to walk is tough (European roads are "interesting")Social media- No one is safe. Kelan getting Sam back for the Yoga banter!Doing it for the love and to explore the local trail sceneGood excuse for the Mechanic's to get out and test their skills. Ewan perfecting the no-handed track standStandard- lost- thank god for Trail Forks!Work Selfies (Its work not a holiday)Stoked for the Hill's to join Sam and watch him take his title.Sam is a proud dad and allowed some relaxation around work.And some strops together.With so much time away its birthdays on the road- Happy 25th KelanPractise the team ride together and for 2018 Jurgen brought his yoga to the pre-ride routineIt's catching. Pager flexing pre-drop inStoked for the Hill family to be able to support SamKelan had his brother out at the final round for emotional supportThe EWS is tough. Especially when your ill and coming back from injury.Sam always making time for the fans even around stages.Race prep, Ewan making sure everything is covered on Elliott's and Kelan's bikesNo area is overlookedSam's and Martin's bikes chilling in the sun (to see how the high temperatures in Ainsa affected the tyre pressures)Spares that Sam has to carry for EWS FinaleWorking into the darkNo packs, just bib short pockets packed with food and BCR strapsTiring work this for MechanicsNew toy day for Sam from sponsors Monster and 100%The media is a big part of the races, here they are queuing for shots of Sam's Custom MegaPre-race food and a social beer/ coke: Sushi was in Finale (N.B. Elliott hates fish)If you want to meet the media and riders, 8.30-10pm at the Gelato shop in FinaleBedroom for two. Jacy always shares a room with Sam's race bikeUp early to get the race vessel ready to rollAs a master Nigel is always first out the door (early)Bam escorting Sam to madness and start of the Finale EWSElliott Heap- fresh after taking the U21 World Enduro Champion. Awesome for Elliott to share the title with Pager, who has supported him from the start.U21 championship pieThe moment you realise your team has 2 world champions, plus, Bridget and Bam sharing the celebrationNo matter how much you've won this still means something. Personal favourite photo from Finale, Sam sharing in this pure joy with family.Awesome to see the fans come to the pits to share in the celebrationsPit parts before with friends and familyHow many World Titles have these two won? Jacy Schmilak and Sam HillMavic's Alexis is 100% legend, keeps the team running and also a rad rider (the man who jumped the Tour De France this year)....Podium party... Everyone's invited. Mitch sneaking in with his mates and new champions Sam and ElliottJacy and Yosemite Sam 1-1Team WAGS(S)Champagne time..- Elliott finished off 2 bottles on the podium.Speech! Elliott saying his thank yousEmotional times- Awesome to see how much it means to win for this teamBridget indulging in hydration. After this photos became scarce!Dawn of the 2018 season. AmazingThe morning after. "If this is what it feels like to be a World Champion, I don't like it" Elliott HeapThank you to Nigel Page and the whole team for their amazing efforts this year. It's been a true honour to be a sponsor of such a rad group of individualswww.Nukeproof.com