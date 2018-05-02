Nukeproof Mega 275C RS - Review

Technical Report Maxxis Highroller II DoubleDown Tires:
The Mega 275C is race ready right out of the box, right down to the 2.3” DoubleDown casing Maxxis Highroller II tires. That thicker casing isn't usually standard equipment, since it does add a little bit of extra weight compared to Maxxis' EXO casing tires, but it's an appropriate choice for this bike. I did end up swapping out the front tire for a 2.5” Minion DHF for the latter portion of the test period – I prefer a wider tire up front, and I think the Highroller II works best as a rear tire. SRAM Code R Brakes:
The Code R brakes worked perfectly for the entire duration of testing, but the lever blades have started to develop a bit of play at the pivot bushing (the higher end RSC model uses cartridge bearings in this location). It's a minor detail, and the extra vertical movement isn't noticeable on the trail, but the play developed more quickly than I would have expectedDT Swiss EX1501 Wheelset:
I did manage to put a little ding in the rear rim, but otherwise, the 1501 wheelset has held up quite well, especially considering what it's been through. It's nice to see a set of alloy wheels spec'd on a bike that's meant to be raced – carbon wheels do seem to be getting stronger, but once a rim cracks it's pretty much game over on race day, as opposed to alloy where dents can often be straightened, at least enough to last for a few more runs. Reverb Plunger Remote:
I'll be glad when the plunger-style Reverb remote is fully extinct. Thankfully the one on the Mega sits under the handlebar, but still, the newest shift-lever style remote is much more ergonomic. Lower Shock Bolt:
The lower shock bolt loosened up a couple times during the test period, even after I applied medium-strength Loctite. I was extra generous with my application the last time around, and that fix has held up for the last month, but it's something to keep an eye on.
9 Comments
Post a Comment