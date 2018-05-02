Nukeproof Mega 275C RS - Review

PINKBIKE REVIEWS

May 2, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

It's been interesting to watch the progression of Nukeproof's Mega over the last few years. What was once an industrial-looking machine, constructed from square aluminum tubing and possessing a tank-like demeanor has transformed into something that's much sleeker, and if Sam Hill's performance is any indication, much faster than before.

There are four complete models in the Mega 275 lineup – the RS and the Factory have carbon front triangles, while the Pro and the Comp are all aluminum. We've been spending time on the 275C RS, which retails for $5,200 USD and comes with a race-ready selection of components, including a 170mm RockShox Lyrik RCT3, SRAM Code brakes, DT Swiss XM 1501 wheels, and an Eagle X01 12-speed drivetrain.
Nukeproof Mega 275C RS

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 165mm rear / 170mm front
Wheel size: 27.5"
Frame construction: carbon fiber front triangle, alloy swingarm
Head angle: 65º
Chainstay length: 435mm
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 31 lb (14.1 kg) - size large, w/o pedals
Price: $5,200 USD / Frame only: $2,450 USD
More info: www.nukeproof.com


bigquotesThe Mega 275C won't automatically give you the skills of Sam Hill, but it sure is fun to try to emulate the speedy Australian by tossing on some flat pedals and searching out every inside line around. Mike Kazimer


Nukeproof Mega 27.5C





Nukeproof Mega 275C


Construction and Features

According to Nukeproof, the Mega 275C's carbon front triangle is 320 grams lighter than the alloy version, which is a fairly significant weight saving. Along with the new carbon option, the main changes that the Mega underwent are the addition of Boost spacing front and rear, metric shock sizing, and revised geometry for the large and extra-large sizes. Running a front derailleur is no longer a possibility, but I doubt too many tears will be shed over that change.

I'll try not to gripe too much over the lack of water bottle mounts inside the frame, but it is the one glaring omission from an otherwise very well thought out design. There's a threaded bottom bracket, downtube and chainstay protection, ISCG 05 tabs, internal cable routing, room for wide tires... Nearly all the key boxes are ticked, but if you want to bring a bottle it'll need to be affixed to the underside of the downtube.


Nukeproof Mega 275 review
There's plenty of room for running wide tires on the Mega 275.
Nukeproof Mega 275 review
Housing is routed inside the carbon front triangle, and then it remains outside the frame on its path along the alloy swingarm.


Nukeproof Mega 275 review
Those bottle mounts aren't in the ideal spot, but the threaded bottom bracket and downtube protector are nice to see.
Nukeproof Mega 275 review
C is for carbon.


Geometry & Sizing

Nukeproof Mega 2018

The Mega's geometry numbers didn't change too dramatically for 2018, although the large and extra-large sizes did gain some more room in the cockpit. The large now has a reach of 470mm, and the extra-large checks in at 510mm. While many companies increase the reach between sizes by approximately 20mm, Nukeproof's scaling is a little different. There's a 35mm spread between the medium and large frames, and a 40mm spread between the large and extra-large.

Other key numbers include a 65-degree head angle, a familiar figure for bikes in this category, a relatively steep seat angle of 75.8-degrees, and a chainstay length of 435mm.


Suspension Design

The Mega 275 uses a Horst Link suspension layout, with a short link that's attached to the top tube and seatstays to drive the shock. Anti-squat values are a little below 100%, sitting at approximately 87% with 30% sag, and although all the complete bikes are equipped with air shocks, the suspension design provides enough end stroke progression that running a coil shock shouldn't cause any issues.

Nukeproof went for the bearing mount option on the 230 x 65mm RockShox Super Deluxe shock, which they say helps improve small bump sensitivity and can handle heavy usage better than a bushing mount.


Nukeproof Mega 275 review
Nukeproof Mega 275 review


Specifications

Specifications
Price $5200
Travel 165mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe RC3
Fork RockShox Lyrik RCT3 170mm
Headset Nukeproof Warhead, 44-56
Cassette SRAM X01 10-50 tooth
Crankarms SRAM Descendant Carbon 34t
Chainguide MRP SXg
Rear Derailleur SRAM X0-1 Eagle 12 speed
Shifter Pods SRAM X0-1 Eagle 12 speed
Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon Carbon 780mm, 25mm
Stem Nukeproof Neutron AM, 50mm
Grips Nukeproof Lock-on
Brakes SRAM Code R
Wheelset DT Swiss XM1501
Tires Maxxis High Roller II, 27.5" x 2.3, 3C Maxx Terra, 3C/TR/DD
Seat Nukeproof Vector AM
Seatpost Rockshox Reverb Stealth, 170mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Nukeproof Mega 275 review









Nukeproof Mega 27.5C
RIDING THE
Nukeproof Mega 275C



Test Bike Setup

I aired up the RockShox Super Deluxe to 165 psi to achieve 30% sag, and didn't need to run any volume spacers. The one slight issue I ran into was with the shock's range of rebound settings – in order to get the rebound speed I wanted I had to run the dial fully open. Luckily, the rebound was just quick enough for me in that position, but it's possible that lighter riders (I'm 160 pounds) may need a different rebound tune to get the shock set up properly.

Up front, I ran the Lyrik with 66 psi, 6 clicks of LSC from fully open, and the two bottomless tokens that it came with.

The bulk of my testing on the Mega took place on my home trails in Bellingham, Washington, aside from a field trip up to North Vancouver to revisit some classic old school jank. Conditions tended to be wet and muddy during the four-month test period, but there were a fair number of days with perfect hero dirt thrown into the mix.

Mike Kazimer
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 35
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

Nukeproof Mega 27.5C


Climbing

The Mega was designed with descending in mind, but I was pleasantly surprised by just how well-mannered it was on the climbs. Yes, it's a relatively long and slack bike, and it's not a featherweight, but the comfortable geometry and excellent traction makes those traits much less of an issue than I'd anticipated.

Super tight, technical sections of trail do take slightly more effort to get through than they would on a more nimble, shorter travel machine, which isn't exactly surprising, but even on mellower trails the Mega never really felt like 'too much' bike. The 165mm of rear travel is well supported, which makes it easier to pump through rolling terrain to maintain speed, rather than feeling like you're riding through quicksand. There is a little bit of extra suspension movement when the shock is in the fully open position, but there's no wallowing, and that blue compression lever is easy to reach in order to firm things up for extended, smoother ascents.

Steep seat angles have been getting a lot of press lately, but there's sound reasoning behind the amount of electronic ink being spilled. Rather than having your weight situated over the rear axle when the seat is fully extended, a steeper seat angle shifts everything forward to a more centered position, where it's easier to keep weight on the front of the bike, especially on steeper climbs. That means the front end is much less likely to wander or feel like it's lifting up, even when there's a long travel fork and a shorter stem. That was certainly the case with the Mega 275 – I never felt like I was too stretched out, and didn't experience any discomfort during big days in the saddle.


Nukeproof Mega 27.5C
The rougher the better - the Mega 275 is most at home on steep, rugged trails.


Descending

Unfortunately, the Mega 275C won't automatically give you the skills of Sam Hill, but it sure is fun to try to emulate the speedy Australian by tossing on some flat pedals and searching out every inside line around.

The Mega strikes a very nice balance between being a bike that wants to plow straight through everything and one that wants to bound down the trail like some sort of carbon kangaroo. “Well-rounded, balanced, manageable, smooth” – all of those adjectives made their way into my notes during testing. It's an extremely easy bike to get along with, no matter how steep or technical the trail. There's plenty of stability at speed, but it'll also slap through quick corners without putting up a fuss – the front end is long enough that's it's no trouble at all to unweight the rear wheel for faster direction changes.


Nukeproof Mega 27.5C
Sometimes the fastest way between two points is in the air, and when that's the case the Mega is an excellent flyer.

The Mega's traction in the wet was especially impressive – the excellent suspension tune and thicker casing tires kept the rear end glued to the ground, and prevented any harsh vibrations from making their way to the pedals or handlebar. The way that the Mega erases the small chattery stuff is one of the reasons this is such a satisfyingly fast bike. Compared to the Trek Slash, the Mega's frame has a more muted feel, and it's a little less jarring in really rough sections of trail. The Slash is an unapologetically stiff, race-oriented machine, while the Mega is a little more forgiving when you make a poor line choice and end up pinballing through an ugly mess of softball-sized rocks.

Of course, the Mega does have 15mm more travel than the Slash to help out with those 'Oh, shit' moments, and despite my best efforts I didn't encounter any harsh bottom outs. The 170mm Lyrik is well matched to the Super Deluxe shock, and when you add in the powerful Code brakes to the equation you have a bike that's very well suited to getting rowdy. It's also uncannily quiet – the hub is nearly silent when coasting, and there isn't any audible chainslap, which means there aren't any clanging or clicking noises to distract you, or to make you consider slowing down.




Nukeproof Mega 2018
Nukeproof Mega 275 RS
Cannondale Jekyll
Cannondale Jekyll 2

How does it compare?

There's no shortage of options in the 150 – 170mm travel segment – this category has boomed over the last few years, thanks in part to the growth of enduro racing. But just because two bikes have the same amount of travel and similar geometry doesn't mean that they'll behave the same way out on the trail. Take the Mega 275 and the Cannondale Jekyll for example. Both bikes have 165mm of travel, a 470mm reach for a size large, and 65-degree head angles, but they have very distinct personalities out on the trail.

The Jekyll's travel can be reduced to 130mm on the fly, which gives it the edge when it comes to overall climbing chops. The Jekyll's shorter chainstays also make it feel a little easier to get around tight switchbacks, and make manuals a breeze.

On the descents, the Nukeproof has a more balanced feel than the Jekyll. While those short chainstays make the Jekyll entertaining to ride, and give it a more poppy, playful feel, I felt more centered on the Nukeproof, ready to respond to whatever nastiness was around the next bend. The Nukeproof's suspension also felt more supportive than the Jekyll – there was more end-stroke ramp up, compared to the fairly linear feel of the Float X on the Jekyll. This helped keep the shock from feeling overwhelmed when multiple hard, fast hits were encountered.

When it comes to climbing prowess and hydration the Jekyll takes the win, but for outright speed and control the Nukeproof comes out on top.


Nukeproof Mega 275 review
MRP's SXg chainguide provides security for the chain and chainring.
Nukeproof Mega 275 review
There aren't too many bikes out there that come with Double Down tires already installed, but they're a good pick for the Mega.


Technical Report

Maxxis Highroller II DoubleDown Tires: The Mega 275C is race ready right out of the box, right down to the 2.3” DoubleDown casing Maxxis Highroller II tires. That thicker casing isn't usually standard equipment, since it does add a little bit of extra weight compared to Maxxis' EXO casing tires, but it's an appropriate choice for this bike. I did end up swapping out the front tire for a 2.5” Minion DHF for the latter portion of the test period – I prefer a wider tire up front, and I think the Highroller II works best as a rear tire.

SRAM Code R Brakes: The Code R brakes worked perfectly for the entire duration of testing, but the lever blades have started to develop a bit of play at the pivot bushing (the higher end RSC model uses cartridge bearings in this location). It's a minor detail, and the extra vertical movement isn't noticeable on the trail, but the play developed more quickly than I would have expected

DT Swiss EX1501 Wheelset: I did manage to put a little ding in the rear rim, but otherwise, the 1501 wheelset has held up quite well, especially considering what it's been through. It's nice to see a set of alloy wheels spec'd on a bike that's meant to be raced – carbon wheels do seem to be getting stronger, but once a rim cracks it's pretty much game over on race day, as opposed to alloy where dents can often be straightened, at least enough to last for a few more runs.

Reverb Plunger Remote: I'll be glad when the plunger-style Reverb remote is fully extinct. Thankfully the one on the Mega sits under the handlebar, but still, the newest shift-lever style remote is much more ergonomic.

Lower Shock Bolt: The lower shock bolt loosened up a couple times during the test period, even after I applied medium-strength Loctite. I was extra generous with my application the last time around, and that fix has held up for the last month, but it's something to keep an eye on.


Nukeproof Mega 27.5C


Pros

+ Fast and stable, but also able to handle slower speeds.
+ Excellent suspension performance.
+ DoubleDown tires as standard equipment.
Cons

- You still won't be able to ride like Sam Hill.
- No water bottle mounts inside front triangle.
- Lighter riders may need different rebound tune


Is this the bike for you?

The Mega 275 is a textbook example of a modern all-mountain / enduro bike. It's tough enough to handle bike park laps and big race weekends, without being too much of a burden on long, extended climbs or on less technical trails.




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Mega is ready to rally right out of the box, with a well-sorted parts spec and up-to-date geometry. Even riders who aren't harboring dreams of EWS glory but want a bigger bike for more technical trails will find a lot to like about the Mega 275. There's plenty of travel on tap, but it's well managed, and help make the Mega more versatile than its numbers may suggest. Mike Kazimer






