Nukeproof Welcomes DJ Brandt & Brooke Trine

We are extremely excited to be adding DJ and Brooke to the Nukeproof team. Both are amazing talents in freeride and just a joy to watch doing what they love most, having a blast on their bikes. It’s an honor to be able to support both of them. On top of that, it’s super exciting to be entering the freeride scene with Nukeproof here in the US. Super stoked for 2023 and beyond!” — Inga Kaufmann, Nukeproof US Brand Manager