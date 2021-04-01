Nukeproof Launches its First-Ever Pedal Assisted Bike

Apr 1, 2021
by Nukeproof  

Press Release: Nukeproof


The darkest winter nights have been encouraging the darkest of thoughts. The “slog“ of lapping heavy going British trails, brought on a new anger and envy at the Electrical powered brethren’s. If you can’t beat them, join them?

But how you cry? Nukeproof don’t have an Electrical powered bicycle market… And we still don’t. We’ve bypassed electric and gone straight back a bygone era if you ain't mixing gas, you uaint kickin' ass...

Please welcome our latest addition to the Nukeproof range; the Scout(er).

Designed and developed deep in the Black Country, UK. With over 3 months of spanner wheeling, engineering and refining in the garden shed, it’s almost ready for the trails (you going to wait for Tommy C's Scoutin' About 3 to see it in action). Harnessing more power, more range and more death than an E-Bike, with technology from a lost generation technology. The punchy 2-stroke 80cc engine 3BHP motor is a glorious symphony of noise and will irritate every E-Biker as you whiz past them on the hills and trails*.

Yes that is a copper pipe, with a punisher style Carb set up.

As with any new bike, you’ve got to bring in a new standard, so we’re pleased to introduce super mega whopper boost 168mm spacing (box Ticked).

Twist and Go, Sam Hill's new Throttle grip

More Range than any E-Bike, range-extending hydration-2 Stroke pack also available

Twin Brake/ Clutch set up to challenge your finger skills

The Scout(er), Coming to Scoutin' About 3 soon

Spec: A high performance fully compromised build resurrected from the scrap heap and spare parts box:

Scout 275 XL Frame
Rockshox Lyrik 170mm
Nukeproof Finishing kit Inc. Custom Saddle (As unwanted by Sam Hill)
Sam Hill Signature Super Throttle grip
Hybrid No Hope Wheelset (Hope Pro 4 27.5 Rear/ Mavic Deemax Front)
Tyres: Semi-Slick Michelins
Sram Code/ Guide mix ‘n match brakes
Sam Hill Day of the Dead Hand Guards
Super Mega Whopper Boost: 168mm Hub Spacing
X01 11 Speed Drivetrain
Fully customised plumbing
Top Tube Mounted Hydration for incredible range
80cc eBay motor, creating 3bhp

SRP: £15,000* (Just because it's better than all the E-Bikes out there)

www.nukeproof.com
#itsanattitude

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Press Releases Nukeproof


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
148479 views
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
111537 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
85780 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
82664 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
71440 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
60784 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
56667 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
49220 views

16 Comments

  • 12 2
 Thats just a standard ebike, wheres the joke?
  • 4 0
 Needs more copper pipe. The MTB world isn't steampunk enough for my liking yet.
  • 2 0
 Nukeproof had rushed this out just to get on the bandwagon.....what about colour schemes, upgrade options, true life range etc?? Nukeproof are just cashing in if you ask me
  • 2 0
 SRP note = troll of the year !
  • 1 0
 'Designed and developed deep in the Black Country, UK.' Gray Pays Colorways, ay it.
  • 1 0
 Welcome to Northfield in Birmingham......home of the badly motorized push bike......
  • 1 0
 Just when I thought ebikes couldn't get any dumber, you go and do something like this... and totally redeem yourself!
  • 1 0
 I think there was a Pulse on eBay a guy had 'modified' himself with an advertised top speed of 70mph - sounded safe
  • 1 0
 Would be funnier with a lot of batteries taped to the bike Smile
  • 1 0
 This is where it's at, gas for life
  • 1 0
 Does it come with pedals ? Asking for a friend ...
  • 1 0
 Sounds like Ronnie Mac works at Nukeproof now?
  • 1 0
 Nitrous coming next year?
  • 1 0
 Now there's an idea!
  • 1 0
 Modern art I'd say
  • 1 1
 ..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007637
Mobile Version of Website