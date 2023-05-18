Nukeproof Launches New Summer 2023 Apparel

Press Release: Nukeproof
You are not guaranteed sunshine in Belfast in January/February, so the Nukeproof team jetted off to the incredible trails of Dolceaqua, Northern Italy. To keep the continental flavour Nukeproof brought two rising French enduro talents in Simeon Pleindoux and Charlotte Rey. The Italian village of Dolceaqua is a short drive from Nice International Airport, located on the French/ Italian border, the hand-built trails are the perfect location to test the apparel. A mix of fast and technical with insane rock gardens and blue skies with ocean views, all make for a very pleasurable few days of riding. The team at Supernatural are incredible guides and offer a great uplift service.
In 2020, Nukeproof introduced a sales team to the French market. To support this our French sales manager set up Hotlines Nukeproof Racing. A collection of riders linked to our French stores to represent Nukeproof across France. Simeon and Charlotte are part of this collective.
Simeon made the journey down from near Briancon where he lives with fellow Hotlines-Nukeproof athlete Tom Lesquir. It was a welcome break from the snow-capped Alps for him to prepare for the upcoming U21 EDR season. Charlotte Rey took a few days off her job of saving animals (she is an assistant vet) and made the short trip across from Saint Tropez, France. Charlotte is an elite-level enduro racer and will be racing the European EDR rounds and the French Enduro Series. Joining the trip was our photographer, Laurence Crossman-Emms.
Both French aces have been using the Nukeproof Blackline range for some time now. Blackline is Nukeproof’s premium technical apparel collection. Whilst the brand may be best known for frames and components, the Belfast-based apparel team has been creating something special. Not ones to just tip a toe in the water with “One or two jerseys”, the Ridewear collection has evolved into a full technical apparel line. For over 5 years the collection has been racking up multiple accolades and winning over riders. Tested at the highest level of the sport, the Ridewear is developed alongside a host of staff and athletes including the Nukeproof-SRAM factory race team aces; Sam Hill, Elliott Heap, Dan Booker, Corey Watson and Kelan Grant.
For Summer 2023 the collection comprises long and short sleeve jerseys, Shorts and Trailpants, plus a host of accessories. Read on for the new lineup.Blackline Long & Short Sleeve Jersey:
The Blackline Jersey is constructed from a lightweight fabric (115gsm), highly breathable yarn that feels super soft against the skin. The mono stretch piquet fabric allows for unrestricted movement and increased moisture wicking and minimised drying times to regulate the rider's core temperature. The finish is abrasive resistant to ensure the jersey looks fresh when out on the trails.
The lightweight (110 GSM) warp-knit back panel helps regulates body temperature. This is done by maximising the airflow around the body and is both quick wicking and fast drying. The jersey is a trail fit, so designed to be worn loose against the body. Lastly, with its natural UV protection and anti-bacterial finish, this is a jersey ideally suited to hitting the summer trails. Blackline long and short sleeves are offered in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes.Blackline Trailpant:
New for 2023 is additional colourways of the award-winning Blackline Trailpant. The Blackline pant is constructed from 3D 4-way stretch fabric (88% Polyamide, 12% Elastane).
It’s soft to touch, but super durable and abrasive resistant, finished with a durable water repellent (DWR) finish to shrug off showers. Designed for all-year riding, being lightweight and breathable, with laser-cut holes to aid ventilation. They are tailored for a slim fit with room for knee pads. To ensure they last, they are flat locked, and triple stitched and feature quality YKK zippers and fastenings. No slip silicon grip panels and adjustable waist tabs are in place to dial the fit in. In the mesh-lined zip pockets you will find a D loop to secure your keys too.
For 2023 Blackline Trailpants and Shorts will be available in men’s, women’s, and youth sizing.Blackline Trailshorts:
Using the same features, fabric, and finish as the Trailpants, the Blackline shorts are designed to be the ultimate summer trail short. The short includes a high-quality dual-density chamois liner. This is designed for a comfortable ride time of 3-5 hours. The slim-fit shorts are designed to interact with Knee pads, with a long enough inseam to avoid that Short/ Pad gap.
For 2023 Blackline Trailpants and Trailshorts will be available in men’s (Black, Stone, Atlantic Blue), women’s, and youth sizing (Black). N.B. Women’s short comes with female-specific chamois liner, youth come without liner.
Nukeproof has committed to using Bluesign® fabrics where possible. This is a solution for sustainable textile production. It eliminates harmful substances right from the beginning of the manufacturing process and sets and controls standards for environmentally friendly and safe production.Blackline Storage Bib Short:
The Nukeproof Blackline range also includes Blackline Storage Bid shorts. These are crafted from high-performance Miti fabric. Breathable mesh inserts in the legs panels encourage airflow and the Elastic Interface MTB Performance 2 Pad offers support for 7+ hours in the saddle. On the back of the bibs are 3 large elasticated storage pockets with mesh leg pockets for smaller items.
The Blackline collection also includes an all-new lightweight sock. Made from 100% recycled Italian fabric, they are quick-wicking and fast drying. Constructed with a mid-foot stretch panel to support the arch of the foot.
Nukeproof Ridewear is available now through the Nukeproof retail network. Check out your local stockist here.Blackline Windproof Jacket:
It’s not always good weather in summer. Nukeproof includes a lightweight, breathable, and packable Blackline Windproof Jacket to the summer line-up. It is designed to provide reliable windproof protection out on the trail or just be there as temperatures drop as you gain altitude. The cuffs and hem are elasticated with added underarm vents to help regulate temperature. The jacket can be packed down into the chest pocket for easy storage. All zippers are branded YKK zips. The Blackline Windproof Jacket is finished with a DWR coating to fend off any showers.
Available in Arona, Rhubarb and Black.Blackline Microbaffle Jacket:
Pre and post ride we also offer the Blackline Microbaffle jacket. Filled with PrimaLoft® Insulation ThermoPlume® which is a 100% post-consumer insulation comprised of small, silky plumes of fibre that mimic the lightweight warmth, softness and compressibility of natural goose down. Made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCN) polyester, this all-synthetic package features down comparable-performance insulating loft, wet weather protection and compressibility.
Constructed with micro baffles for a slim profile that makes it perfect for layering, this jacket is super packable, folding into the internal pocket. Both shell and jacket lining are made from 100% Recycled Nylon, which is wind-resistant and synthetic down proof with a (DWR) treatment. Two zipped hand pockets are ideal for all of your essentials, while elasticated cuffs and an adjustable lower hem are there to let you lock in as much warmth as possible. Plus, a YKK zipper with a silicone- Grippy puller is easy to open and release heat even with gloves on.
Thanks to Laurence Crossman-Emms for the incredible photography and video, plus Stefano and Fulvio at SuperNatural our guides and uplift in Dolceaqua. ,
View the full range at Nukeproof.com
I have a pair of the pants which as also great but a little thin and too vented for cold weather riding in Newfoundland, they are great for muddy rides in summer.
Now if it wasn't for the damned import fees...