Nukeproof Launches 2022 Apparel

Blackline Trailpants and shorts for Men, Women & Youth- Modeled here by Natasha Bradley

Protect your dignity changing at the trailhead

Like Father Like Son, Bam Hill Modeling the new Blackline Kids kit

Lighter evenings, dry(er) trails and rides finishing with a well-earned “refreshment of choice” the northern hemisphere spring-summer is starting to kick off nicely. To celebrate it's time to launch the latest collection of Nukeproof Ridewear.For 2022 our Lead clothing designer Lynsey and her team have been busy designing and developing a World-Class range of clothing. This season’s main aim has been to diversify the availability of our MTB apparel to meet the growing demand from our customers, athletes (but, mainly our employees). Products such as the award-winning Blackline Trail Pants, Blackline jersey and shorts are now available in Women’s and Youth sizes and cuts.The Blackline collection is Nukeproof’s premium apparel range, designed for the trail. Developed to meet the demands of World Class athletes and as used by Nukeproof-Sram Factory Racing. Blackline jerseys use premium Italian performance fabrics.The long and short sleeve jerseys are all constructed with Lightweight (115gsm- Jersey), 4-way stretch, highly breathable fabrics (but still super durable) with the aim to be the ultimate trail gear. Across the range we have continued our commitment to use Bluesign® Approved, Eco-Tech fabrics, along with the reduction in plastic in our packaging and labelling.Nukeproof Blackline range includes Short and Long Sleeve jerseys, shorts, trail pants, socks and gloves offerings for Men, Women, and Kids.All Blackline Shorts and Trailpants are built lightweight with 4-way stretch fabrics and durable. The 3D 135gsm fabric is designed to offer the maximum surface area to wick and dry fast with laser cut venting on the front. The fabric is soft to touch but super durable and abrasive resistant against snags, offering protection against trail debris.They are built tough too – flat lock triple stitched inner leg hems provide strength while high-quality double popper buttons and quality YKK zips offer a bombproof feel. Locking the shorts firmly in place you’ll find easy to use inner waist adjuster tabs plus non-slip silicon panels that grip your inner shorts or skin.Shorts and pants include zipper pockets with a D Loop in the left pocket to attach valuables. Blackline shorts include a lightweight compression liner using a 3D dual-density foam chamois liner. This is designed to offer comfort on longer rides (3-5 hours). All seams are flatlock stitched for ultimate comfort in the saddle.Blackline also includes a full range of accessories for on and off the bike. This includes Merino socks and baselayers through to moisture-wicking anti-bacterial performance socks. The Blackline Vapour glove is a single layer Clarino leather, super comfortable gloves. Designed to offer you the ultimate bike feel and keep your hands feeling fresh.A new addition for 2022 is a Blackline Changing Robe to protect your dignity when changing at the trail head. It’s lined with a super soft fleece with a waterproof and windproof outer shell to keep you warm on the way home if you're prone to catching a chill post-ride.Coming very soon to Nukeproof retailers will be a complete collection for youths too (jerseys on sale now, Blackline TrailPants and Short to follow in May). This will include “mini me” versions of the Blackline LS/SS jersey as well as Trail Pants and shorts. These are all made from the same fabrics and to the same standards and construction of the men’s and women’s offerings. So the Blackline youth kit gets super stretchy and durable Trailpants and shorts and performance wicking Jerseys with UV protection. Sizing will be aimed at 8-14 years old.Nukeproof also offers a casual offering for pre and post ride, including hoodies, caps, beanies and tees. All Nukeproof Ridewear is available via Nukeproof authorized dealers and on sale now.