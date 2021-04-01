Nukeproof Launches its First-Ever Pedal Assisted Bike

Press Release: Nukeproof

Yes that is a copper pipe, with a punisher style Carb set up.

As with any new bike, you’ve got to bring in a new standard, so we’re pleased to introduce super mega whopper boost 168mm spacing (box Ticked).

Twist and Go, Sam Hill's new Throttle grip

More Range than any E-Bike, range-extending hydration-2 Stroke pack also available

Twin Brake/ Clutch set up to challenge your finger skills

The Scout(er), Coming to Scoutin' About 3 soon

The darkest winter nights have been encouraging the darkest of thoughts. The “slog“ of lapping heavy going British trails, brought on a new anger and envy at the Electrical powered brethren’s. If you can’t beat them, join them?But how you cry? Nukeproof don’t have an Electrical powered bicycle market… And we still don’t. We’ve bypassed electric and gone straight back a bygone era if you ain't mixing gas, you uaint kickin' ass...Please welcome our latest addition to the Nukeproof range; the Scout(er).Designed and developed deep in the Black Country, UK. With over 3 months of spanner wheeling, engineering and refining in the garden shed, it’s almost ready for the trails (you going to wait for Tommy C's Scoutin' About 3 to see it in action). Harnessing more power, more range and more death than an E-Bike, with technology from a lost generation technology. The punchy 2-stroke 80cc engine 3BHP motor is a glorious symphony of noise and will irritate every E-Biker as you whiz past them on the hills and trails*.Spec: A high performance fully compromised build resurrected from the scrap heap and spare parts box:Scout 275 XL FrameRockshox Lyrik 170mmNukeproof Finishing kit Inc. Custom Saddle (As unwanted by Sam Hill)Sam Hill Signature Super Throttle gripHybrid No Hope Wheelset (Hope Pro 4 27.5 Rear/ Mavic Deemax Front)Tyres: Semi-Slick MichelinsSram Code/ Guide mix ‘n match brakesSam Hill Day of the Dead Hand GuardsSuper Mega Whopper Boost: 168mm Hub SpacingX01 11 Speed DrivetrainFully customised plumbingTop Tube Mounted Hydration for incredible range80cc eBay motor, creating 3bhpSRP: £15,000* (Just because it's better than all the E-Bikes out there)www.nukeproof.com