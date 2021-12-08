Nukeproof Launch Limited Edition Versions of the Mega & Giga 297

The Giga 297 X01

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof

Mega & Giga 297 X01

BYO- Frame options:

Dissent:

Mega & Giga:

Reactor:

Cub-Scout:

Following the launch of the Giga and Mega 297 frames and MX conversion kits for current Mega and Giga 290 owners is a host of new frame options and Limited edition Mx297 bike. More news on the rest of the 2022 bikes will be coming in February 2022. But until then, here is something to wet your whistle.With many of the 2022 are still brewing, these stunning Limited Edition Nukeproof Giga and Mega 297 X01 are trickling into our dealers now. The factory yellow frame specifications are based on the ultra-popular “Factory spec”, featuring the finest Fox suspension from the awesome 38 Grip 2 Damper Fork and Float X2 Factory rear shock. But some key upgrades to the Factory spec is the use of Sram X01 Eagle drivetrain and Sram Code RSC Brakes.The build will also be rolling on Nukeproof’s highly acclaimed Horizon V2 wheelsets, as used by Team Chain Reaction in this year’s Enduro World Series, the 297 (29” front, 27.5” rear). Both full T700/800 UD carbon fiber Giga and Mega frames will feature this specification to give riders the choice that the factory enduro athlete have; the 180mm travel Giga or 170mm travel Mega… it’s a tough choice! Both are Enduro slayers of the highest order. The Mega featuring our EWS winning 4 bar linkage design and the Giga the Nukeproof Dissent derived horseshoe driven linkage.The Mega 297 X01These limited-edition models will be available in Nukeproof stores very soon (if not already!).SRP:• Nukeproof Mega 297 X01 (Small- Large): £5999.99 (GBP) $7199.99 (Euro) $7799.99 (US $)• Nukeproof Giga 297 X01 (Small-Large): £5999.99 (GBP) $7199.99 (Euro) $7799.99 (US $)The sense of pride when building your very own custom bike from a frame bike is tough to beat. From just “updating your frame” and swapping across a build kit from your “old” bike, through to hours selecting each individual part to craft your ultimate dream build. The hours, days and weeks sourcing and assembling components is as much a part of mountain biking as sending the trails. Judging by the amount of awesome custom builds on the Nukeproof social pages, our rider love it too!Nukeproof are please to launch a series of new frame sets, available now from Nukeproof stockists.Nukeproof are also launching the Dissent 290/ 297 and 275 Downhill frame packages too. Proven in the hands of many a downhill privateer and park shredder. The frames have used by World Cup riders Adam Brayton, Ronan Dunne and Chris Cumming this year. The Dissent platform offers riders fully customizable suspension with 4 choices of progression and 3 wheelbase settings to offer you a fully tailored bike to your riding preference and terrain (see www.nukeproof.com for full details on this)All frames are fitted with a Rockshox Deluxe Ultimate Coil shox, Nukeproof headset and rear axle. Available in stores now.SRP:• Dissent 275 (Small-XL): £2499.99 (GBP) $2399.99 (Euro) $2699.99 (USA)• Dissent 297 (Small-XL): £2499.99 (GBP) $2399.99 (Euro) $2699.99 (USA)• Dissent 290 (Med-XL): £2499.99 (GBP) $2399.99 (Euro) $2699.99 (USA)The latest carbon Mega and Giga 290, 297 and 275 are now all available as frame sets. Ready to be assembled into the ultimate enduro bike, these frames come fitted with a custom tuned Fox X2 Factory rear shock and include headset, rear axle and come with a clear coat frame protection kit fitted.Available in two finishes: Black-Chrome or Factory Yellow.SRP:• Giga 275 (Small-XXL): £2599.99 (GBP) $3099.99 (Euro) $3499.99 (USA)• Giga 297 (Small-Large): £2599.99 (GBP) $3099.99 (Euro) $3499.99 (USA)• Giga 290 (Med-XXL): £2599.99 (GBP) $3099.99 (Euro) $3499.99 (USA)Available in Black Chrome or Kraken Blue, In stores from January 2022SRP:• Mega 275 (Small-XXL): £2499.99 (GBP) $2999.99 (Euro) $3399.99 (USA)• Mega 297 (Small-Large): £2499.99 (GBP) $2999.99 (Euro) $3399.99 (USA)• Mega 290 (Med-XXL): £2499.99 (GBP) $2999.99 (Euro) $3399.99 (USA)The 2020 trail bike of the year- and all-round trail hooligan. When less means a whole lot more fun. The with 130mm (290) or 140mm (275) of rear travel the Reactor is a hugely capable all-rounder. Be it slaying the mini-enduro’s or going on all day adventures the frame is truly versatile. The highly acclaimed pedal platform allows riders to maximize the efficiency of each pedal stroke when climbing in the higher gears yet drop into a trail and down the cassette the suspension is free to move and comes alive. The Reactor also features two geometry settings with a “trail/ Rail” flip chip. 2022 frames come fitted with Fox’s DPX2 Factory rear shock and include headset, rear axle, and critical clear coat frame protection.Available in store from January 2022SRP:• Reactor 275 (Small-XL) £2499.99 (GBP) $2999.99 (Euro) $3399.99 (USA)• Reactor 290 (Medium-XL) £2499.99 (GBP) $2999.99 (Euro) $3399.99 (USA)Due to huge demand Nukeproof are also launching the Cub-Scout 20”, 24” and 26” as frame only. The frames geometry is optimised for trail use and the Cub-Scouts can be the starting point to a dream build or simply frame swap from existing parts. The frames are ready for wee ones to rip the trails. Available in Nukeproof Factory Yellow.Available from authorized Nukeproof stores now.SRP• Nukeproof Cub-Scout 26”: £399.99 (UK) $499.99 (Euro) $699.99 (USA)• Nukeproof Cub Scout 24”: £399.99 (UK) $499.99 (Euro) $699.99 (USA)• Nukeproof Cub Scout 20”: £399.99 (UK) $499.99 (Euro) $699.99 (USA)Nukeproof is sold globally through an Authorized dealer network, please see our website dealer page to look for your preferred Nukeproof store. We understand there is a customer demand for information on the rest of the 2022 range, these will be announced in early 2022 with deliveries expected through 2022.www.nukeproof.com