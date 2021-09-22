Nukeproof Announces Giga 297 and Mega 297 Frames

Sep 22, 2021
by Matt Beer  
Nukeproof Giga 297
Nukeproof Mega 297

Nukeproof's athletes have been spotted on mixed-wheel frames numerous times over the last year, and now those frames are available to the public in the form of the Giga 297 and the Mega 297. These frame use the 29" front triangles and linkages with 27.5" rear halves from the existing 290 and 270 models to correct the geometry without hindering the suspension kinematics.

We've seen Nukeproof EWS team riders Katy Winton and Sam Hill settle on the burlier Giga 297, while Elliot Heap has been rocking the Mega 297 and Kelan Grant, the tallest of the bunch, is riding a Giga 290.
Frame Details

• Giga - 180 mm F /170 mm R, MX wheels
• Mega - 170 mm F / 160 mm R, MX wheels
• 5-year warranty
• SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger
• Threaded BB
• Molded Rubber frame protection
• Water bottle and accessory mounts
• Mega 297: £2500/ $2500/ €3200
• Giga 297: £2600/ $2600/ €3300
nukeproof.com

Both frames are very similar in geometry, but have different leverage curves and travel amounts. Scouring the geometry charts shows that the Giga and Mega have 63.5 and 64-degree head angles, respectively, while both size large frames have 78-degree seat tube angles. Interestingly, the two frames share the same chainstay length at 435 mm, a number that doesn't change with sizing. The Giga 297 is built around a 180 mm fork with 170 mm of rear wheel travel, while the Mega has 10 mm less at both wheels. A wider selection of five sizes ranges in reach from 430 mm on a SM to 515 on the XXL, so the gaps are tighter to fit riders even better than some competitors.

Geometry


Giga 297




Mega 297




The frame kits come with a Fox Float X2 Factory and are only available in the yellow colorway and carbon construction. They share the same features as their 290 and 270 counterparts like a molded downtube and chainstay protection, internal cable routing, and are SRAM UDH compatible. Nukeproof also say that conversion kits for Giga 290 or V4 Mega 290 owners will be available later in the year too.

Availability is projected for the end of this month from authorized dealers. Prices are listed for different currencies as follows: Giga 297: £2600 / $2600 / €3300, Mega 297: £2500 / $2500 / €3200.



Video by Caldwell Visuals
Photos by Laurence Crossman-Emms

16 Comments

  • 3 0
 General question, would frames like the latter look different if it wasn't for the lower water bottle mount? I can't help but think about smashing rocks (with the frame).
  • 1 0
 Where is the stash box?
If it's a plastic frame it needs a stash box.
NP could be innovative with it too and hook up with the likes of Hope and make it fit light batteries for the long winter months.
Just a thought.
There must be a nice way that that missing stash box could have a water bottle fit in it too with room under the bottle for the tube, multitool etc.
Keep the bike looking really clean.
  • 4 0
 About time, now we just need these in alloy and full builds!
  • 1 0
 Awesome news! One question, when fitting the MX kit to a V4 Giga or Mega 290 will the shock need to be replaced for a longer stroke or will the same shock work? Thanks Nukeproof, just what i've been waiting for...Top job.
  • 1 0
 pretty sure it's just a different rear triangle
  • 2 0
 Cue impotent rage about wheel sizes from a certain commenter in 3...2...1...
  • 1 1
 For those who bitching about price, $ price with no tax, plus US adds additional customs fee’s, so expect to oay couple hundred more buying from CRC


Frames look nice on the other hand
  • 2 0
 Bitching about UK pricing in 3,2,1…….
  • 1 0
 Surely everyone knows by now that US prices don't include sales tax so it's not a direct comparison?
  • 2 1
 £2500 for a carbon frame with Factory X2 shock actually seems very reasonable, especially when Yeti, Santa Cruz, etc want £3500 for similar travel frames
  • 1 0
 Nice one Nukeproof I have a 2021 mega and it's good to see I will not need to get a whole frame
  • 1 0
 Look great. Anyone know if you can dual crown the Giga? Had a quick look around the NP website but couldn't find anything.
  • 2 0
 € $ conversion WTF ???????,????
  • 1 0
 Nukeproof totally lost it with EU pricing after Brexit. Before it they were pretty attractively direct-to-consumer priced, but now their price range is that of an LBS brand, just without any of the convenience of a local bike dealer.
  • 2 0
 What the Sam Hill is going on!
  • 1 0
 Great vid

