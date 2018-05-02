Nukeproof Mega 275C RS - Review

Descending

Sometimes the fastest way between two points is in the air, and when that's the case the Mega is an excellent flyer.

Unfortunately, the Mega 275C won't automatically give you the skills of Sam Hill, but it sure is fun to try to emulate the speedy Australian by tossing on some flat pedals and searching out every inside line around.The Mega strikes a very nice balance between being a bike that wants to plow straight through everything and one that wants to bound down the trail like some sort of carbon kangaroo. “Well-rounded, balanced, manageable, smooth” – all of those adjectives made their way into my notes during testing. It's an extremely easy bike to get along with, no matter how steep or technical the trail. There's plenty of stability at speed, but it'll also slap through quick corners without putting up a fuss – the front end is long enough that's it's no trouble at all to unweight the rear wheel for faster direction changes.The Mega's traction in the wet was especially impressive – the excellent suspension tune and thicker casing tires kept the rear end glued to the ground, and prevented any harsh vibrations from making their way to the pedals or handlebar. The way that the Mega erases the small chattery stuff is one of the reasons this is such a satisfyingly fast bike. Compared to the Trek Slash, the Mega's frame has a more muted feel, and it's a little less jarring in really rough sections of trail. The Slash is an unapologetically stiff, race-oriented machine, while the Mega is a little more forgiving when you make a poor line choice and end up pinballing through an ugly mess of softball-sized rocks.Of course, the Mega does have 15mm more travel than the Slash to help out with those 'Oh, shit' moments, and despite my best efforts I didn't encounter any harsh bottom outs. The 170mm Lyrik is well matched to the Super Deluxe shock, and when you add in the powerful Code brakes to the equation you have a bike that's very well suited to getting rowdy. It's also uncannily quiet – the hub is nearly silent when coasting, and there isn't any audible chainslap, which means there aren't any clanging or clicking noises to distract you, or to make you consider slowing down.