Nukeproof Announces Giga 297 and Mega 297 Frames

Nukeproof Giga 297 Nukeproof Mega 297

Nukeproof's athletes have been spotted on mixed-wheel frames numerous times over the last year, and now those frames are available to the public in the form of the Giga 297 and the Mega 297. These frame use the 29" front triangles and linkages with 27.5" rear halves from the existing 290 and 270 models to correct the geometry without hindering the suspension kinematics.



We've seen Nukeproof EWS team riders Katy Winton and Sam Hill settle on the burlier Giga 297, while Elliot Heap has been rocking the Mega 297 and Kelan Grant, the tallest of the bunch, is riding a Giga 290.

Frame Details



• Giga - 180 mm F /170 mm R, MX wheels

• Mega - 170 mm F / 160 mm R, MX wheels

• 5-year warranty

• SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger

• Threaded BB

• Molded Rubber frame protection

• Water bottle and accessory mounts

• Mega 297: £2500/ $2500/ €3200

• Giga 297: £2600/ $2600/ €3300

• nukeproof.com

Geometry

Giga 297

Mega 297

Both frames are very similar in geometry, but have different leverage curves and travel amounts. Scouring the geometry charts shows that the Giga and Mega have 63.5 and 64-degree head angles, respectively, while both size large frames have 78-degree seat tube angles. Interestingly, the two frames share the same chainstay length at 435 mm, a number that doesn't change with sizing. The Giga 297 is built around a 180 mm fork with 170 mm of rear wheel travel, while the Mega has 10 mm less at both wheels. A wider selection of five sizes ranges in reach from 430 mm on a SM to 515 on the XXL, so the gaps are tighter to fit riders even better than some competitors.The frame kits come with a Fox Float X2 Factory and are only available in the yellow colorway and carbon construction. They share the same features as their 290 and 270 counterparts like a molded downtube and chainstay protection, internal cable routing, and are SRAM UDH compatible. Nukeproof also say that conversion kits for Giga 290 or V4 Mega 290 owners will be available later in the year too.Availability is projected for the end of this month from authorized dealers. Prices are listed for different currencies as follows: Giga 297: £2600 / $2600 / €3300, Mega 297: £2500 / $2500 / €3200.Video by Caldwell VisualsPhotos by Laurence Crossman-Emms