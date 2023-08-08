New Colors & Components for Nukeproof's 2023 MTB Lineup

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof
This year’s Giga, Mega, and Reactor: same, but different
Over the past year, the Giga, Mega, and Reactor have proven themselves in media tests, on the race course, and as the bikes of choice for countless mountain bikers across the globe. So, we figured, why mess with a good thing?
For 2023, the main changes on our core line of carbon full-suspension mountain bikes are spec changes and some glorious new coats of paint. Mid and top-tier specs feature the new SRAM AXS Transmission for the latest in shifting and other no-compromise componentry.
The Giga earned several nominations of enduro and bike park bike of the year from a number of publications and continues its winning ways at the Enduro World Series and in countless national victories. It has also been put to the test by several of our freeriders in some of the biggest terrain in the world.
Historically our flagship enduro model, the Mega is our best-selling model in the full suspension range. It has proven itself as the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory racing team’s bike of choice, and it’s the weapon Dan Booker is using in his hunt for the overall enduro world series title.
The Reactor is our Goldilocks trail bike: it’s not too big, not too small — it’s just right. A firm favorite among Nukeproof riders, the Reactor climbs with ease and descends like a hooligan. It defies its “short travel” status in the Nukeproof lineup and is a great option for big days in the saddle.New specs:
While the frames remain the same, the new iteration of the Mega carbon and Giga carbon get all-new specs — namely, the new SRAM AXS Transmission.
The RS models are outfitted with the full SRAM X01 Eagle AXS Transmission, while the Factory models are a blend of the SRAM XO/GX Eagle AXS Transmissions.
Elite models are outfitted with the full SRAM GX Eagle AXS Transmission system, and the Giga Carbon Comp is specced with the Microshift Advent-X
As always, these new builds are paired with the latest custom-tuned suspension packages from RockShox and Fox. In all, it’s the best-equipped line up we’ve ever produced.The Giga
The Nukeproof Giga came to be because we wanted a bike with a little bit more; something that could still comfortably pedal uphill but would descend like a hooligan.
Thus came the Giga, a long-travel weapon designed around an evolution of the Dissent downhill bike’s fallout suspension linkage. It’s hugely capable, equally at home on the enduro world cup as it is lapping the gnarliest downhill trails in the park. The monocoque UD carbon frame is internally piped for easy-fit cable routing, the downtube is sculpted to easily fit a water bottle, and the seat tube is designed to maximize post-insertion depths, allowing riders to run longer dropper posts. To ensure the Giga is protected, the frame comes fitted with 3D-moulded rubber protection and a factory-fitted clear paint protection kit.
Available in both 290 and 297 mixed-wheel options, the Giga features ultra-tuneable geometry and a top-notch component package.RS:
£6499.99 GBP / $7,699.00 USD / €8099.99 EU
The RS spec of the Nukeproof Giga is our Nukeproof-SRAM Factory racing replica. It’s built around the latest RockShox Ultimate suspension. Out back the RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate air is custom-tuned to maximise performance and soak up even the roughest terrain. With 180mm of travel up front from the RockShox ZEB Ultimate Charger 3 taking the hits.
The biggest update to this spec is the addition of the latest SRAM XX/XO Eagle Transmission. The switch to SRAM T-Type comes with huge benefits, including a vastly improved ability to shift under load — meaning riders can find the gear they want when they want it.
To finish the RS spec, it's equipped with a full suite of our premium-tier Nukeproof Horizon Components, as used by the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory team. Fast engaging, reliable, and tough Horizon wheels are wrapped in ultra-grippy Michelin Wild Enduro tires.
The RS is the ultimate specification of Giga.Factory:
£5999.99 GBP / $6999.00 USD / €8099.99 EU
The Factory spec of the Nukeproof Giga is a high-performance build featuring Fox’s top-tier Kashima coated Factory series suspension. Like the RS, it features a custom-tuned rear shock, but this time using the Fox Float X2 EVOL with a 2-position leaver. Up front is the ultra-successful Fox 38 Float in Factory orange finish.
The Factory model now comes with the new SRAM X0/GX Eagle T-Type AXS Transmission. Rounding out the parts kit are Hayes Dominion A4 4-piston brakes, DT Swiss EX1700 wheels, and the full suite of Nukeproof Horizon cockpit components.
It’s a build for riders and racers looking for a zero-compromise bike that performs at the highest level.Elite:
£4999.99 GBP / $5999.00 USD / €6199.99 EU
As the name suggests, the Elite spec of the Nukeproof Giga is built around the Fox Performance Elite series suspension package. A 180mm Fox 38 Float Performance Elite fork pairs with the Fox float x2 Performance Elite shock for 180mm of rear travel in the 297 wheel option and 170mm of rear travel in the 290 wheel option.
It’s a hard-hitting setup, to say the least.
The Giga Elite comes with the all-new SRAM GX Eagle AXS 12-speed Transmission. Designed to be durable, GX Eagle T-Type offers on-point shifting time and time again. This system is easy to get dialed and maintain.
Braking is covered by SRAM’s powerful and reliable db8 4-piston hydraulic setup. Out of the box, the Elite is ready to take on any track or trail with a quality rubber combination of Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHR II tires wrapping the proven performance of the Nukeproof Horizon v2 wheels. The Giga Elite is a top-class specification, blending confidence-inspiring performance, durability, and stability in all trail conditions.Comp:
£3599.99 GBP / $4199.00 USD / €4499.99 EU
The Comp spec of the Nukeproof Giga is built around the RockShox Domain RC fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Select R shock, a durable and hard-hitting package. Stopping power is covered by SRAM’s hugely powerful db8 4-piston hydraulic brakes.
Shifting is handled by Microshift’s Advent-X 10-speed drivetrain, which balances performance, cost, and reliability. The Microshift system features a wide-range 11-48t cassette and offers a quality crisp shift every time. In testing, it was a firm favorite among the Nukeproof staff verses its competitors.
The Giga Comp is ready to roll straight from the shop floor to any enduro or bike park with the Maxxis Assegai and High Roller combo. While the Giga Comp is the entry point to the Giga range, it’s far from “entry level” performance.Nukeproof Mega
An enduro bike built on the tenets of balance, predictability, and absolute speed.
Originally designed as the “downhiller’s trail bike” made specifically to tackle the infamous MEGAVALANCHE enduro in France, the Mega frame has evolved with the sport over the years. No matter the version, its performance remains consistent: the Mega keeps racking up enduro stage wins and press accolades. With no less than four Enduro World Championship titles to its name, the Mega has become an icon synonymous with Enduro racing.
This latest iteration of the bike — the Mega v4 — is built around a horst link suspension design. No matter the terrain, it inspires confidence with a subtle feel in the top of the travel that remains progressive and predictable through to the end of the stroke.
The Frame sizing is designed around our “dynamic saddle offset geometry” to optimize seated riders' weight distribution on each frame size, with sizes available ranging from small to XXL.
Available in both a standard 290 and 297 mixed-wheel configuration, riders can choose which version of the Mega suits them bestRS:
£6399.99 GBP / $7299.00 USD / €7999.99 EU
The RS spec of the Nukeproof Mega is our Nukeproof-SRAM Factory racing team replica, as used this year in the enduro world series. Specced around the latest RockShox Ultimate Suspension, a custom-tuned RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate air shock soaks up the roughest terrain. Out front, a 170mm RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork takes the hits.
We've kitted the RS with the latest SRAM XX/XO Eagle Transmission. Rounding out the RS spec is the full suite of our premium-tier Nukeproof Horizon Components, as used by the team. Fast engaging, reliable and tough Horizon wheels are wrapped in ultra-grippy Michelin Wild Enduro tires.
If you want a bike that has taken riders to the podiums of this year’s enduro world cup, the RS is for you.Factory:
£5899.99 GBP / $6899.00 USD / €7299.99 EU
The Factory spec of the Nukeproof Mega is a high-performance build featuring Fox’s top-tier Kashima coated Factory Series suspension. Like the RS, it features a custom-tuned rear shock; but this time it’s the Fox Float X2 FactorySeries with a 2 position leaver. Up front is the ultra-successful Fox 38 Float Factory Series fork in a Factory orange finish.
The Factory model now comes with the new SRAM XO/GX Eagle T-Type AXS Transmission. Rounding out the parts kit are Hayes Dominion A4 4-piston brakes, DT Swiss EX1700 wheels, and the full suite of Nukeproof Horizon cockpit components.
It’s a build for a rider and racers looking for a zero-compromise bike that performs at the highest level.Elite:
£4899.99 GBP / $5899.00 USD / €6099.99 EU
The Elite spec of the Nukeproof Mega is built around the Fox Performance Elite series suspension package. A 170mm Fox 38 Float Performance Elite fork pairs with the Fox Float x2 Performance Elite shock for 170mm of rear travel in the 297 wheel option and 165mm of rear travel in the 290 wheel option.
The Mega Elite comes with the all-new SRAM GX Eagle AXS 12-speed Transmission. Designed to be durable, GX Eagle T-Type offers on-point shifting time and time again. This system is easy to get dialed and maintain.
Braking is covered by SRAM’s powerful and reliable DB8 4-piston hydraulic setup. Out of the box the Elite is ready to take on any track or trail with a quality rubber combination of Maxxis Assegai and Minion DD TR’s wrapping the proven performance of the Nukeproof Horizon v2 wheels.
The Mega Elite is a top-class specification, blending confidence-inspiring performance, durability, and stability in all trail conditions.The Reactor:
A trail bike that thrives in technical terrain — both up and down — it’s the ultimate option for the rider looking for one bike to do it all.
From concept to design, the Reactor is built from the ground up to be the ultimate aggressive trail bike. It’s an uncompromising build with a full-carbon frame and suspension designed to maximize pedalling efficiency and traction. Specced with a build that leans towards aggressive and with it’s “trail or rail” geometry-altering flip chip, the Reactor is the perfect go-anywhere and do-anything machine.
The Reactor’s UD carbon monocoque frame comes with 3D-contoured frame protection and is Factory fitted with a clear paint protection kit to keep the bike looking fresh.
It’s a bike built for all-day epics in backcountry terrain, where a 2,000-foot climb will inevitably lead to a 2,000-foot descent and you need a bike that’ll handle both equally well. RS:
£6299.99 GBP / Not available in the US / €7899.99 EU
The RS spec of the Nukeproof Reactor is assembled from Components that mirror the rigs used by the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory racing team. Built around a top-tier RockShox Ultimate suspension package and the new SRAM AXS Transmission, the RS comes with a hard hitting yet buttery smooth 150mm RockShox Lyrik paired with a 130mm RockShox Super Deluxe.
The RS uses the awesome SRAM X01 AXS Eagle 12-speed electronic drivetrain to keep shifting crisp and precise. The build is finished with a full suite of Nukeproof premium-tier Horizon cockpit components, and it rolls on DT Swiss wheels.
The RS is a true trail weapon.Factory:
£5299.99 GBP / $6499.00 USD / €6599.99 EU
The Factory spec of the Nukeproof Reactor is the highest-end Fox suspension build. The drivetrain is Shimano’s XT 12-speed drivetrain, paired with a Fox Factory series fork and shock. The 150mm Fox 36 Factory series fork pairs with a custom-tuned Fox Float X Factory series shock that makes 130mm of travel in the rear.
Rounding out the parts kit are Hayes Dominion A4 4-piston brakes and the full suite of Nukeproof’s premium Horizon series cockpit Components.
It’s a build for the rider looking for a zero-compromise bike that performs at the highest level.Elite:
£4399.99 GBP / $5499.00 USD / €5999.99 EU
The stealthy Nukeproof Reactor Elite is assembled around the amazing Fox performance Elite series suspension. The 150mm Fox 36 Performance Elite fork is more than enough to take on the most technical terrain when paired with the Fox Float X Performance Elite shock. It works so well it will have riders convinced that they have more than 130mm of travel. It’s a hard-hitting setup.
Shifting is handled by the Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain and braking is covered by SRAM’s reliable db8 4-piston hydraulic setup.
It’s a class-leading bike that inspires confidence in all trail conditions.
You can find the complete lineup of Nukeproof bikes including these models as well as our electric mountain bikes, dirt jumper, hardtails, gravel bikes, kid's bikes and more over on Nukeproof.com
